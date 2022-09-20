Aberdeen attacker Duk called up to Cape Verde squad for clash in Bahrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen attacker Duk called up to Cape Verde squad for clash in Bahrain

By Sean Wallace
September 20, 2022, 11:31 am
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes has been called up to the Cape Verde squad.

Aberdeen attacker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes has been named in the Cape Verde squad to face Bahrain away on Friday.

Summer signing Duk has netted in three successive matches for Aberdeen.

That form has been recognised by Cape Verde boss Pedro Brito.

The 22-year-old former Benfica striker netted the opener in the 3-1 loss to Hibs at the weekend in his first Aberdeen start.

That superb header followed up a memorable scissors kick goal in the previous match, a 1-1 draw with Ross County.

Duk is part of the 24 player squad for the friendly at the Bahrain National Stadium, Manama.

The friendly is part of the preparations for vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in March next year.

2o23 Africa Cup of Nations bid

Cape Verde currently occupy second spot in Group B in the battle to qualify for the finals which are held in Ivory Coast next summer.

Cape Verde host Eswatini in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying Group B action on March 19 next year.

They then travel to Eswatini in the return fixture on March 27.

Burkino Faso top the four nation Group B ahead of Cape Verde.

Luis Duk Lopes (11) of Aberdeen scores a goal to make it 1-0 against Hibs.

Duk has represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level but made his Cape Verde debut in a friendly against Ecuador in June this year.

Signed on a three year contract from Benfica this summer Duk has earned one cap for Cape Verde.

Dons players on international duty

Four of Aberdeen’s summer signings are away on international duty this week.

Striker Bojan Moivski is part of the North Macedonian squad to face Georgia (Friday) and Bulgaria (Monday) in the UEFA Nations League.

Miovksi, 23. has netted six times for the Reds this season and has been capped 10 times.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani, 26. is also on international duty with Albania.

Capped 15 times Ramadani is in the squad for the Nations League games against Israel (Saturday) and Iceland (Tuesday, September 27).

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani is denied a goal on his debut as his shot is saved in the 2-0 defeat of Dumbarton.

On loan Celtic defender Liam Scales has also been selected for the Republic of Ireland squad to face Scotland in the Nations League at Hampden on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland also have a home clash with Armenia next Tuesday.

Scales was drafted in as replacement for Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele who picked up an injury at the weekend.

Capped six times at U21 level Scales, 24, has yet to be capped at senior level.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

