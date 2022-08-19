Joe Harper: Aberdeen must quickly find their aggression and fighting edge By Joe Harper August 19, 2022, 11:45 am 0 Aberdeen players look dejected at full-time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen FC Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way… 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace 'must-win' pressure 0 'I've made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for' - Duncan… 0 Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen… Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets more attacking signings - but Reds dealt Connor Barron… 1 Cruyff Court honour for Gothenburg Great Willie Miller Winger Shayden Morris' pace and talent will excite Aberdeen fans, says former coach Barry… 0 Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark is optimistic for new-look Dons despite Motherwell setback 0 ANALYSIS: What lessons must be learned from Aberdeen's defensive collapse against Motherwell Aberdeen Women youngster Mya Christie eager to improve over first full SWPL 1 season More from Press and Journal Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists 1 Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council 0 New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for… Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group 0 Out of school club lives to play another year 0