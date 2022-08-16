Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s costly defensive problems have not been fixed despite extensive summer rebuild By Willie Miller August 16, 2022, 11:45 am 0 Motherwell's Blair Spittal scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen FC Striker Bojan Miovski is impressing but Aberdeen defence need to do their job, says… 0 Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Rangers shows 'really clear gulf' between teams in SWPL… Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must take criticism which comes their way following Motherwell loss 0 Dimitrios Efstathiou takes Atlanta United seat on Aberdeen's board 0 'This Machar Saturday is going to be hitting different' - Aberdeen fans pleased by… 0 Aberdeen fan view: Expansive approach is causing defensive headache for Dons 0 Would Aberdeen have made history in Gothenburg if Alex Ferguson had joined Wolves 40… 0 Ambitious Scottish Premiership clubs aim to secure major financial boost by hitting £50 million… 1 Kelle Roos calls for cool heads following Aberdeen's loss to Motherwell 1 More from Press and Journal 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities 0 Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities 0 St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…