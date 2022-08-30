Aberdeen’s ‘class, quality and fitness’ came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan Athletic, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s ‘class, quality and fitness’ came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan Athletic, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
August 30, 2022, 11:16 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 11:30 pm
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.

Boss Jim Goodwin reckons Aberdeen’s “class, quality and fitness” eventually paid off to edge out lower league Annan Athletic.

However Goodwin said there are “no excuses” for top flight Aberdeen being forced into extra time by the League Two minnows.

In a nervous night for the Dons, Goodwin’s side needed an extra 30 minutes to see off Annan in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 clash.

Goodwin insists all that ultimately matters is that the Reds are through to the quarter-finals.

Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time.

He said: “Annan deserved to take it to extra-time but our class and quality came out in the end.

“And probably our fitness levels toward the end as well.

“I don’t want to make any excuses for our performance tonight.

“I want to give all the credit to Annan Athletic as I thought they were excellent.

“Their fitness levels really surprised us for a part-time team.

“In any cup it is about getting through to the next round and we have done that.

“We are in the quarter-finals which is extremely pleasing.

“If you had offered me a scruffy 1-0 before the game I would have taken it.”

Aberdeen fans during a Premier Sports Cup match against Annan Athletic.

Quarter-final draw on Wednesday

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Wednesday.

It will be shown live on Premier Sports following their coverage of Ross County’s home clash with Celtic.

Quarter-final ties are due to be played during the midweek of October 18-20.

Aberdeen have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Goodwin rebuilt his squad in the summer with 11 new signings and has targeted a return to Hampden this season.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen (L) celebrates making it 3-1 in extra time with Jonny Hayes.

‘There was no lack of respect’

Aberdeen went into the last 16 tie in form having defeated Livingston 5-0 at Pittodrie at the weekend.

In contrast Annan are second bottom of Scotland’s fourth tier.

Goodwin insists they did not underestimate the threat of the lower league outfit.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.

He said: “There was no lack of respect for the opposition or anything like that.

“We prepared properly as you would expect us to do.

“We travelled down on Monday night and stayed over.

“I’m disappointed to concede the goal when we did and go into extra time.

“The boys were tired but we got there in the end.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a Premier Sports Cup match against Annan Athletic.

Frustration at conceding a goal

In a nervous night the Reds looked to be heading into the quarter final in regulation time through a Vicente Besuijen goal.

However the League Two outfit levelled late on through Steven Swinglehurst.

That forced extra-time.

However where the Reds rattled in three goals courtesy of Besuijen, Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Leighton Clarkson.

Besuijen  has now netted five goals this season.

Annan’s Steven Swinglehurst scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “It is a difficult venue and we knew Annan would be tricky as they have nothing to lose.

“They had no pressure or expectation on them and can throw the kitchen sink at the opposition.

“And if they get a goal it is game on. I am disappointed with the way we conceded the goal.

“The bits we highlighted before the game were set plays and counter attacks.

“I felt that was the only way they were going to score.

“It turned out it was the set play.

“It was a great delivery in and I’m disappointed at our marking but it was a great header from their captain.”

