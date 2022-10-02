Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall diagnosed with lung cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall diagnosed with lung cancer

By Paul Third
October 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 5:45 pm
Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.
Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.

Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 64-year-old, who scored 44 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons before being force to retire at the age of 29 due to a back injury, announced his diagnosis at the weekend.

McDougall, who was a guest on a Dons football show hosted by Ally Begg on YouTube, decided to go public with his condition while discussing his inclusion in the club’s 2022 hall of fame class.

The Manchester-based former Don said: “(The hall of fame announcement has) come at a good time in my life when I’ve just been diagnosed with lung cancer. It makes it so special.

“Life is life. We go on, we fight it. It’s hard to say in words when you see the guys on that hall of fame.

“It is what it is. I’ve been through the ropes the last few weeks. I had a biopsy last week. They sedated me and I was fighting them.

“I went to see the guy who did it and he said ‘Frank you were fighting so much we’ll have to send you to get a general anaesthetic.

‘Your tumour is 4.6cm by 4.8cm. I couldn’t get nothing out of you.”

McDougall vows to win his fight

Frank McDougall was in hat-trick form during the 1984-85 season, scoring a treble against Rangers at Pittodrie.

McDougall is scheduled for surgery in the coming weeks and insists he is ready to fight his illness.

He said: “I’m going for another scan and I presume I’ll go back and get the tumour and a lung removed.

“It’s all in progress now. The good thing is hopefully with this next scan it’s not spread.

“I’m a fighter.”

Host Begg provided an update on McDougall’s condition following an off-air discussion with the former Dons striker on his show.

He told viewers: “Frank has got stage 2 lung cancer and is due for a procedure in a hospital not far from Manchester in the next four to five weeks.

“If all goes well the doctor will be able to remove the tumour.”

Dons fans have been sending their well wishes to the former striker on social media.

On Facebook, Paul Paterson wrote: “Sorry to hear about this, but knowing Frank, he is a real fighter and I know every Don will be thinking of him and his family.”

Former Don Walker McCall wrote: “So sorry to hear this news. I know you are a fighter my friend and will fight it all the way.

“Good luck with the procedure and hope all goes well. We as ex players are all behind you and pulling with you my friend.”

McDougall has thanked well wishers on Facebook.

He wrote: “Thank you for the support I loved my days at AFC with the best players in not just Scotland but Europe.”

McDougall left a lasting impression during his brief spell with the Dons

McDougall, who moved to the Dons from St Mirren in 1984, finished the leading scorer in the Premier Division with 24 goals in his first season at the club.

His goals helped the Dons win the league championship in 1985 with the highlight coming in his hat-trick to clinch the title in a 3-0 win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

He scored another 20 goals the following season, including all four in a 4-1 win against Celtic at Pittodrie before being calling time on his career due to his back injury in the 1986-87 campaign.

McDougall is due to be inducted into the Aberdeen hall of fame next month alongside Duncan Shearer, Dougie Bell, Russell Anderson and the late Davie Robb.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
Mya Christie.
Aberdeen's SWPL Cup hopes sunk by Glasgow City
Hayden Coulson drives past Blair Alston of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
"Get Coulson signed up" - Dons fans eager for left back to become a…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell wants her side to play with confidence in SWPL…
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
ANALYSIS: Rebuilt Aberdeen starting to deliver on promise of attacking football to entertain fans...…
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Bojan Miovski scores from the spot to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen sweep aside Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock 4-1 to return to top six
Hayden Coulson during a training session.
Aberdeen loan star Hayden Coulson aims to shine in 'shop window' of Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has looked at 'number of different scenarios' to fix Liam…

More from Press and Journal

The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski lays down gauntlet to Rangers and Celtic stars in…
RAF Lossiemouth jets
RAF Lossiemouth jets on alert to protect North Sea gas pipelines amid concerns about…

Editor's Picks