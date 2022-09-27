Willie Miller: Aberdeen teen centre-back Jack Milne should start against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen teen centre-back Jack Milne should start against Kilmarnock

By Willie Miller
September 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin should start teenage centre-back Jack Milne against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

I was 17 years old when I made my first start for Aberdeen and was a regular first-team starter by 18.

That was the start of my career and I was very rarely out of the team after that.

You have to be tested at some point.

Milne is 19, which is old enough to be tested and given the opportunity to start a Premiership game at centre-back.

Jack Milne during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

Aberdeen need a centre-back for the game against Kilmarnock because on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales is suspended.

Manager Jim Goodwin faces a conundrum because he has previously moved Ross McCrorie from midfield to centre-back when needed.

However, Aberdeen need McCrorie in the midfield area more than at centre-back.

McCrorie has been immense in midfield this season and is so powerful, strong and influential in that role.

Why take him out of midfield when there is a highly rated teenage centre-back desperate for a start and the chance to prove himself?

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

If teen defender Milne is doing well in training, and has been on the bench in recent games, then he is ready to start at the weekend.

Young players need to be given opportunities and know they have the confidence of the manager.

Aberdeen have a great reputation in giving young players an opportunity.

Centre-back is a position of responsibility, but, if that’s where Milne’s career is going to be, then give him a chance against Kilmarnock.

I felt during the summer window and coming out of it that the Aberdeen squad was a little short in the centre-back position.

Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales.

When Scales is not available either for games against Celtic or through suspension or injury, manager Jim Goodwin has a big decision to make.

Do you put McCrorie into the defence and lose his influence in midfield?

Teenager Milne could be the answer to that problem.

If I look back at my own managerial stint at Aberdeen, in my last year I toyed with playing a youngster… Stephen Glass.

I wasn’t sure because he was so young and the team was going through a bad spell at the time.

I put Stephen in against Motherwell for his debut. He was outstanding and man of the match.

Sometimes you can put reasons into your own head for protecting young players.

However, if your eyes tell you in training, and how the player handles himself about the club indicate this is one for the future, then give him the opportunity – give the player the chance to prove himself and show that the mindset Aberdeen have to blood young players is the right way.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen boss Goodwin should take the opportunity to put his case forward to the SFA.

He has been charged by the SFA for comments made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in the wake of the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

Goodwin faces a hearing on October 6 over the comments.

He felt strongly enough about what happened in the incident where Hibs were awarded a penalty and Scales was sent off to voice his opinion.

He has every right to do that as he is a manager of a top club.

My take on it is that I don’t think it was the right thing to say.

And that is the case with any manager.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

I also said it about Hearts’ boss Robbie Neilson when he made a comment about Lewis Ferguson.

I don’t think it is the place of a manager to publicly brand a player from another team a cheat.

If it happened to an Aberdeen player, then I’m sure Goodwin wouldn’t be happy about it.

Goodwin will get the opportunity to put his case forward to the SFA on October 6.

I’m not surprised he has been asked to explain his comments – his words were strong and I expected the SFA to ask for an explanation.

Now it is up to the Aberdeen manager to explain himself.

Liam Scales of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.

I remember Setanta debacle – and top-flight clubs accepting new Sky TV deal is right way to go

I’m glad to see Premiership clubs have given the green light to the proposed new £150 million deal with broadcaster Sky – set to run up to 2029 – which now means the SPFL can finalise the agreement.

I agreed with Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack it was the right move to go ahead with the £30m-per-season proposal, which will start in 2024 and give Sky the rights to screen 60 matches per season.

And I didn’t think, despite some clubs’ objections or reservations, it was wise to put any doubts in the broadcaster’s mind on whether the Premiership sides were committed to this deal.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

When you get such a solid partner in Sky, you should take advantage of it.

I was at Aberdeen when there were two deals on the table – Sky and new boys Setanta.

Aberdeen voted for the Sky deal back then.

There was a small difference in the funds put forward by Setanta and Sky.

Our mindset at that time was that Sky is a solid partner. It was like going with the Bank of England back in the day.

Sky was like the Bank of England and Setanta were like a new start-up bank with no reputation.

Then Setanta went bust and we had to go cap in hand to Sky to get a deal that wasn’t as good as the one that was on the table in the first place.

You can always put the case forward that you want more money.

But we already know Sky are a really solid partner and we know the product.

I was with chairman Cormack and I’m glad it looks like the SPFL will get the deal signed.

Scotland must seize date with destiny

Scotland can take another major leap forward in the progression under boss Steve Clarke by winning their UEFA Nations League group.

Clarke’s table-topping Scots are in pole position and need only avoid defeat against Ukraine tonight to secure group glory.

It would signify a rapid turnaround in fortunes after a depressing summer where the Scots lost to Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.

Scotland’s Ryan Christie converts a penalty to make it 2-1

Now they are on course to earn promotion to League A and take a spot with the elite teams in Europe.

When it was first unveiled the Nations League was unique.

As the Nations League has progressed and Scotland delivered good results, we can see where it leads to and the rewards on offer.

Scotland can jump into League A and rub shoulders with the very best in Europe if they get the result needed against Ukraine.

That can only be good for the continued development of Clarke’s squad.

If Scotland win their group, a reward is being placed in a higher pot for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

There is also a Euro 2024 play-off spot if you don’t make it through the qualifying campaign.

The rewards are there and Scotland are on the verge of taking them after back-to-back wins last week.

Scotland produced an excellent performance in the 3-0 defeat of Ukraine.

The last 35 minutes is as good a performance as I have seen from a Scotland team.

It was 3-0 going on five or six and an exhilarating performance.

The defeat of Republic of Ireland showed a different way to win a game of football.

Ryan Christie of Scotland celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to go 2-1 up against Republic of Ireland.

Scotland ground out the victory having played much better after the break – sometimes it cannot be all shining and sparkling.

You have to dig deep into the reserves to grind out the result which is what they did.

It set Scotland up to hopefully deliver the achievement of winning their Nations League group.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.
'He should be knighted for that game v Celtic where he scored four' -…
0
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Final step will be the biggest for Scotland
Keeper Kelle Roos in action for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos has ability to force his way into the Netherlands squad,…
0
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart in action against Celtic. (Photo by Chris Sumner/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women can take confidence from performance against Celtic, says defender Millie Urquhart
0
Ryan Christie of Scotland celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to go 2-1 up against Republic of Ireland.
Penalty hero Ryan Christie targeting Nations League glory to boost Euro 2024 qualification bid
0
Aberdeen Women were beaten 3-0 by Celtic in SWPL 1. (Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women can't be too despondent after 3-0 defeat to Celtic, says co-manager Emma…
Caption 2 New Aberdeen director Dave Cormack Friday 9th June 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland - Aberdeen FC appointment to the board of Directors (Photo: Newsline Media)Friday 9th June 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland - Aberdeen FC appointment to the board of Directors (Photo: Newsline Media)
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack urges SPFL clubs to accept new broadcast deal
0
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
'It'll take the weight off my shoulders': Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison hopes to…
0
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen in no rush over Connor Barron new contract talks, says boss Jim Goodwin
0
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0.
Richard Gordon: Scotland exceeded all expectations and why Jim Goodwin felt he had to…
0

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks