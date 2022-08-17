ANALYSIS: What lessons must be learned from Aberdeen’s defensive collapse against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANALYSIS: What lessons must be learned from Aberdeen’s defensive collapse against Motherwell

By Paul Third
August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Motherwell's Ross Tierney compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Picture by SNS Group
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Motherwell's Ross Tierney compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Picture by SNS Group

There can be no doubt it has been a case of back to the drawing board for Aberdeen and manager Jim Goodwin this week following their 3-2 loss to Motherwell at the weekend.

The Dons were punished for a poor defensive display by the Steelmen as they went from taking the lead to having to come from behind before winning the game at Pittodrie.

Clearly there are lessons which need to be learned as the Dons bid to bounce back for Saturday’s game at St Johnstone.

But what are they?

Dealing with the high press

Motherwell, as was the case last season against Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen, were happy to let the Dons have possession of the ball.

Setting out in a 4-4-2 formation, the visitors pressed Aberdeen, who lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, high and it paid off.

Aberdeen and Motherwell’s starting formations. Supplied by Opta Stats

They played with an air of confidence, allied to an excellent high press, which Aberdeen simply failed to deal with.

Stevie Hammell’s side was able to bypass the Dons defensive midfield pairing of Ylber Ramadani and Leighton Clarkson and it spelled trouble for the home side’s defensive backline.

Both captain Anthony Stewart and Ross McCrorie struggled against Well’s attackers.

Holding a high line is a gamble and one which Bojan Miovski so nearly exploited when the game was goalless, racing clear after a stumble from Well’s Solholm Johansen.

But on the whole it worked for the visitors and Stewart was left covering two positions as the average positions of the players shows here.

Aberdeen v Motherwell average positions. Supplied by Opta Stats

Space exploited by ruthless Steelmen

Jayden Richardson in action for Aberdeen against Motherwell.

With right back Jayden Richardson practically sharing Matty Kennedy’s space on the right of midfield it left an awfully big gap ripe for exploitation from the visitors.

Granted, Kennedy only lasted 30 minutes before being forced off with injury but with Richardson seemingly committing himself further forward it only added to the issues for Stewart to deal with.

Look at those average positions again. Stewart was left having to deal with Blair Spittal and Dean Cornelius for long spells and it left a huge gap for Kevin van Veen in between the Dons captain and Ross McCrorie.

A quick look across the left back position occupied by Liam Scales shows Connor Shields was also able to enjoy yards of space in behind the on-loan Celtic defender during the game.

Shields made the most of his space as he got in behind Scales to cross for Spittal to score the opener for Well.

Set-piece malaise returns

Aberdeen’s defensive weaknesses were clear for all to see last season and they returned with a vengeance at the weekend with the second goal illustrating just how off the pace the Dons were.

Having taken the lead thanks to Jonny Hayes’ goal early in the second half the Dons shot themselves in the foot in horrendous fashion.

Stewart, whose role seems to be to deal with any ball from a delivery in the six yard box, misjudged the flight of the corner delivery and from there the home side was in deep trouble.

Callum Slattery was given the role of ensuring Kelle Roos stayed on his line and when the Aberdeen goalkeeper eventually shrugged him off the midfielder was left standing unmarked at the back post to tap home the equaliser.

Defensive confidence dented

It had been two morale-sapping goals to concede for Aberdeen and perhaps the fragile confidence played a role in Well’s winner.

Richardson, McCrorie and Scales are all caught ball watching in the build-up before the ball is played through to Spittal. His shot comes back off the crossbar and Richardson is again to slow to react as van Veen gets in ahead of the static Aberdeen backline to head the rebound into the empty net.

How to fix it?

Press and Journal columnist Duncan Shearer believes restoring the Scales and Stewart partnership central defence should be Goodwin’s first move.

It’s hard to disagree with that sentiment.

With Jack Mackenzie working his way back from injury it may mean sacrificing Jonny Hayes for a left back role if Hayden Coulson is not fit enough to return.

But with an abundance of attacking options at his disposal now the case can be made for Hayes dropping deeper short term if needed.

Thankfully, St Johnstone are unlikely to deploy a high pressing style like that shown by Motherwell with Callum Davidson’s preference a three-man defence with wing backs.

St Johnstone’s Adam Montgomery. Picture by SNS.

However, with Adam Montgomery, who spent some of last season with the Dons on loan from Celtic, set to face the Dons at left wing back for Saints, his head-to-head with Richardson could prove pivotal in deciding this one.

Montgomery will need no encouragement to get in behind Richardson if the opportunity arises and Stewart will not want to be dragged out of position again as he was on Saturday.

