‘I’ve made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for’ – Duncan Shearer on the ‘honour’ of Hall of Fame nod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I’ve made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for’ – Duncan Shearer on the ‘honour’ of Hall of Fame nod

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
August 19, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 3:15 pm
Duncan Shearer, left, after the Coca-Cola Cup final in 1995.
Duncan Shearer, left, after the Coca-Cola Cup final in 1995.

Duncan Shearer says he is honoured he will be inducted into Aberdeen’s Hall of Fame – pointing to the “wonderful affinity” he has had with Dons fans down the decades.

The club have revealed Shearer as the first 2022 inductee to their Hall of Fame.

Former striker and current Press and Journal columnist Shearer scored 79 goals in 194 games during a five-year spell with the Reds from 1992.

The ex-Chelsea youngster, who is from Fort William, scored the second goal for Aberdeen in the 1995 Coca-Cola Cup final, with the Dons beating Dundee 2-0 to claim the silverware.

He departed Pittodrie for Inverness Caley Thistle in 1997, before returning to Aberdeen as Steve Paterson’s assistant manager for two seasons between 2002 and 2004.

Reacting to the news, Shearer said: “It came out of the blue – I didn’t even know they had a Hall of Fame!

“I knew a number of years ago I got picked in the greatest Dons team and there’s the big picture underneath the Richard Donald Stand on the wall. Even to be in that was a massive honour when you consider the amount of players who have played for Aberdeen

“For me, it’s a wonderful affinity I’ve had with supporters, and I’ve made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for.

“It’s an honour be recognised alongside the other people in the Hall of Fame.”

Duncan Shearer (left) scores for Aberdeen in the home leg of the 1995 play-off against Dunfermline Athletic.

Seven-cap Scotland international Shearer certainly remains a popular figure with supporters for his goalscoring exploits, and will soon join iconic Aberdeen figures – like Sir Alex Ferguson, Gothenburg Greats players including Willie Miller, Gordon Strachan and John Hewitt, and his former team-mate Theo Snelders – in the Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony – which will take place at the Chester Hotel on Queens Road on November 23 – is the first such celebration of the club’s legends since 2019, with more class of 2022 inductees to be announced in the months ahead. 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.
Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace 'must-win' pressure
0
Aberdeen players look dejected at full-time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must quickly find their aggression and fighting edge
0
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen…
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets more attacking signings - but Reds dealt Connor Barron…
1
Willie Miller visits the site of the city's third Cruyff Court at Tillydrone, which will be named in his honour. Left to right: Kiana Coutts, David Suttie, Willie Miller, Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Cruyff Court honour for Gothenburg Great Willie Miller
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen on his debut against Motherwell.
Winger Shayden Morris' pace and talent will excite Aberdeen fans, says former coach Barry…
0
Aberdeen players appeal for a corner during the Premiership match against Motherwell.
Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark is optimistic for new-look Dons despite Motherwell setback
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Motherwell's Ross Tierney compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Picture by SNS Group
ANALYSIS: What lessons must be learned from Aberdeen's defensive collapse against Motherwell
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie in action against SWPL 1 reigning champions Rangers. (Photo by Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen Women youngster Mya Christie eager to improve over first full SWPL 1 season

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0