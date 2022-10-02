“Get Coulson signed up” – Dons fans eager for left back to become a permanent fixture at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The clamour for Aberdeen to get Hayden Coulson signed on a permanent deal is growing following another big performance from the Dons left back.

Dons fans were quick to hail the contribution of the on-loan Middlesbrough defender as Aberdeen romped to a 4-1 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

It is clear from social media the Red Army has taken a shine to Coulson, who will be a free agent next summer.

Great performance! Coulson, Kennedy, Hayes top performers. Get Coulson signed up, a proper player👍 — Jake (@Jake50003400) October 1, 2022

Obviously bojan is some signing, but coulson for me is different level. Need to try get him signed up in jan! — Scott Wisely (@ScottWisely5xo) October 1, 2022

Get that Coulson contract ready! — View From The Red Shed (@AberdeenVFTRS) October 1, 2022

What have we done to deserve coulson. Unbelievable player — Scott MacLennan (@scottm1901) October 1, 2022

When the transfer window opens, probably a pre contract in January. — DandyDon1983 ⭐️⭐️ (@Dandydon1903) October 2, 2022

It was a similar story on Facebook.

Laurence Groundwater wrote: “Coulson was quite outstanding.

“It’s been while since I watched the Dons at Pittodrie and have not following the players much recently but to me Coulson is pure class.

“His passing was perfection and his runs were powerful and superbly controlled.”

Pittodrie the place to be for goals

Coulson was not the only player to feel the love from the club’s support following a fine display to ruin former manager Derek McInnes’ return to Pittodrie with Kilmarnock.

On Facebook Alan McBain wrote: “Must say I’m starting to enjoy watching us again. And getting excited about future games too.

“Something that has been lacking for me for a couple seasons. Thought we played some cracking football today and like how we don’t just settle for 1 or 2 goals.

“Keep up the good work Jim and the team.”

David Cobb added: “It sure ain’t dull at Pittodrie these days. Once they get more height in that defence they’ll stop looking so vulnerable when high balls go into their box. Goals goals goals!”

Pick any one from Kennedy, Coulson and Ramadani. All three were first class. Coulson is very good linking up and going forward and likes a tackle. Kennedy in a slightly different role excelled from middle to wings, Ramadani is closest I've seen to Jim Bett. Owns the midfield — Kevin Stirling (@KevinStirling83) October 1, 2022