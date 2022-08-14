Rachel Corsie: Opening round of SWPL games made crystal clear the work still to be done to reduce division’s disparities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SWPL kicked off last week and while it was a glorious start for all three of the big Glasgow clubs, their winning margins slightly tainted the start of a new season which was expected to be more competitive.

Scotland’s top-flight was relaunched during the summer, and it is now being run by the SPFL, rather than the SFA.

The three strongest sides – Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers – scored 30 goals between them without reply, as they each faced opponents who broadly represent the rest of the table.

Those on the receiving end of the hammerings were Hibernian, Spartans and newcomers Glasgow Women, respectively.

The most damning indictment of the gulf which exists within SWPL 1 was the 9-0 thrashing Celtic handed to Hibs.

For so long, Hibs were pioneers in the Scottish women’s game and have a legacy as one of the sides who have contributed enormously to growing the game across the last two decades. However, as several clubs have invested heavily into their women’s programmes, Hibs have moved at a much slower pace.

Once a club players who wanted to reach the top of the game were desperate to sign for, they have slowly slipped behind and the result in their season opener will be a very painful one.

There were warning signs last season, as they dropped well off the pace of the SWPL 1 leaders and were almost caught at one point in the season by Aberdeen, who enjoyed a favourable first year back in the top-flight.

Without taking anything away from the progress made by the Dons, the Hibees women’s struggles last term should have sounded much greater alarm bells for those in positions of power at Hibs, with the side now fully under the Easter Road umbrella, to make changes during the off-season.

As the women’s game grows, there are no excuses for clubs treating having a ladies team as a charitable exercise.

While I hope Hibernian respond quickly to their opening-day thrashing, I also hope the result will be a lesson to other clubs who may consider dismissing the importance of investing properly.

A few “professional player contracts” won’t be enough to bridge the gap to the league leaders. Not with the lengths City, Rangers and Celtic are going to.

Professional standards will continue to be pushed, and clubs will all need to ensure they provide better full-time environments, more substantial medical provisions, top training facilities and the list goes on – or they’ll be left behind.

Despite the enduring, clear gap evident in the results on opening weekend, the calibre of teams in the league is starting to look a lot more promising – and SWPL 1 is looking far more like a division with significant potential to really hit new heights in the imminent future.

Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hearts and Motherwell have bolstered the division with their growing ambition to emulate the work of those – City, Rangers and Celtic – who have already seen success, and they have all set out a progressive strategy to look to grow their women’s programmes sustainably in the seasons ahead.

Large scorelines will, of course, still occur at all levels, however, the disparity between top and bottom will need to be reduced if those clubs who want to fight in the Premier League plan to stay for long.

The expansion of the league is very welcomed and the ambitious demands which have been placed on clubs for the coming seasons will help to naturally bring these margins closer – as long as clubs can meet them.

Meanwhile, we may just need to persevere with a few more heavy SWPL 1 defeats, as it will take patience before some of the financial disparities and other differences between clubs can be reduced to levels which will make things tighter on the field.

New team-mate Daly was surprise as we arrived in Spain

The FAWSL transfer activity continues and there are still a few more weeks for clubs to make one or two final additions.

At Aston Villa, we were informed – on arrival at our pre-season training camp in Spain – England Euros winner Rachel Daly had signed. She’ll arrive home from America next week on a three-year deal.

Welcome to Aston Villa Football Club, @RachelDaly3! 🟣 — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) August 9, 2022

Although Daly played as a left-back for England throughout the summer, she is more used to starring as a centre-forward for her former club Houston Dash.

As one of the top performers in the NWSL in the last few seasons, in 2021, she also became their all-time leading goal scorer with 33 goals in 95 appearances.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have signed two players who have also spent their summer in tournament mode.

England’s Nikita Parris has confirmed the rumours she will return to Manchester, but this time to play for the team in red.

The forward spent last year at Arsenal after she moved from Lyon in 2021, but she has struggled to earn much game-time, with another Lionesses star, Beth Mead, earning a regular start ahead of her under new manager Jonas Eidevall.

United have also added French defender Aissatou Tounkara from Athletico Madrid.

The club have made it clear their investment this summer has been targeted at landing Champions League football, which will require a top three domestic finish in the season ahead. United have finished an agonising fourth in the last three league campaigns.

Englishman Parsons’ Dutch spell comes to an end

Netherlands have sacked their head coach, Mark Parsons, after they exited the Women’s Euros in the quarter-final stage against France.

The 2017 Champions were underwhelming in their attempt to defend their title and it is public knowledge the dynamic among the group has been strained since the departure of Sarina Wiegman for England.

Englishman Parson arrived at the Dutch FA after a successful spell in USA coaching at various clubs in the NWSL, but he admitted it had been a difficult transition into international management.