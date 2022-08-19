Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace ‘must-win’ pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace ‘must-win’ pressure

By Sean Wallace
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has challenged his summer signings to quickly adapt to the pressure of having to always deliver wins.

Goodwin has secured 11 signings in a hectic summer window which has cost more than £1.5 million in transfer fees.

The Reds gaffer is not finished yet and aims to further strengthen his attacking options before the window shuts on September 1.

Goodwin’s extensively rebuilt side suffered a first real setback when losing 3-2 to Motherwell last weekend.

He reckons some of the summer additions need to quickly adapt to the expectation on the club to consistently win.

Goodwin is confident this will happen as he believes in his new signings’ ability and character.

He said: “There are players who are maybe not used to being in a team expected to win week-in, week-out.

“This might be a little bit different to anything they’ve experienced at their previous clubs.

“We drummed that into them during pre-season and in the conversations had with them all prior to them signing.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

“We have players like Leighton Clarkson who has played for Liverpool who have a similar mindset to ourselves when they go into every game.

“That’s the challenge for everybody and I believe in the players that we’ve brought to the club.

“I believe in the characters that we have here.”

The Aberdeen players look dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Opportunity to put things right

Aberdeen will look to rally from the sobering loss to Motherwell when facing St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

The Reds have taken just three points from the opening three Premiership games and are in the bottom six.

Goodwin said: “As a team you can maybe afford to carry one or two who are below par.

“However, I just felt there were five or six (against Mothewell) who weren’t quite at the races for one reason or another.

Blair Spittal scores for Motherwell against Aberdeen.

“It wasn’t lack of effort, it was just poor decision-making at times.

“We were sloppy in possession, but the great thing is the opportunity to put things right very quickly.

“If we go to St Johnstone and put up a good performance and win, then nobody is talking about the Motherwell game anymore.

“We have to bounce back and we have to go in a positive mindset to take the game to St Johnstone.”

Injury blow for midfielder Barron

Aberdeen will be without influential midfielder Connor Barron for the trip to St Johnstone.

Barron has yet to feature this campaign having suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly defeat of Buckie Thistle.

Goodwin recently confirmed Barron, 19, will be sidelined for another six weeks.

On-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson is set to miss the trip to Perth due to injury.

Midfielder Clarkson, on loan from Liverpool, will face St Johnstone having recovered from a knock suffered against Motherwell.

Aberdeen’s loan star Leighton Clarkson receives treatment during the loss to Motherwell.

Winger Matty Kennedy, who was also replaced due to injury against ‘Well, will be given a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Perth.

Goodwin expects similar tactics

Goodwin anticipates St Johnstone to adopt similar tactics to Motherwell.

He warned the Reds must be ready for that challenge this time, having been soundly beaten by the Steelmen.

Goodwin said: “St Johnstone are very structured.

“Callum (Davidson, manager) has a five with a box four in the middle and his two number 10s supporting the number nine.

“I don’t think they’ll be too far away from that as they are very organised defensively and a counter-attacking team.

“They can frustrate you and that is something we have to get used to as a group.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos saves against Motherwell in the 3-2 defeat.

“We spoke about that after the Motherwell game.

“Motherwell sat-in for large spell of the game and were quite happy for us to have possession in the middle of the pitch.

“When we got frustrated and started forcing things was when we were at our most vulnerable.

“We were done on the counter numerous times.

“St Johnstone will set-up in quite a similar fashion and Callum has had good success on the back of doing that.

“It’s up to us to find ways to break them down.

“Ultimately we have to keep clean sheets as well as score goals.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.

“We got two goals last weekend and had nothing to show for it.

“That can’t happen again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

