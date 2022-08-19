Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris sets European qualification target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer signing Shayden Morris is determined to help bring European action back to Aberdeen.

This season is the first time since 2014 the Reds have not been involved in Europe. Aberdeen had previously secured continental action for seven straight seasons.

Morris, 20, admits the chance to play in Europe was a major draw in signing for the Dons from English League One Fleetwood Town.

Signed for an undisclosed fee, the winger made his Dons debut as a first-half substitute in the recent 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

It was a defeat which dented early momentum following a major transfer window rebuild.

Aberdeen aim to bounce back – and to get their Euro push back on track – when facing St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

Morris said: “We are aiming to get into European football.

“I want to be part of a team that are winning and competing in competitions like that.

“Aberdeen is a club that aims high and I want to contribute as much as I can to winning games.

“I feel like I can add goals and assists.

“In every game I want to have an impact, get a goal, get an assist – get a couple.”

Cost of missing out on Euro action

Missing out on Europe is particularly costly for Aberdeen this season.

Hearts are set to pocket a cash boost in excess of £3 million this term from European action.

The Tyncastle side, who finished third in the Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup final last season, are guaranteed Euro football until at least Christmas.

Hearts trail FC Zurich in their Europa League qualifying play-off tie having lost the first leg 2-1 in Switzerland.

Should they turn around that deficit in the second leg, Hearts will qualify for the lucrative group stages, which secures £3.2m.

A victory in the Europa League groups pays £475,000 and a draw pays £160,000.

Should Hearts fail to progress beyond FC Zurich, they would still then parachute down into the Conference League group stages.

Reaching the Conference League groups pays £2.7m, with an additional £420,000 per win and £140,000 for a draw.

Ready to make an impact with Dons

Having played in the English third tier with Fleetwood, European action was unattainable, but now it is on Morris’ radar having signed a four-year contract with the Reds.

He made his debut at the weekend when coming off the bench after 30 minutes for Matty Kennedy, who was forced off through injury.

Morris said: “I do feel like I had an impact on the game.

“To be honest, I just wanted to show what I can do.

“I wanted to get on the ball, show my pace, get up the pitch and try to provide assists and goals to help the team.

“I feel like I can do well here with Aberdeen.

“It wasn’t the best performance-wise from the team.

“That happens.

“We have been on the training pitch all week and are looking to put it right on Saturday.”

Bittersweet debut for winger Morris

Morris admits the Motherwell game was bittersweet.

Although delighted at making his debut, the winger was gutted that the Reds crashed to defeat.

Disappointment lingered over the weekend, but was quickly banished on the return to training as the Dons focused on St Johnstone.

He said: “You go home after the game and are disappointed.

“Losing games is a tough one to take for me as I want to win every one.

“However, as soon as a fresh week comes you are just ready to go.

“The focus now is on St Johnstone.

“We know as footballers that we are not going to win every single game.

“You have to have the mentality where you put things aside and are ready to go again.

“Hopefully we put everything right on Saturday against St Johnstone.

“If we stick to our game-plan, I think we can dominate and show what we can do.”

Impressed by Aberdeen supporters

Morris was impressed with the Aberdeen fans on his debut and anticipates another strong backing from the travelling Red Army in Perth.

The winger believes support will be vital to the Dons’ bid for success this season.

He said: “The support from the fans has been top drawer.

“The fanbase here is really good.

“On Saturday against Motherwell, just going out and looking at the fans was amazing.

“I heard the away support is really good as well and that will definitely help us throughout the season.”

Ready to start against St Johnstone

Morris was introduced for winger Kennedy against Motherwell.

Kennedy was forced off with a hamstring injury, but has returned to training.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy will be given a late fitness test ahead of the St Johnstone match.

Morris insists he is ready to start if called upon.

He said: “I played for about 70 minutes and feel I am ready to start games and give everything.”