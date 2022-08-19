‘I’ve made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for’ – Duncan Shearer on the ‘honour’ of Hall of Fame nod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Duncan Shearer says he is honoured he will be inducted into Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame – pointing to the “wonderful affinity” he has had with Dons fans down the decades.

The club have revealed Shearer as the first 2022 inductee to their Hall of Fame.

Former striker and current Press and Journal columnist Shearer scored 79 goals in 194 games during a five-year spell with the Reds from 1992.

The ex-Chelsea youngster, who is from Fort William, scored the second goal for Aberdeen in the 1995 Coca-Cola Cup final, with the Dons beating Dundee 2-0 to claim the silverware.

He departed Pittodrie for Inverness Caley Thistle in 1997, before returning to Aberdeen as Steve Paterson’s assistant manager for two seasons between 2002 and 2004.

Reacting to the news, Shearer said: “It came out of the blue – I didn’t even know they had a Hall of Fame!

“I knew a number of years ago I got picked in the greatest Dons team and there’s the big picture underneath the Richard Donald Stand on the wall. Even to be in that was a massive honour when you consider the amount of players who have played for Aberdeen

“For me, it’s a wonderful affinity I’ve had with supporters, and I’ve made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for.

“It’s an honour be recognised alongside the other people in the Hall of Fame.”

Seven-cap Scotland international Shearer certainly remains a popular figure with supporters for his goalscoring exploits, and will soon join iconic Aberdeen figures – like Sir Alex Ferguson, Gothenburg Greats players including Willie Miller, Gordon Strachan and John Hewitt, and his former team-mate Theo Snelders – in the Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony – which will take place at the Chester Hotel on Queens Road on November 23 – is the first such celebration of the club’s legends since 2019, with more class of 2022 inductees to be announced in the months ahead.