Joe Harper: Summer transfer window has been a success for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The transfer window has closed and it’s been a good summer for Aberdeen on the recruitment front.

Jim Goodwin has managed to perform a major overhaul of the Dons squad and the future looks bright with the players he has brought in.

The Reds have made 11 summer signings and although some have settled quicker than others I’ve been impressed with the attitude of the new recruits.

Some of them have hit the ground running with Bojan Miovski a particular standout.

The North Macedonian striker has netted six goals already and he looks to be a gem.

Miovski isn’t a player most of us were aware of prior to Aberdeen being linked with him.

But the Dons’ recruitment team have unearthed an excellent player, in my opinion, he’s the best striker at Pittodrie since Adam Rooney.

Miovski is a natural goalscorer, he makes intelligent runs and has the instinct to be in the right place at the right time.

His second goal against St Mirren last month was a perfect example. Miovski followed the ball right into the goal and was determined to get there before the defenders and goalkeeper.

It was a goal any striker would have been proud of. As a goalscorer, you need good anticipation and even though defenders may look like cutting out balls into the box you need to expect them to reach you.

If you give up on balls into the area that’s invariably when a defender will make a mistake but you won’t be set up to capitalise.

Miovski always expects the ball to reach him and gets himself ready to apply the finishing touch.

His start has been very good and I think he’ll continue to get better.

Reasons to be optimistic

Ylber Ramadani is another player that those of us in Scottish football weren’t aware of.

But again he looks to be another find. The midfielder uses the ball well and when you watch him play you can see he has a great football brain as well as a great engine to get around the pitch.

Leighton Clarkson has also impressed and has shown he is capable of scoring spectacular goals.

Defensively Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales look to have the makings of a good centre-back pairing.

Aberdeen certainly aren’t the finished article but Goodwin and the recruitment team at Pittodrie have done well to revamp the squad.

The Dons received good fees for selling Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay while the likes of Declan Gallagher, Funso Ojo, Dylan McGeouch and David Bates have been moved on.

Big things were expected of those four but unfortunately, they weren’t able to produce their best in a red shirt and it was time for a change.

Looking at the squad Aberdeen have now there is enough quality and depth to have a good season.

Dons got there in the end

It was tougher than it needed to be but Aberdeen got the job done in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons were taken to extra-time by League Two Annan Athletic but eventually ran out 4-1 winners at Galabank.

Getting through was the most important thing but the Reds would rather have done so with a comfortable win in 90 minutes.

But the Annan tie demonstrated that regardless of the opposition if you are only one goal up the game is never safe.

Aberdeen looked like they were heading through when leading 1-0 but they lost a poor goal at a corner and let Annan back in.

However, to give the Dons credit they responded well in extra time and put the tie to bed.

In the quarter-final, Aberdeen will face Partick Thistle at Pittodrie which is probably as good a draw as the Reds could have hoped for.

A home tie against Championship opposition gives the Dons a good chance of reaching the semi-final.

The cups are always important to Aberdeen and if they were to go on and lift the League Cup this season nobody will mind being taken to extra-time by Annan.

Standing up to Staggies threat

Consistency is key for Aberdeen in the Premiership this season.

We’ve seen a few different sides to the Dons this term. Jim Goodwin’s men have been impressive in home victories against St Mirren and Livingston – albeit both opponents had a player sent off in the first half.

The Reds ground out an away victory against St Johnstone but suffered a disappointing loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Tomorrow’s opponents Ross County will fancy their chances of doing something similar to the Steelmen.

The Staggies carry a threat in the final third and are also robust physically and Aberdeen will need to cope with those threats if they are to win.