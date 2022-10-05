‘Quiet, shy’ Aberdeen striker Duk comes alive with the ball at his feet, says boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
'Quiet, shy' Aberdeen striker Duk comes alive with the ball at his feet, says boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes.
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists the best has yet to come from “quiet, shy” striker Duk who he says comes alive with the ball at his feet.

Summer signing Luis Lopes, has scored in in three of the last four matches.

The 22-year-old has lit up Scottish football with stunning goals including a scissors kick against Ross County and flicked header at Hibs.

Goodwin warns Premiership defenders the former Benfica striker will develop into a more potent attacking force.

Duk was secured for a six-figure fee until summer 2025 from the Portuguese giants during Goodwin’s extensive summer rebuild.

Goodwin says Duk is shy away from football but lights up in training and games.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Ross County.

He said: “Duk has done great, but still has a lot of work to do and development.

“He is a very quiet, shy type.

“But once you get the ball out in training he comes alive.

“You also see that with some of his performances in the games in match day as well.

“He is enjoying life at Aberdeen and has really settled into the group very, very well.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 with a sublime scissors kick against Ross County.

Duk’s scoring impact off the bench

Duk scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B.

He had previously netted 18 times in 41 appearances for the Portuguese club’s under-23 side

The striker represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his Cape Verde senior debut against Ecuador this summer.

Duk earned a second cap during the recent international break when starting a 2-1 friendly away win over Bahrain.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hibs.

He has made 10 appearances off the bench for the Reds and quickly gained a reputation as a super-sub.

Having netted in back to back games when introduced as a substitute, Duk was pitched in for his first start against Hibs.

He obliterated that super-sub tag by scoring within four minutes of his first start, a superb flicked 15-yard header at Easter Road.

However, Duk was substituted just before half-time as Goodwin had to reshuffle his pack following the dismissal of centre-back Liam Scales.

Aberdeen would lose 3-1.

Duk returned to the substitute’s bench for the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Goodwin said: “Probably Duk’s best performances have come off the bench where he comes on in the last half an hour.

“He has made real significant impacts.

“Duk had a very good start at Easter Road a couple of weekends ago.

“He is a good player and we knew what we were getting when we signed him.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic on cup duty.

Competition for places in attack

Summer signing Bojan Miovski is the first choice striker and has netted eight goals in 10 games.

Miovski, 23, netted a double in the rout of Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Duk replaced North Macedonian international Miovski after 67 minutes against Kilmarnock.

Miovski had started for his country in UEFA Nations League games against Georgia and Bulgaria earlier that week.

Although on a hat-trick, Miovski said he expected to be substituted due to the travelling involved for the international fixtures.

Goodwin insists it is vital the Dons do not rely solely on one player and has urged Duk to keep the pressure on Miovski.

He said: “It is always important that your strikers are scoring goals.

“I built the squad in a way which gives me great attacking options.

“I was able to replace Bojan with Duk, who is real quality.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

“Against Kilmarnock, Vicente Besuijen came off and was replaced by Christian Ramirez, who has proven he can score goals in this league.

“The changes aren’t weakening the team at the top end of the pitch, which is the most important thing.

“Both Duk and Bojan have scored plenty of goals up to now between the two of them, which is pleasing.

“It is always important that you don’t need to rely on any one individual.

“There is good competition up there at the top end of the pitch at the moment and that’s the way you want it.”

