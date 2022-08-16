Striker Bojan Miovski is impressing but Aberdeen defence need to do their job, says legend Frank McDougall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi is delivering on the club’s investment but needs help from the defence, says club legend Frank McDougall.

North Macedonian international Miovski has netted four goals in his four games since arriving at Pittodrie.

It is an early return on the £535,000 transfer fee to land Miovski, 23, on a four-year deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski netted to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at the weekend, but the Dons eventually lost that match 3-2.

Pittodrie great McDougall reckons Miovski is impressing by regularly finding the back of the net.

And he warned the defence must do their job to ensure, when Miovski scores, his goals secure three points.

McDougall said: “Four goals in four games is a good return so Miovski is doing his job.

“But he needs help.

“There’s nothing worse then scoring and then seeing your team lose.

“It starts from the goal-keeper and two centre-halves.

“Then it goes right through the middle, the central midfield player all the way to the centre-forward, Miovski.”

‘I don’t know Jim Goodwin, but he looks like a Fergie type’

Miovski is one of 11 players signed in the summer in an extensive squad overhaul.

The loss to Motherwell is the first real set-back Goodwin and his restructured team have suffered since the rebuild.

Goodwin previously warned any player, regardless of stature, will be dropped if standards dip.

McDougall, 64, won every domestic honour with Aberdeen in the eighties.

The goalscoring legend was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from St Mirren for £100,000 in 1984 as a replacement for Mark McGhee.

McDougall netted 22 league goals in his debut season to fire Aberdeen to the league title.

He sees similarities between Goodwin and his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

McDougall said: “I don’t know Jim Goodwin, but he looks like a Fergie type.

“You need that Fergie edge, to put your feet down. It is good to have that.

“I remember we played Clydebank and were 6-0 up.

“Then we lost a goal and Fergie went mad and fined every player a week’s wages.

“It was brutal. But, as Fergie said, if you don’t want to play here I’ll get you a game at Brechin City or Alloa.

“And you can be on 30 quid a week.

“It puts the fear into players.”

‘Aberdeen should be crushing teams’

Aberdeen made a strong start to the season having won all four Premier Sports Cup group games.

They topped a group comprising Raith Rovers, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion and Peterhead.

Goodwin’s new-look side registered four clean sheets, albeit against lower league opposition, to go into the new Premiership campaign on a high.

A 2-0 Premiership opening day loss to champions Celtic was followed by an emphatic 4-1 win over St Mirren.

McDougall insists beating clubs outside the Glasgow giants must be the norm.

He also challenged the Dons to push Rangers and champions Celtic.

Scoring legend McDougall famously netted all four goals in a 4-1 defeat of Celtic in November 1985.

McDougall said: “I know we can’t go back to the eighties, but a big club like Aberdeen should be pushing Celtic and Rangers.

“They are the teams you have to beat – stand up and be counted.

“Aberdeen should also be crushing teams like Motherwell, St Mirren, Ross County and Kilmarnock.

“Yet, they didn’t beat Mothewell.

“That is where their fall down has been in recent seasons.”

Considine exit was the right call

An early part of Goodwin’s summer rebuild was the Pittodrie exit of long-serving defender Andy Considine.

Scotland international Considine, 35, departed the Dons after talks over a new deal broke down and the club withdrew the offer of a one-year extension.

It ended Considine’s run of 18 years in the Dons first team.

Considine subsequently signed a two-year contract with St Johnstone this summer.

The defender will come up against his former club for the first time competitively in Perth on Saturday.

Despite the defensive frailty in the loss to Motherwell at the weekend, McDougall reckons it was the right call to let Considine leave.

He said: “Andy Considine had to go at that age.

“He was a good servant to the club, but there is always that time to go.”