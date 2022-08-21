Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt his side’s 2-2 draw against Partick Thistle was the fair result at Balmoral Stadium.

In their second home game of the season, the Dons went ahead courtesy of Mya Christie in the 24th minute, but Partick equalised just before half-time through a close-range header.

Bailley Collins put Aberdeen 2-1 up in the 48th minute, before Thistle equalised through a penalty in the 75th minute to ensure the points would be shared at Balmoral Stadium.

The draw against the Jags is the first point that Aberdeen have won this SWPL 1 season.

Dons co-manager Beith says his side will be happy to have a point on the board, but admits that it was a frustrating performance, with both sides vying for the win.

He said: “It felt a bit like a cup game because both teams were so desperate to try and get the three points, because we both started with none before the game.

“We had good spells in the game, but so did they. It ebbed and flowed, so over the piece, a draw was probably a fair result. It’s good to get something on the board.

“We wanted the three points, but we’ll take what we’ve got today – it’s a start and something that we can now build on going forward.”

Both sides had decent spells in the game, but like most of the encounters with Thistle, the game was a scrappy affair that didn’t allow for much free-flowing football.

Beith added: “The performance was really patchy. At spells we looked good, but other times we looked a bit all over the place and a bit disorganised.

“We’re just looking for some consistency, because those spells where we were poor has cost us today. We’re disappointed because we went ahead twice.

“When you go in front you need to take control of the game, and I don’t think we did that. We need to give credit to Partick Thistle because they piled the pressure on.

“We had to defend a lot, but did start to create more chances in the last 15 to 20 minutes. It was a frustrating performance.”

An even first-half at Balmoral

There was little to split the two sides in the opening 20 minutes as neither side could keep the ball for too long in possession, but the Dons did better creating chances as Bayley Hutchison went closest with a strike from inside the box.

Aberdeen took the lead in the 24th minute as Christie beat the backline and got a shot away from inside the box that was saved by Megan Cunningham, but she parried the ball right back to the forward’s feet, which allowed Christie to pass it into the net.

After going behind Partick Thistle took control of the game and were pressing for an equaliser which came just before half-time as Cheryl McCulloch headed in Amy Bulloch’s cross to make it 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

Collins nets early for the Dons after the restart

Aberdeen regained the lead less than five minutes into the second-half as Collins scored her second SWPL 1 goal of the season as she found the back of the net from the corner which was whipped in by Campbell.

Collins was looking for her brace as she hit a powerful shot towards goal that was blocked by a Partick defender, before she almost whipped the subsequent corner straight into the goal.

Thistle were not down and out despite going behind and, again, were pushing to find a leveller, with Cara Henderson going close as she forced Aaliyah-Jay Meach into a save at her near post.

The away side were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute as Madison Finnie took down Henderson. Thistle’s second-half substitute Taylor Fisher stepped up for the spotkick and fired it home to make it 2-2.

Aberdeen went so close to going ahead again as Eilidh Shore unleased a powerful strike from 30 yards out which beat Cunningham in the Thistle goal, but the ball smashed off the cross bar.

Elsewhere in Scottish Women’s Football

Inverness Caley Thistle Women were beaten on the road in the SWF Championship, as they fell to a 4-3 defeat against Edinburgh side Hutchison Vale.

In SWF League One, Westdyke made it two wins from two as they beat St Mirren 3-2 at home, while Grampian beat Airdrie Ladies 8-0 at Spain Park.