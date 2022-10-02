“Get Coulson signed up” – Dons fans eager for left back to become a permanent fixture at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

“Get Coulson signed up” – Dons fans eager for left back to become a permanent fixture at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
October 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Hayden Coulson drives past Blair Alston of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
Hayden Coulson drives past Blair Alston of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

The clamour for Aberdeen to get Hayden Coulson signed on a permanent deal is growing following another big performance from the Dons left back.

Dons fans were quick to hail the contribution of the on-loan Middlesbrough defender as Aberdeen romped to a 4-1 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

It is clear from social media the Red Army has taken a shine to Coulson, who will be a free agent next summer.

It was a similar story on Facebook.

Laurence Groundwater wrote: “Coulson was quite outstanding.

“It’s been while since I watched the Dons at Pittodrie and have not following the players much recently but to me Coulson is pure class.

“His passing was perfection and his runs were powerful and superbly controlled.”

Pittodrie the place to be for goals

Vicente Besuijen celebrates his opener for Aberdeen. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

Coulson was not the only player to feel the love from the club’s support following a fine display to ruin former manager Derek McInnes’ return to Pittodrie with Kilmarnock.

On Facebook Alan McBain wrote: “Must say I’m starting to enjoy watching us again. And getting excited about future games too.

“Something that has been lacking for me for a couple seasons. Thought we played some cracking football today and like how we don’t just settle for 1 or 2 goals.

“Keep up the good work Jim and the team.”

David Cobb added: “It sure ain’t dull at Pittodrie these days. Once they get more height in that defence they’ll stop looking so vulnerable when high balls go into their box. Goals goals goals!”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
Mya Christie.
Aberdeen's SWPL Cup hopes sunk by Glasgow City
Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.
Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall diagnosed with lung cancer
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL…
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
ANALYSIS: Rebuilt Aberdeen starting to deliver on promise of attacking football to entertain fans...…
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Bojan Miovski scores from the spot to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen sweep aside Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock 4-1 to return to top six
Hayden Coulson during a training session.
Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in 'shop window' of Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at 'number of different scenarios' to fix Liam…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks