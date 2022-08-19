Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen Women

By Sophie Goodwin
August 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter believes that three points against Partick Thistle would be a massive confidence boost for her side.

The Dons host Partick Thistle at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday, who are one of the other two sides in the league with no points after the opening two games.

Aberdeen have lost their first two games of the SWPL 1 season, including an 8-0 defeat to reigning league champions Rangers at Balmoral Stadium last weekend.

And while their defeat to the Glasgow side can’t be used as a real indicator for the Reds, Hunter knows her side need to pick up points sooner rather than later.

She believes a first win against Thistle this weekend would give them a foundation to build on as the games progress.

Hunter said: “When you’ve not got any points on the board, these games start to become more and more important – the longer it goes on, it can affect players mentally.

“We’ve always been a team that looks more at performances, but if we’re being realistic, three points on Sunday against Partick is really important.

“It’ll be a big test for us as a young team – a team who are just in their second season in SWPL 1 – it’s really challenging, and we can’t hide the fact we need the points.

“We’ll set up to win the game and hopefully put in a good performance, but the points are the most vital thing. It would be a massive confidence boost.

“We can’t underestimate how important they are and not just for this game, but for the season ahead. If we get points on the board, it takes a weight off the players.”

Hunter calls for an improved performance against the Jags

Although Hunter admits she can’t be too harsh after her players’ display against a full-time professional side, she says there were things they can do better.

The Aberdeen co-boss is hoping her side can be stronger at the back and maintain that over the game, while also making better use of the ball in possession.

She said: “We were disappointed on Sunday that so many fans turned out to support us and we lost heavily, and didn’t really show them how good Aberdeen can be

“After the Rangers game, there’s such a gulf that we know we can’t be too critical. But this week, we want to be that bit stronger in defence – and for the full 90 minutes.

“We know we’re going to see more of the ball than last week, but when we do lose it, the message has been to make sure that we win it back and do something that counts.

“We need to make sure we’re better at taking our chances, the couple we did have against Rangers, I think we should’ve done better.

“Hopefully the fans will turn up in their numbers again and we can repay them with three points and a good performance.”

Bayley Hutchison, pictured, had Aberdeen’s best chance against Rangers. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Top-flight encounters between the two sides last season proved to be physical and scrappy affairs, but Hunter says her side are equipped to deal with such a game.

She added: “We’ve talked about the different ways that we can navigate the physicality of the game, and how we can try take the physicality out of it.

“The fact we’re at home helps. Balmoral Stadium is a bigger pitch than Petershill Park, so down there it’s a tighter space which lends itself to those physical battles.

“We need to be strong and match Thistle, but equally, we need to find a way to stop the game becoming too physical. We want to control the game and show our style of play.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.
Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace 'must-win' pressure
0
Duncan Shearer, left, after the Coca-Cola Cup final in 1995.
'I've made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for' - Duncan…
0
Aberdeen players look dejected at full-time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must quickly find their aggression and fighting edge
0
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets more attacking signings - but Reds dealt Connor Barron…
1
Willie Miller visits the site of the city's third Cruyff Court at Tillydrone, which will be named in his honour. Left to right: Kiana Coutts, David Suttie, Willie Miller, Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Cruyff Court honour for Gothenburg Great Willie Miller
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen on his debut against Motherwell.
Winger Shayden Morris' pace and talent will excite Aberdeen fans, says former coach Barry…
0
Aberdeen players appeal for a corner during the Premiership match against Motherwell.
Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark is optimistic for new-look Dons despite Motherwell setback
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Motherwell's Ross Tierney compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Picture by SNS Group
ANALYSIS: What lessons must be learned from Aberdeen's defensive collapse against Motherwell
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie in action against SWPL 1 reigning champions Rangers. (Photo by Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen Women youngster Mya Christie eager to improve over first full SWPL 1 season

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0