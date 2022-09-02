ANALYSIS: What next for frozen out Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: What next for frozen out Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez?

By Sean Wallace
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:14 pm
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez has remained at the club after the transfer window shut.
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez has remained at the club after the transfer window shut.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1
ANNAN, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 30: Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie (R) and Annan's Chris Johnston during a Premier Sports Cup match between Annan Athletic and Aberdeen at Galabank, on August 30, 2022, in Annan, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie: European return is Aberdeen's aim
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants more from Christian Ramirez
DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 07: Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross looks dejected at full-time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Livingston at Tannadice Stadium, on August 07, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Richard Gordon: Jack Ross' rapid decline at Dundee United was flabbergasting
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Post Thumbnail
Reds go green: The Dons take step forward on sustainability journey with net-zero partner
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Joe Harper: Summer transfer window has been a success for Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: A general view during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on February 09, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen Football Club bosses 'frustrated' by soaring costs and 'significant' energy bill increases
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 4-1 win against St Mirren.
Signs of progress but Jim Goodwin insists there is still room for improvement at…
Young goalkeeper Tom Ritchie at Aberdeen training.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie switches loan clubs after joining Peterhead

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1