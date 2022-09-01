Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has been linked with a deadline day move to fellow Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The American has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie and was left out of the Dons squads for Saturday’s league win against Livingston and Tuesday’s Premier Sports Cup win at Annan Athletic.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Hearts have enquired about the possibility of taking Ramirez on loan to Tynecastle.

The Jambos are keen to bolster their attack with striker Liam Boyce set for a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The Dons are understood to be reluctant to loan Ramirez to a rival club.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin, speaking after the 4-1 win at Annan, admitted Ramirez and David Bates could depart Pittodrie before the window closes at midnight.

‘For the time being Ramirez still Aberdeen player’

He said: “Both Bates and Ramirez are used to playing every week so they’ll want regular football.

“For the time being, they’re contracted to the club.

“Of course, both are disappointed not to be involved and want to play more regularly.

“But there are players who are, in my opinion, ahead of both of them at the moment.

“(Bojan) Miovski is proving why we brought him to the club and he is our main No.9.

“(Liam) Scales and (Anthony) Stewart have developed a fantastic partnership and had two consecutive clean sheets before the Annan game.

“They will be disappointed with the goal from the corner.

“Whether Bates and Ramirez force their way back into my team or not will remain to be seen.

“But for the time being they are still Aberdeen players.”