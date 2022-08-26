Aberdeen’s Pittodrie clash with Rangers rescheduled for noon kick-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s home clash with Rangers at Pittodrie on Saturday, September 10 has been moved forward to a 12pm kick-off.

The match, originally scheduled for 3pm, has been rescheduled as the action will be shown live on Sky Sports.

📺 Our match with Rangers at Pittodrie on September 10th has been selected for live coverage on @ScotlandSky and will now kick-off at 12pm. #StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/osQ73letmX — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 26, 2022

The Dons will host Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers in the first meeting between the two sides this season.

It will be the first time Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has faced Rangers at Pittodrie since taking over as manager in mid-February.

Goodwin was in charge for a trip to Ibrox last season with the Reds narrowly losing 1-0 on March 5.