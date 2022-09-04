Reaction: Dismay for Aberdeen fans but joy for Ross County supporters following late Dingwall drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reaction: Dismay for Aberdeen fans but joy for Ross County supporters following late Dingwall drama

By Paul Third
September 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected at full time after conceding an injury time goal.

Aberdeen snatched a draw from the jaws of victory as their set-piece fragility resurfaced at Ross County – to leave fans of both clubs stunned.

Fresh from conceding a late goal in the Premier Sports Cup from a corner at Annan in midweek, the Dons were punished again by County as they failed to deal with a long throw-in into their box.

The result was a scrambled equaliser from Staggies’ striker William Akio in the fifth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Luis Lopes’ goal for the Dons in the 88th minute.

The reaction from both sets of supporters was as you would expect given the circumstances.

While Aberdeen fans seethed, there was joy unconfined among the Staggies faithful.

It was a similar story on Facebook.

Allan Lemon wrote: “A tight game not brilliant spectacle but once again loads of effort. Good effort and never say die. Decent home crowd and certainly nothing that should stop them coming back. Onwards and upwards.”

John Angus MacCusbic added: “Kept going to the last second. Fully deserved the point.”

One Staggies supporter believed the over-excited Dons fans who spilled on to the pitch after Duk’s goal were equally culpable for giving their side a chance to hit back.

Brian Shepherd wrote: “Cheers for the extra 5 minutes from the pitch invaders lol.”

Frustration at loss of goal does not detract from solid start for Aberdeen

Once Dons fans had calmed down following the loss of the late equaliser a sense of perspective from their side’s start to the campaign emerged.

Chris Low wrote: “If someone had said after 6 games we’d be 3rd and in league cup quarters after last year’s shambles then I’d have grabbed it.

“Brand new team, not going to gel straight away and what I’ve seen a lot of potential.
Some people never happy.”

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen battles for possession against Ross County.

Peter Cooper agreed. “Today was hard to take. But sitting 3rd and if we win next week at home we are 2nd.

“It’s slow progress building a team and will take another couple of windows to keep the rebuilding job going but it’s coming.

“Superb away support today yet again. Love my away days. Roll on next week.”

Louis Galloway wrote: “Everyone just needs to chill out, we have conceded 8 in 11 games (inc league cup) so far this season, Including 6 clean sheets.

“Attacking play has improved and of course there is more improvement needed, but we are in the first week of September!

“Defensive error let us down today yes, but overall we cannot be disappointed with 3rd in the league, league cup quarters and our striker is one of the tops scorers in the league.

“Bit of perspective needed.”

