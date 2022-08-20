Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails ‘absolutely fantastic’ goal hero Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails ‘absolutely fantastic’ goal hero Leighton Clarkson

By Sean Wallace
August 20, 2022, 6:18 pm
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised ‘absolutely fantastic’ on loan Liverpool midfield star Leighton Clarkson.

The 20-year-old netted a stunning 25 yard free-kick to fire the Dons to a 1-0 away win at St Johnstone.

It was Clarkson’s second screamer since joining on a season long loan from the English Premier League giants.

Clarkson also netted a sublime long range goal on his debut recently in the recent 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

That is two sensational goals in just three games for England U20 international.

Goodwin insists he wanted to sign ‘game changers’ in the summer transfer window and is confident Clarkson fits that bill.

Clarkson has already started a Champions League game for Liverpool.

He played all 90 minutes in a 1-1 group match draw with FC Midtjyllan in December 2020.

Clarkson has also played for the five time European champions in the FA Cup and League Cup.

However Goodwin has warned he will have to bulk up in preparation for the English Premier League after his loan spell ends.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 wit a superb free kick against St Johnstone.

He said: “Leighton is a quality player who technically is absolutely fantastic.

“That free-kick was a real bit of quality.

“You need that bit of individual brilliance sometimes.

“When you sign those quality of players, you hope you have a match winner.

“Technically, we know exactly what we’re going to get.

“Physically, he needs to bulk up a little bit if he’s going to go back to Liverpool and play in the Premier League.

“Leighton is very brave on the ball, he takes it in tight areas and looks to play forward.

“That is something we want from our midfield players.

“More forward runs and forward passes.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson and St Johnstone’s Melker Hallberg battle for possession.

Concern Hayes may take free-kick

Clarkson fired in the unstoppable free-kick in the 56th minute in Perth.

The dead-ball situation came following a foul on veteran Jonny Hayes who made his 300th appearance for the Dons.

Goodwin was concerned Hayes was going to take the free-kick – and shouted from the sidelines for Clarkson to step up.

The Dons boss joked: “I was petrified Jonny was going to take it – I’ve not seen Jonny hit the target from a free-kick in God knows how long.

“I was shouting to let Leighton hit it and thankfully he stepped aside.”

St Johnstone’s Jamie Murphy and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action.

First Premiership away win in 2022

Aberdeen bounced back from a disappointing 3-2 loss to Motherwell last weekend with a deserved victory.

It was the Reds’ first away win in the Premiership in 2022.

They last won on the road in the league with a 1-0 victory at St Johnstone last December.

Goodwin had called for an immediate response after the Motherwell defeat.

He was delighted his players stepped up and delivered a win to leap-frog the Reds back into the Premiership top six.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and St Johnstone’s Callum Booth in action.

Goodwin said: “I thought the boys were excellent.

“The reaction after last weekend was really important.

“Football is easy when you’re winning games and confidence is high.

“But it’s when you lose games, especially in the manner we did last week, you look for a reaction and find out a lot about people.

“The week’s training we’ve had backed up with the performance today is everything I was hoping for.

“I think we were well worth the victory.”

 Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has a goal ruled out for offisde against St Johnstone.

Vital victory at a tough venue

Aberdeen had a goal chalked off in the first half when Bojan Miovski was adjudged to be offside when heading in.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Vincente Beuijen attempt an overhead kick against St Johnstone.

Goodwin said: “I don’t want to be disrespectful to St Johnstone because you know what you’re going to get.

“Callum (Davidson) is a good, young manager and sets his team up to be very hard to beat.

“I’ve never had great success coming here as a player and manager with St Mirren. It’s always been a difficult venue.

“People will see a 1-0 win and think it was a close game but we were in control and are disappointed not to score more goals.”

 

 

