Davie Robb to be posthumously inducted into Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame

By Danny Law
August 30, 2022, 1:38 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 3:07 pm
Aberdeen's Davie Robb in the 1972/73 season.
Aberdeen's Davie Robb in the 1972/73 season.

Aberdeen FC have announced that Davie Robb will be posthumously induced into the club’s hall of fame.

Former Dons captain Russell Anderson, Duncan Shearer and Dougie Bell are also being inducted into the hall of fame on November 23 at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.

Cult hero Robb, affectionately known as ‘The Brush’ by Dons supporters, scored 98 goals in 345 appearances between 1967 and 1978.

Robb, who died in July at the age of 74, scored the winning goal in the 1976 League Cup final victory against Celtic at Hampden.

Aberdeen’s Davie Robb taking on Juventus’ Francesco Morini at Pittodrie.

He was also in the side that beat the Hoops 3-1 to secure the Scottish Cup at the same venue six years earlier.

He made five appearances for Scotland in 1971, including a Wembley appearance against England.

Bobby Clark: Aberdeen cult hero Davie Robb was adored by the fans but the players loved him too

 

