Aberdeen attacker Duk called up to Cape Verde squad for clash in Bahrain

Aberdeen attacker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has been named in the Cape Verde squad to face Bahrain away on Friday.

Summer signing Duk has netted in three successive matches for Aberdeen.

That form has been recognised by Cape Verde boss Pedro Brito.

The 22-year-old former Benfica striker netted the opener in the 3-1 loss to Hibs at the weekend in his first Aberdeen start.

That superb header followed up a memorable scissors kick goal in the previous match, a 1-1 draw with Ross County.

Duk is part of the 24 player squad for the friendly at the Bahrain National Stadium, Manama.

The friendly is part of the preparations for vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in March next year.

2o23 Africa Cup of Nations bid

Cape Verde currently occupy second spot in Group B in the battle to qualify for the finals which are held in Ivory Coast next summer.

Cape Verde host Eswatini in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Group B action on March 19 next year.

They then travel to Eswatini in the return fixture on March 27.

Burkino Faso top the four nation Group B ahead of Cape Verde.

Duk has represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level but made his Cape Verde debut in a friendly against Ecuador in June this year.

Signed on a three year contract from Benfica this summer Duk has earned one cap for Cape Verde.

Dons players on international duty

Four of Aberdeen’s summer signings are away on international duty this week.

Striker Bojan Moivski is part of the North Macedonian squad to face Georgia (Friday) and Bulgaria (Monday) in the UEFA Nations League.

Miovksi, 23. has netted six times for the Reds this season and has been capped 10 times.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani, 26. is also on international duty with Albania.

Capped 15 times Ramadani is in the squad for the Nations League games against Israel (Saturday) and Iceland (Tuesday, September 27).

On loan Celtic defender Liam Scales has also been selected for the Republic of Ireland squad to face Scotland in the Nations League at Hampden on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland also have a home clash with Armenia next Tuesday.

Scales was drafted in as replacement for Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele who picked up an injury at the weekend.

Capped six times at U21 level Scales, 24, has yet to be capped at senior level.