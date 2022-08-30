Aberdeen’s ‘class, quality and fitness’ came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan Athletic, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin reckons Aberdeen’s “class, quality and fitness” eventually paid off to edge out lower league Annan Athletic.

However Goodwin said there are “no excuses” for top flight Aberdeen being forced into extra time by the League Two minnows.

In a nervous night for the Dons, Goodwin’s side needed an extra 30 minutes to see off Annan in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 clash.

Goodwin insists all that ultimately matters is that the Reds are through to the quarter-finals.

He said: “Annan deserved to take it to extra-time but our class and quality came out in the end.

“And probably our fitness levels toward the end as well.

“I don’t want to make any excuses for our performance tonight.

“I want to give all the credit to Annan Athletic as I thought they were excellent.

“Their fitness levels really surprised us for a part-time team.

“In any cup it is about getting through to the next round and we have done that.

“We are in the quarter-finals which is extremely pleasing.

“If you had offered me a scruffy 1-0 before the game I would have taken it.”

Quarter-final draw on Wednesday

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Wednesday.

It will be shown live on Premier Sports following their coverage of Ross County’s home clash with Celtic.

Quarter-final ties are due to be played during the midweek of October 18-20.

Aberdeen have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Goodwin rebuilt his squad in the summer with 11 new signings and has targeted a return to Hampden this season.

‘There was no lack of respect’

Aberdeen went into the last 16 tie in form having defeated Livingston 5-0 at Pittodrie at the weekend.

In contrast Annan are second bottom of Scotland’s fourth tier.

Goodwin insists they did not underestimate the threat of the lower league outfit.

He said: “There was no lack of respect for the opposition or anything like that.

“We prepared properly as you would expect us to do.

“We travelled down on Monday night and stayed over.

“I’m disappointed to concede the goal when we did and go into extra time.

“The boys were tired but we got there in the end.”

Frustration at conceding a goal

In a nervous night the Reds looked to be heading into the quarter final in regulation time through a Vicente Besuijen goal.

However the League Two outfit levelled late on through Steven Swinglehurst.

That forced extra-time.

However where the Reds rattled in three goals courtesy of Besuijen, Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Leighton Clarkson.

Besuijen has now netted five goals this season.

Goodwin said: “It is a difficult venue and we knew Annan would be tricky as they have nothing to lose.

“They had no pressure or expectation on them and can throw the kitchen sink at the opposition.

“And if they get a goal it is game on. I am disappointed with the way we conceded the goal.

“The bits we highlighted before the game were set plays and counter attacks.

“I felt that was the only way they were going to score.

“It turned out it was the set play.

“It was a great delivery in and I’m disappointed at our marking but it was a great header from their captain.”