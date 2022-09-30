Aberdeen’s rearranged match against Rangers at Pittodrie given festive billing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will face Rangers at Pittodrie in December following the rearrangement of the postponed fixture.

The match was due to take place on September 9, however all SPFL action was called off that weekend following the death of the Queen.

It will now take place in the run up to Christmas on Tuesday, December 20 with an 8pm kick-off.

The match will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

🗓️ Our postponed home fixture with Rangers, originally scheduled for 10th September, will now be played on Tuesday 20th December. 📺 The game will be live on @ScotlandSky. Kick-off, 8pm. pic.twitter.com/X7vZQ6d02Z — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 30, 2022

It will come just three days after the Reds host Celtic, in what will be the first game back following the Premiership shutdown due to the World Cup.

Aberdeen have yet to face Rangers this season, although by then it will be their second encounter after Jim Goodwin’s men make the trip to Ibrox on October 29.