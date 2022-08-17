Aberdeen Women youngster Mya Christie eager to improve over first full SWPL 1 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women youngster Mya Christie eager to improve over first full SWPL 1 season

By Sophie Goodwin
August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie in action against SWPL 1 reigning champions Rangers. (Photo by Kath Flannery)
Mya Christie is looking to grab her Aberdeen Women first-team chance with both hands.

The 17-year-old has moved up from Aberdeen Ladies Under-19 squad to play with the Dons’ first team this season, and has started the first two league games of the campaign.

This season is not her introduction to SWPL 1, as the young striker played three games in the top-flight last term, scoring once against Partick Thistle.

But this year Christie is looking forward to being a permanent fixture within Aberdeen’s first-team in training and on matchdays.

She said: “It’s been good. It’s a big step up from the under-19s, but training and playing with this team is what I need to improve as a player.

Aberdeen Women’s Mya Christie in training at Cormack Park.

“I want to start regularly and put in good performances – and hopefully, get some wins as well. We haven’t done that yet this season, but we’ve shown a great attitude.

“It’s really important for me to be playing in this team. It means I get pushed more. You need to be in an environment where you’re always getting pushed to be better.

“I’m playing at a higher standard at training, and in games against quality players on the pitch, so it’ll definitely help me improve.”

What has Christie learned so far?

Christie feels like she is already starting to understand and learn from the demands of top-flight football.

She reckons the biggest learning curve so far has been adapting her play to the different teams the Dons come up against, who vary from full-time professionals to amateurs.

The striker said: “It’s about playing against all the different teams in this league – you need to know how to play against them, and how and when to change things up.

“It’s important because you’ll get the top teams like Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City, where you have to play different, as you would against other teams in the league.”

The young forward is eager to keep improving, but is able to appreciate the opportunities she has had so far.

Christie added: “It’s quite surreal playing at this level, where games are on TV, and coming up against these kind of teams and players who play for Scotland.

“Playing in SWPL 1 with Aberdeen, it’s a big achievement for me. I just want to play as much as I can to try and learn more.”

