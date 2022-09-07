Loan star Liam Scales insists Aberdeen will embrace the pressure of competing near the top of the Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loan defender Liam Scales insists Aberdeen must embrace the pressure of competing at the top end of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen can move level on points with Rangers in second place if they beat the Ibrox club at home on Saturday.

Centre-back Scales insists that is the level a club of Aberdeen’s stature must be at.

The 24-year-old accepts there is expectation from Dons’ supporters to deliver success.

He reckons that pressure is good as it will act as motivation for Aberdeen and keep the new look squad “on their toes.”

Scales said: “With the history and size of the club we should be competing at the top end of the table.

“We should be winning games most weeks and competing for European places.

“Aberdeen should also be competing for cup competitions as well.

“That is the goal and you do feel pressure.

“But pressure is good as it keeps you on your toes and motivated.”

‘Pressure from fans, and rightly so’

Scales is used to the expectation to deliver success as he played in Celtic’s Premiership title winning team last season.

Secured on a season long loan from the Parkhead club the defender quickly realised how much winning means to the Red Army.

He can feel it in a buoyant Granite City after a victory.

Scales can also feel it within a deflated city following a loss.

He said: “Aberdeen is a massive club and you feel the pressure from the fans, and rightly so.

“In the city you feel it at the weekend when you win a game as it is a bit lively.

“And it might be a bit down when you lose a game at the weekend.”

Boss Goodwin’s bid to sign Scales

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin attempted to sign Scales on a permanent contract early in the summer transfer window.

However Celtic were not willing to sell the centre-back who is contracted to the Parkhead club until summer 2025.

Scales was signed by Celtic from Shamrock Rovers for £500,000 in summer 2021.

A loan deal was the only way Goodwin could get the defender into Pittodrie this season.

Goodwin has confirmed he will attempt to secure Scales on a permanent contract during the January transfer window.

Scales recently said he is putting thoughts on his future on hold to concentrate on helping Aberdeen gain success.

European qualification target

Aberdeen will face a Rangers side reeling from a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Scales’ parent club Celtic at the weekend.

The Ibrox club are also in Champions League group stage action away to Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday night.

Scales is determined to get Aberdeen back to the European stage next season.

Finishing 10th in the Premiership last season the Reds failed to qualify for continental action for the first time in eight years.

He reckons the Dons can capitalise in the aftermath of Rangers’ Euro tie.

He said: “It always gives you a little boost when you know they have played a tough game away in Europe on a midweek night.

“We have to take advantage of that if we get the chance.

“Maybe their focus has shifted to European football which it will have to as they want to win games there.

“Europe is where we want to be and what we are aspiring to achieve for next season.”

Defender Scales’ preferred position?

Scales has started every game this season he has been available for.

The centre-back has forged a strong partnership with fellow summer signing Anthony Stewart.

Loan star Scales operates at left sided centre-back with captain Stewart on the right.

Aberdeen have lost just two games in all competitions – the only matches Stewart and Scales were not the centre-back partnership.

Scales was ruled out of the 2-0 loss to parent club Celtic due to the terms of his loan deal.

Scales switched to left-back for the 3-2 loss to Motherwell as a replacement for Hayden Coulson who was absent due to injury.

Versatile Scales insists his strongest position is left-sided centre-back.

However he is happy to play anywhere to help the Dons secure success.

He said: “I feel my best position is left-sided centre-half.

“It is good to be versatile though and I have no problem playing left-back or playing in a back five or as a wing-back.

“I played as a wing back at Shamrock Rovers.

“I do prefer to play centre-half and think it is my best position where I feel most comfortable and natural.

“If I am playing in the team I am happy and it doesn’t really make a difference where.”