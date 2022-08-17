Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin focusing on tightening up defence after Motherwell loss By Sean Wallace August 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:27 am 0 Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen FC Striker Bojan Miovski is impressing but Aberdeen defence need to do their job, says… 0 Willie Miller: Aberdeen's costly defensive problems have not been fixed despite extensive summer rebuild 0 Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back Aberdeen Women's heavy defeat to Rangers shows 'really clear gulf' between teams in SWPL… Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen must take criticism which comes their way following Motherwell loss 0 Dimitrios Efstathiou takes Atlanta United seat on Aberdeen's board 0 'This Machar Saturday is going to be hitting different' - Aberdeen fans pleased by… 0 Aberdeen fan view: Expansive approach is causing defensive headache for Dons 0 Would Aberdeen have made history in Gothenburg if Alex Ferguson had joined Wolves 40… 0 Ambitious Scottish Premiership clubs aim to secure major financial boost by hitting £50 million… 1 More from Press and Journal EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host… 0 Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup… 0 Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a… 0