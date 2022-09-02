Joe Harper: Summer transfer window has been a success for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Summer transfer window has been a success for Aberdeen

By Joe Harper
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 12:12 pm
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.

The transfer window has closed and it’s been a good summer for Aberdeen on the recruitment front.

Jim Goodwin has managed to perform a major overhaul of the Dons squad and the future looks bright with the players he has brought in.

The Reds have made 11 summer signings and although some have settled quicker than others I’ve been impressed with the attitude of the new recruits.

Some of them have hit the ground running with Bojan Miovski a particular standout.

The North Macedonian striker has netted six goals already and he looks to be a gem.

Miovski isn’t a player most of us were aware of prior to Aberdeen being linked with him.

But the Dons’ recruitment team have unearthed an excellent player, in my opinion, he’s the best striker at Pittodrie since Adam Rooney.

Miovski is a natural goalscorer, he makes intelligent runs and has the instinct to be in the right place at the right time.

His second goal against St Mirren last month was a perfect example. Miovski followed the ball right into the goal and was determined to get there before the defenders and goalkeeper.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has done well in the transfer market.

It was a goal any striker would have been proud of. As a goalscorer, you need good anticipation and even though defenders may look like cutting out balls into the box you need to expect them to reach you.

If you give up on balls into the area that’s invariably when a defender will make a mistake but you won’t be set up to capitalise.

Miovski always expects the ball to reach him and gets himself ready to apply the finishing touch.

His start has been very good and I think he’ll continue to get better.

Reasons to be optimistic

Ylber Ramadani is another player that those of us in Scottish football weren’t aware of.

But again he looks to be another find. The midfielder uses the ball well and when you watch him play you can see he has a great football brain as well as a great engine to get around the pitch.

Leighton Clarkson has also impressed and has shown he is capable of scoring spectacular goals.

Defensively Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales look to have the makings of a good centre-back pairing.

Declan Gallagher left Aberdeen this summer.

Aberdeen certainly aren’t the finished article but Goodwin and the recruitment team at Pittodrie have done well to revamp the squad.

The Dons received good fees for selling Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay while the likes of Declan Gallagher, Funso Ojo, Dylan McGeouch and David Bates have been moved on.

Big things were expected of those four but unfortunately, they weren’t able to produce their best in a red shirt and it was time for a change.

Looking at the squad Aberdeen have now there is enough quality and depth to have a good season.

Dons got there in the end

It was tougher than it needed to be but Aberdeen got the job done in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons were taken to extra-time by League Two Annan Athletic but eventually ran out 4-1 winners at Galabank.

Getting through was the most important thing but the Reds would rather have done so with a comfortable win in 90 minutes.

But the Annan tie demonstrated that regardless of the opposition if you are only one goal up the game is never safe.

Aberdeen looked like they were heading through when leading 1-0 but they lost a poor goal at a corner and let Annan back in.

Aberdeen defeated Annan to reach the quarter-final of the League Cup.

However, to give the Dons credit they responded well in extra time and put the tie to bed.

In the quarter-final, Aberdeen will face Partick Thistle at Pittodrie which is probably as good a draw as the Reds could have hoped for.

A home tie against Championship opposition gives the Dons a good chance of reaching the semi-final.

The cups are always important to Aberdeen and if they were to go on and lift the League Cup this season nobody will mind being taken to extra-time by Annan.

Standing up to Staggies threat

Consistency is key for Aberdeen in the Premiership this season.

We’ve seen a few different sides to the Dons this term. Jim Goodwin’s men have been impressive in home victories against St Mirren and Livingston – albeit both opponents had a player sent off in the first half.

The Reds ground out an away victory against St Johnstone but suffered a disappointing loss to Motherwell at Pittodrie.

Tomorrow’s opponents Ross County will fancy their chances of doing something similar to the Steelmen.

The Staggies carry a threat in the final third and are also robust physically and Aberdeen will need to cope with those threats if they are to win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Jack MacKenzie: European return is Aberdeen's aim
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants more from Christian Ramirez
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Richard Gordon: Jack Ross' rapid decline at Dundee United was flabbergasting
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: What next for frozen out Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez?
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Reds go green: The Dons take step forward on sustainability journey with net-zero partner
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Football Club bosses 'frustrated' by soaring costs and 'significant' energy bill increases
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Signs of progress but Jim Goodwin insists there is still room for improvement at…
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie switches loan clubs after joining Peterhead

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Bojan Miovski has been a standout summer signing for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1