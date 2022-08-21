Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result

By Sophie Goodwin
August 21, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 6:56 pm
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt his side’s 2-2 draw against Partick Thistle was the fair result at Balmoral Stadium.

In their second home game of the season, the Dons went ahead courtesy of Mya Christie in the 24th minute, but Partick equalised just before half-time through a close-range header.

Bailley Collins put Aberdeen 2-1 up in the 48th minute, before Thistle equalised through a penalty in the 75th minute to ensure the points would be shared at Balmoral Stadium.

The draw against the Jags is the first point that Aberdeen have won this SWPL 1 season.

Dons co-manager Beith says his side will be happy to have a point on the board, but admits that it was a frustrating performance, with both sides vying for the win.

He said: “It felt a bit like a cup game because both teams were so desperate to try and get the three points, because we both started with none before the game.

“We had good spells in the game, but so did they. It ebbed and flowed, so over the piece, a draw was probably a fair result. It’s good to get something on the board.

“We wanted the three points, but we’ll take what we’ve got today – it’s a start and something that we can now build on going forward.”

Aberdeen co-manager Gavin Beith (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Both sides had decent spells in the game, but like most of the encounters with Thistle, the game was a scrappy affair that didn’t allow for much free-flowing football.

Beith added: “The performance was really patchy. At spells we looked good, but other times we looked a bit all over the place and a bit disorganised.

“We’re just looking for some consistency, because those spells where we were poor has cost us today. We’re disappointed because we went ahead twice.

“When you go in front you need to take control of the game, and I don’t think we did that. We need to give credit to Partick Thistle because they piled the pressure on.

“We had to defend a lot, but did start to create more chances in the last 15 to 20 minutes. It was a frustrating performance.”

An even first-half at Balmoral

There was little to split the two sides in the opening 20 minutes as neither side could keep the ball for too long in possession, but the Dons did better creating chances as Bayley Hutchison went closest with a strike from inside the box.

Aberdeen took the lead in the 24th minute as Christie beat the backline and got a shot away from inside the box that was saved by Megan Cunningham, but she parried the ball right back to the forward’s feet, which allowed Christie to pass it into the net.

After going behind Partick Thistle took control of the game and were pressing for an equaliser which came just before half-time as Cheryl McCulloch headed in Amy Bulloch’s cross to make it 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

Collins nets early for the Dons after the restart

Aberdeen regained the lead less than five minutes into the second-half as Collins scored her second SWPL 1 goal of the season as she found the back of the net from the corner which was whipped in by Campbell.

Collins was looking for her brace as she hit a powerful shot towards goal that was blocked by a Partick defender, before she almost whipped the subsequent corner straight into the goal.

Bailley Collins celebrate scoring Aberdeen’s second. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Thistle were not down and out despite going behind and, again, were pushing to find a leveller, with Cara Henderson going close as she forced Aaliyah-Jay Meach into a save at her near post.

The away side were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute as Madison Finnie took down Henderson. Thistle’s second-half substitute Taylor Fisher stepped up for the spotkick and fired it home to make it 2-2.

Aberdeen went so close to going ahead again as Eilidh Shore unleased a powerful strike from 30 yards out which beat Cunningham in the Thistle goal, but the ball smashed off the cross bar.

Elsewhere in Scottish Women’s Football

Inverness Caley Thistle Women were beaten on the road in the SWF Championship, as they fell to a 4-3 defeat against Edinburgh side Hutchison Vale.

In SWF League One, Westdyke made it two wins from two as they beat St Mirren 3-2 at home, while Grampian beat Airdrie Ladies 8-0 at Spain Park.

