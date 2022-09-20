Aberdeen Women to play Glasgow City in second-round of SWPL Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women to play Glasgow City in second-round of SWPL Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
September 20, 2022, 2:24 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 3:15 pm
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women will travel to Glasgow City for the second-round of the SWPL Cup.

The Dons will play the six-time winners and six-time runners-up of the SWPL Cup at Petershill Park. SWPL have said the tie will be played on October 2.

The two sides most recently played each other in the league last month, with City winning 2-1.

Now under the responsibility of the SPFL, the league cup has changed format this season with the group stage scrapped in favour of knock-out rounds.

SWPL 1 teams enter the competition from the second-round, after the eight SWPL 2 teams battled it out in the first round last weekend.

The Dons reached the quarter-final of the SWPL Cup last term, where they were knocked out by Hibernian after a 2-0 defeat at Balmoral Stadium.

Celtic beat Glasgow City 1-0 in last season’s final to lift the SWPL Cup.

