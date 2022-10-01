Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters

By Sean Wallace
October 1, 2022, 8:05 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has vowed to consistently deliver entertaining, attacking and winning football to the club’s supporters.

He insists the alternative of ‘sitting behind the ball’ would be ‘extremely boring’ – and a route he refuses to contemplate.

The Dons secured an emphatic 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie to jump back into the Premiership top six.

Aberdeen have now scored 15 goals in their four home Premiership games this season.

No team in the top flight has scored as many league goals at home as Goodwin’s Dons.

The Reds boss insists he and his players have a responsibility to light up the club’s supporters with attacking football.

Goodwin said: “Football first and foremost is about entertainment.

“As a young manager I am desperate to try to play the game in what I believe is the right way.

“If we all set up playing counter-attack football with two teams sitting 11 men behind the ball waiting for opportunities it would be extremely boring to watch.

“It would be extremely boring to manage and extremely boring to play in.

“Managers, players and coaches, we all have a responsibility to entertain the fans.

“Particularly here at Pittodrie and hopefully the fans all went home feeling good.”

Inspiring supporters of the future

Aberdeen secured three points courtesy of a brace from Bojan Miovksi and goals from Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart.

It is the third emphatic win at Pittodrie in four Premiership games.

Aberdeen beat Livingston 5-0 in their last home clash and had previously beaten St Mirren 4-1 at Pittodrie.

The only blip at home was a 3-2 loss to Motherwell.

Goodwin hopes the latest goal fest can inspire young children present at the Kilmarnock game to become lifelong Aberdeen supporters.

He said: “We had a great initiative with the Dons Day where we had kids in the top tier of the stand.

“Throughout the course of the game we could hear them.

“Hopefully those young ones go away with a great memory of the day and become lifelong Aberdeen fans in the future.”

Positive response to Hibs setback

Aberdeen bounced back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to Hibs in their previous match, before the international break.

The Dons have now jumped up to fifth in the table, two points behind third place St Mirren.

Goodwin said: “I am pleased especially after our last game at Hibs where we were disappointed with the result and the manner of it.

“I felt the boys gave a great reaction.

“It is always important to give a reaction in the next game, especially in front of such a great crowd.

“There was 16, 000 there today.”

‘A pleasing and convincing performance’

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, now Kilmarnock boss, returned to Pittodrie for the first time since being axed by the Dons in March 2021.

Dons boss Goodwin had to reshuffle his pack due to the suspension of centre-back Liam Scales following his dismissal against Hibs.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie dropped into the centre-back role.

Attacker Marley Watkins also came in for his first Premiership start of the season.

Goodwin said: “I thought 4-1 made it looked extremely comfortable but that wasn’t the case in the first half.

“We left ourselves open to the counter-attack on too many times.

“All in all, it was a pleasing and convincing performance against a team who were very well organised.

“Derek is a good, experienced manager and his team is always set up in a way that makes life difficult and hard to beat.

“We were patient in our build up and played our way out of trouble in some instances.

“But we created plenty of opportunities and we could have had a few more.”

