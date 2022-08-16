Striker Bojan Miovski is impressing but Aberdeen defence need to do their job, says legend Frank McDougall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striker Bojan Miovski is impressing but Aberdeen defence need to do their job, says legend Frank McDougall

By Sean Wallace
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi is delivering on the club’s investment but needs help from the defence, says club legend Frank McDougall.

North Macedonian international Miovski has netted four goals in his four games since arriving at Pittodrie.

It is an early return on the £535,000 transfer fee to land Miovski, 23, on a four-year deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski netted to make it 1-1 against Motherwell at the weekend, but the Dons eventually lost that match 3-2.

Pittodrie great McDougall reckons Miovski is impressing by regularly finding the back of the net.

And he warned the defence must do their job to ensure, when Miovski scores, his goals secure three points.

McDougall said: “Four goals in four games is a good return so Miovski is doing his job.

“But he needs help.

“There’s nothing worse then scoring and then seeing your team lose.

Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.

“It starts from the goal-keeper and two centre-halves.

“Then it goes right through the middle, the central midfield player all the way to the centre-forward, Miovski.”

‘I don’t know Jim Goodwin, but he looks like a Fergie type’

Miovski is one of 11 players signed in the summer in an extensive squad overhaul.

The loss to Motherwell is the first real set-back Goodwin and his restructured team have suffered since the rebuild.

Goodwin previously warned any player, regardless of stature, will be dropped if standards dip.

McDougall, 64, won every domestic honour with Aberdeen in the eighties.

The goalscoring legend was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from St Mirren for £100,000 in 1984 as a replacement for Mark McGhee.

Frank McDougall was in hat-trick form during the 1984-85 season, scoring a treble against Rangers at Pittodrie.

McDougall netted 22 league goals in his debut season to fire Aberdeen to the league title.

He sees similarities between Goodwin and his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

McDougall said: “I don’t know Jim Goodwin, but he looks like a Fergie type.

“You need that Fergie edge, to put your feet down. It is good to have that.

“I remember we played Clydebank and were 6-0 up.

“Then we lost a goal and Fergie went mad and fined every player a week’s wages.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

“It was brutal. But, as Fergie said, if you don’t want to play here I’ll get you a game at Brechin City or Alloa.

“And you can be on 30 quid a week.

“It puts the fear into players.”

John Hewitt (left), manager Alex Ferguson and Billy Stark celebrate with the Scottish Cup in 1986.

‘Aberdeen should be crushing teams’

Aberdeen made a strong start to the season having won all four Premier Sports Cup group games.

They topped a group comprising Raith Rovers, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion and Peterhead.

Goodwin’s new-look side registered four clean sheets, albeit against lower league opposition, to go into the new Premiership campaign on a high.

A 2-0 Premiership opening day loss to champions Celtic was followed by an emphatic 4-1 win over St Mirren.

McDougall insists beating clubs outside the Glasgow giants must be the norm.

He also challenged the Dons to push Rangers and champions Celtic.

Scoring legend McDougall famously netted all four goals in a 4-1 defeat of Celtic in November 1985.

McDougall said: “I know we can’t go back to the eighties, but a big club like Aberdeen should be pushing Celtic and Rangers.

Pittodrie goalscoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.

“They are the teams you have to beat – stand up and be counted.

“Aberdeen should also be crushing teams like Motherwell, St Mirren, Ross County and Kilmarnock.

“Yet, they didn’t beat Mothewell.

“That is where their fall down has been in recent seasons.”

Aberdeen players look dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Considine exit was the right call

An early part of Goodwin’s summer rebuild was the Pittodrie exit of long-serving defender Andy Considine.

Scotland international Considine, 35, departed the Dons after talks over a new deal broke down and the club withdrew the offer of a one-year extension.

It ended Considine’s run of 18 years in the Dons first team.

Considine subsequently signed a two-year contract with St Johnstone this summer.

The defender will come up against his former club for the first time competitively in Perth on Saturday.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine comes off in his last appearance for the club.

Despite the defensive frailty in the loss to Motherwell at the weekend, McDougall reckons it was the right call to let Considine leave.

He said: “Andy Considine had to go at that age.

“He was a good servant to the club, but there is always that time to go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

