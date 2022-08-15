Dimitrios Efstathiou takes Atlanta United seat on Aberdeen’s board

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of Dimitrios Efstathiou to the club’s board.

Efstathiou takes the seat at the Pittodrie top table reserved for “strategic partners” MLS side Atlanta United and vacated when Darren Eales recently left the US club for Newcastle United.

Vice President of Soccer Operations and Strategy at Atlanta, legal expert Efstathiou joined Atlanta after 11 years working for MLS – where he was involved in the governing bodies’ processes around clubs’ acquisition of players, while also helping negotiate sponsorship deals with global companies including Coca-Cola.

Efstathiou said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Aberdeen FC’s board and look forward to working with Dave and the rest of the executive group.

“On behalf of Atlanta United, we continue to value the strategic partnership with the Dons and will collaborate on opportunities that can be beneficial for both clubs.”

We can confirm that Dimitrios Efstathiou, the Vice President of Soccer Operations and Strategy with @ATLUTD, will join our board, following the resignation of Darren Eales due to his move to Newcastle United. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 15, 2022

Dave Cormack, Aberdeen FC chairman, said: “Atlanta United has a representative on our board as part of the strategic partnership between the two clubs and we’re pleased to welcome Dimitrios to the Dons family.

“I am confident that, as a seasoned executive with legal, commercial and football experience, he will bring a fresh perspective and insightful input.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Darren Eales for his valuable contribution over the last few years.”