Aberdeen Women to play Glasgow City in second-round of SWPL Cup

Aberdeen Women will travel to Glasgow City for the second-round of the SWPL Cup.

The Dons will play the six-time winners and six-time runners-up of the SWPL Cup at Petershill Park. SWPL have said the tie will be played on October 2.

The two sides most recently played each other in the league last month, with City winning 2-1.

Now under the responsibility of the SPFL, the league cup has changed format this season with the group stage scrapped in favour of knock-out rounds.

#SWPLCup | Here's the confirmed 2nd Round draw of the SWPL Cup ⬇ How are you feeling as a fan for your team right now? 😍🤬😖💪

SWPL 1 teams enter the competition from the second-round, after the eight SWPL 2 teams battled it out in the first round last weekend.

The Dons reached the quarter-final of the SWPL Cup last term, where they were knocked out by Hibernian after a 2-0 defeat at Balmoral Stadium.

Celtic beat Glasgow City 1-0 in last season’s final to lift the SWPL Cup.