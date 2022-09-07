Loan star Liam Scales insists Aberdeen will embrace the pressure of competing near the top of the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Loan star Liam Scales insists Aberdeen will embrace the pressure of competing near the top of the Premiership

By Sean Wallace
September 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 9:51 am
Aberdeen loan signing Liam Scales.
Aberdeen loan signing Liam Scales.

Loan defender Liam Scales insists Aberdeen must embrace the pressure of competing at the top end of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen can move level on points with Rangers in second place if they beat the Ibrox club at home on Saturday.

Centre-back Scales insists that is the level a club of Aberdeen’s stature must be at.

The 24-year-old accepts there is expectation from Dons’ supporters to deliver success.

He reckons that pressure is good as it will act as motivation for Aberdeen and keep the new look squad “on their toes.”

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales (l) and Ross County’s Ross Callachan in action.

Scales said: “With the history and size of the club we should be competing at the top end of the table.

“We should be winning games most weeks and competing for European places.

“Aberdeen should also be competing for cup competitions as well.

“That is the goal and you do feel pressure.

“But pressure is good as it keeps you on your toes and motivated.”

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

‘Pressure from fans, and rightly so’

Scales is used to the expectation to deliver success as he played in Celtic’s Premiership title winning team last season.

Secured on a season long loan from the Parkhead club the defender quickly realised how much winning means to the Red Army.

He can feel it in a buoyant Granite City after a victory.

Scales can also feel it within a deflated city following a loss.

Celtic defender Liam Scales is on a season long loan at Aberdeen.

He said: “Aberdeen is a massive club and you feel the pressure from the fans, and rightly so.

“In the city you feel it at the weekend when you win a game as it is a bit lively.

“And it might be a bit down when you lose a game at the weekend.”

Boss Goodwin’s bid to sign Scales

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin attempted to sign Scales on a permanent contract early in the summer transfer window.

However Celtic were not willing to sell the centre-back who is contracted to the Parkhead club until summer 2025.

Scales was signed by Celtic from Shamrock Rovers for £500,000 in summer 2021.

Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock

A loan deal was the only way Goodwin could get the defender into Pittodrie this season.

Goodwin has confirmed he will attempt to secure Scales on a permanent contract during the January transfer window.

Scales recently said he is putting thoughts on his future on hold to concentrate on helping Aberdeen gain success.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

European qualification target

Aberdeen will face a Rangers side reeling from a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Scales’ parent club Celtic at the weekend.

The Ibrox club are also in Champions League group stage action away to Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday night.

Scales is determined to get Aberdeen back to the European stage next season.

Finishing 10th in the Premiership last season the Reds failed to qualify for continental action for the first time in eight years.

He reckons the Dons can capitalise in the aftermath of Rangers’ Euro tie.

Liam Scales of Aberdeen outjumps Murray Davidson of St Johnstone.

He said: “It always gives you a little boost when you know they have played a tough game away in Europe on a midweek night.

“We have to take advantage of that if we get the chance.

“Maybe their focus has shifted to European football which it will have to as they want to win games there.

“Europe is where we want to be and what we are aspiring to achieve for next season.”

Defender Scales’ preferred position?

Scales has started every game this season he has been available for.

The centre-back has forged a strong partnership with fellow summer signing Anthony Stewart.

Loan star Scales operates at left sided centre-back with captain Stewart on the right.

Aberdeen centre-backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart.

Aberdeen have lost just two games in all competitions – the only matches Stewart and Scales were not the centre-back partnership.

Scales was ruled out of the  2-0 loss to parent club Celtic due to the terms of his loan deal.

Scales switched to left-back for the 3-2 loss to Motherwell as a replacement for Hayden Coulson who was absent due to injury.

Versatile Scales insists his strongest position is left-sided centre-back.

However he is happy to play anywhere to help the Dons secure success.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales (4) heads clear against Motherwell.

He said: “I feel my best position is left-sided centre-half.

“It is good to be versatile though and I have no problem playing left-back or playing in a back five or as a wing-back.

“I played as a wing back at Shamrock Rovers.

“I do prefer to play centre-half and think it is my best position where I feel most comfortable and natural.

“If I am playing in the team I am happy and it doesn’t really make a difference where.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen centre-backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart.
Aberdeen centre-back partnership has the makings of one of the best in Scotland, says…
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes made his 300th appearance for Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Even at 35 Jonny Hayes' contribution is unmatched in the final third for…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson could miss Rangers game after being cited by SFA
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to deliver a successful season.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen can deliver statement to Scottish football by dumping Rangers
0
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to close the gap on Rangers in the table.
Boss Jim Goodwin challenges Aberdeen to chase down Rangers in the Premiership table
0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen strikes at goal against Ross County.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must grab the opportunity to 'turn over' Rangers
0
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin applauds the fans following the 1-0 win at St Johnstone.
Travelling Aberdeen fans make away games feel like Pittodrie, says boss Jim Goodwin
0

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0