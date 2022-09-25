‘It’ll take the weight off my shoulders’ – Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison hopes to hit goal trail in SWPL 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘It’ll take the weight off my shoulders’ – Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison hopes to hit goal trail in SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison is hoping she can replicate her form from last season and hit the goal trail in SWPL 1.

Hutchison was the Dons’ top goal scorer last season as she netted 14 SWPL 1 goals and six across the two cup competitions, but she is yet to score this campaign.

Aberdeen have endured a difficult start to the season and host Celtic this weekend in search of their first win, having picked up just one point from the opening five games.

The Dons have only scored four goals so far in the top-flight.

Hutchison, who was nominated for the inaugural PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year award last season, hopes to by hit the goal trail sooner rather than later.

The striker said: “I feel like as soon as I get my first goal, it’ll take the weight off my shoulders and the goals will come more naturally.

“As a team, we haven’t scored a lot of goals this season, so it’s about taking the chances when we get them. I need to make sure I’m getting in the right areas to score the goals.

“People see and talk about me when I score goals, but I think I’ve been playing well even though I’ve not scored yet. Performance-wise, I’ve been OK.

“Obviously, with the team as a whole we would’ve liked to have started better but it’s a different season, and things are different this year.

“I think as the games go on I’ll start to get the goals that I want.”

Playing against the professional teams

Aberdeen co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have opted to use Hutchison in a deeper role this season, as she lines up behind striker Mya Christie.

It’s not an unfamiliar role for Hutchison, who played in the same position for Scotland U19s last season – and she reckons it’s where she can contribute the most.

Hutchison explained: “With the pedigree of players that are coming into the Scottish league, it just shows how difficult it can be, so the deeper role gets me on the ball more.

“It’s quite hard to influence a game when you’re only getting a few chances, so in this deeper role I can dictate the play. It suits me better, especially playing the top teams.”

Bayley Hutchison in action for Scotland U19s last season.

The Dons host one of the top teams this weekend, as Fran Alonso’s Celtic travel to Balmoral Stadium unbeaten and with no goals conceded so far in the league.

Hutchison admits it’ll be a tough game for her and her teammates, but they believe they can be competitive against a professional outfit having done so before.

Aberdeen were unlucky to come away with a narrow 2-1 defeat when they played full-time Glasgow City in August. They also led Celtic 1-0 until the 79th minute last season before losing 3-1.

She said: “It’s not going to be an easy game, but we just have to go out there and express ourselves. We want to show what we’re about as a team.

“It’s always good to look back to see that we’ve done well against them before, so we don’t need to be scared going into the game now.

“They still have the same manager and the same core team, so they’re going to be playing in a similar way. It does give us confidence that we can be competitive.”

