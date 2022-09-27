Willie Miller: Aberdeen teen centre-back Jack Milne should start against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin should start teenage centre-back Jack Milne against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

I was 17 years old when I made my first start for Aberdeen and was a regular first-team starter by 18.

That was the start of my career and I was very rarely out of the team after that.

You have to be tested at some point.

Milne is 19, which is old enough to be tested and given the opportunity to start a Premiership game at centre-back.

Aberdeen need a centre-back for the game against Kilmarnock because on-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales is suspended.

Manager Jim Goodwin faces a conundrum because he has previously moved Ross McCrorie from midfield to centre-back when needed.

However, Aberdeen need McCrorie in the midfield area more than at centre-back.

McCrorie has been immense in midfield this season and is so powerful, strong and influential in that role.

Why take him out of midfield when there is a highly rated teenage centre-back desperate for a start and the chance to prove himself?

If teen defender Milne is doing well in training, and has been on the bench in recent games, then he is ready to start at the weekend.

Young players need to be given opportunities and know they have the confidence of the manager.

Aberdeen have a great reputation in giving young players an opportunity.

Centre-back is a position of responsibility, but, if that’s where Milne’s career is going to be, then give him a chance against Kilmarnock.

I felt during the summer window and coming out of it that the Aberdeen squad was a little short in the centre-back position.

When Scales is not available either for games against Celtic or through suspension or injury, manager Jim Goodwin has a big decision to make.

Do you put McCrorie into the defence and lose his influence in midfield?

Teenager Milne could be the answer to that problem.

If I look back at my own managerial stint at Aberdeen, in my last year I toyed with playing a youngster… Stephen Glass.

I wasn’t sure because he was so young and the team was going through a bad spell at the time.

I put Stephen in against Motherwell for his debut. He was outstanding and man of the match.

Sometimes you can put reasons into your own head for protecting young players.

However, if your eyes tell you in training, and how the player handles himself about the club indicate this is one for the future, then give him the opportunity – give the player the chance to prove himself and show that the mindset Aberdeen have to blood young players is the right way.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen boss Goodwin should take the opportunity to put his case forward to the SFA.

He has been charged by the SFA for comments made about Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in the wake of the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

Goodwin faces a hearing on October 6 over the comments.

He felt strongly enough about what happened in the incident where Hibs were awarded a penalty and Scales was sent off to voice his opinion.

He has every right to do that as he is a manager of a top club.

My take on it is that I don’t think it was the right thing to say.

And that is the case with any manager.

I also said it about Hearts’ boss Robbie Neilson when he made a comment about Lewis Ferguson.

I don’t think it is the place of a manager to publicly brand a player from another team a cheat.

If it happened to an Aberdeen player, then I’m sure Goodwin wouldn’t be happy about it.

Goodwin will get the opportunity to put his case forward to the SFA on October 6.

I’m not surprised he has been asked to explain his comments – his words were strong and I expected the SFA to ask for an explanation.

Now it is up to the Aberdeen manager to explain himself.

I remember Setanta debacle – and top-flight clubs accepting new Sky TV deal is right way to go

I’m glad to see Premiership clubs have given the green light to the proposed new £150 million deal with broadcaster Sky – set to run up to 2029 – which now means the SPFL can finalise the agreement.

I agreed with Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack it was the right move to go ahead with the £30m-per-season proposal, which will start in 2024 and give Sky the rights to screen 60 matches per season.

And I didn’t think, despite some clubs’ objections or reservations, it was wise to put any doubts in the broadcaster’s mind on whether the Premiership sides were committed to this deal.

When you get such a solid partner in Sky, you should take advantage of it.

I was at Aberdeen when there were two deals on the table – Sky and new boys Setanta.

Aberdeen voted for the Sky deal back then.

There was a small difference in the funds put forward by Setanta and Sky.

Our mindset at that time was that Sky is a solid partner. It was like going with the Bank of England back in the day.

Sky was like the Bank of England and Setanta were like a new start-up bank with no reputation.

Then Setanta went bust and we had to go cap in hand to Sky to get a deal that wasn’t as good as the one that was on the table in the first place.

"The SPFL’s current, proposed, and potential broadcasting deals of up to £38 million per season shows a significantly higher value per game the SPFL is getting against comparable countries."@CormackDavie SPFL Broadcasting Deal | A Perspective 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 25, 2022

You can always put the case forward that you want more money.

But we already know Sky are a really solid partner and we know the product.

I was with chairman Cormack and I’m glad it looks like the SPFL will get the deal signed.

Scotland must seize date with destiny

Scotland can take another major leap forward in the progression under boss Steve Clarke by winning their UEFA Nations League group.

Clarke’s table-topping Scots are in pole position and need only avoid defeat against Ukraine tonight to secure group glory.

It would signify a rapid turnaround in fortunes after a depressing summer where the Scots lost to Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.

Now they are on course to earn promotion to League A and take a spot with the elite teams in Europe.

When it was first unveiled the Nations League was unique.

As the Nations League has progressed and Scotland delivered good results, we can see where it leads to and the rewards on offer.

Scotland can jump into League A and rub shoulders with the very best in Europe if they get the result needed against Ukraine.

That can only be good for the continued development of Clarke’s squad.

If Scotland win their group, a reward is being placed in a higher pot for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

There is also a Euro 2024 play-off spot if you don’t make it through the qualifying campaign.

The rewards are there and Scotland are on the verge of taking them after back-to-back wins last week.

Scotland produced an excellent performance in the 3-0 defeat of Ukraine.

The last 35 minutes is as good a performance as I have seen from a Scotland team.

It was 3-0 going on five or six and an exhilarating performance.

The defeat of Republic of Ireland showed a different way to win a game of football.

Scotland ground out the victory having played much better after the break – sometimes it cannot be all shining and sparkling.

You have to dig deep into the reserves to grind out the result which is what they did.

It set Scotland up to hopefully deliver the achievement of winning their Nations League group.