Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts

By Danny Law
September 1, 2022, 9:30 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 10:18 am
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has been linked with a deadline day move to fellow Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The American has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie and was left out of the Dons squads for Saturday’s league win against Livingston and Tuesday’s Premier Sports Cup win at Annan Athletic.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts have enquired about the possibility of taking Ramirez on loan to Tynecastle.

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has been linked with a move to Hearts.

The Jambos are keen to bolster their attack with striker Liam Boyce set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The Dons are understood to be reluctant to loan Ramirez to a rival club.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin, speaking after the 4-1 win at Annan, admitted Ramirez and David Bates could depart Pittodrie before the window closes at midnight.

‘For the time being Ramirez still Aberdeen player’

He said: “Both Bates and Ramirez are used to playing every week so they’ll want regular football.

“For the time being, they’re contracted to the club.

“Of course, both are disappointed not to be involved and want to play more regularly.

“But there are players who are, in my opinion, ahead of both of them at the moment.

“(Bojan) Miovski is proving why we brought him to the club and he is our main No.9.

“(Liam) Scales and (Anthony) Stewart have developed a fantastic partnership and had two consecutive clean sheets before the Annan game.

“They will be disappointed with the goal from the corner.

“Whether Bates and Ramirez force their way back into my team or not will remain to be seen.

“But for the time being they are still Aberdeen players.”

Aberdeen will only make a late transfer window signing ‘if the right one’ becomes available, says boss Jim Goodwin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart insists surviving cup scare proves Dons' unity
0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen, right, celebrates scoring in the 4-1 win over Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.
Aberdeen to host Partick Thistle at Pittodrie in quarter-final of Premier Sports Cup
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during a Premier Sports Cup match against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen will only make a late transfer window signing 'if the right one' becomes…
0
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie deserves Scotland call-up
0
Four of the five youngsters who have moved up from Aberdeen Ladies U19's squad to the SWPL 1 team. From L-R Millie Urquhart, Annalisa McCann, Brodie Greenwood and Madison Finnie. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Aberdeen FC Ladies to Aberdeen FC Women: What do the Dons' five new youngsters…
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (L) celebrates making it 3-1 in extra time with Jonny Hayes.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons make hard work of securing passage to last eight of…
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Huntly celebrating after winning on pens. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Hale happy after Huntly hold their nerve
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen, right, celebrates scoring in the 4-1 win over Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0

More from Press and Journal

Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0