Aberdeen’s SWPL Cup hopes sunk by Glasgow City

By Paul Third
October 2, 2022, 6:25 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 9:07 pm
Mya Christie saw her shot saved by in the second half
Aberdeen FC Women’s SWPL Cup campaign ended at the second round stage as they were beaten 5-0 by Glasgow City.

The roof caved in on the Dons as a late flurry of goals from the home side consigned the visitors to a heavy defeat and booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Priscila Chinchilla put Glasgow ahead just after the half hour mark when she fired Lauren Davidson’s cross from the left by Dons goalkeeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach.

The Dons struggled to create any clear-cut chances against the home side and it was Glasgow who doubled their lead just after the hour mark.

The goal came from the penalty spot after Meach had brought down Chinchilla.

Davidson, who had set-up the opener, beat Meach with the resulting spot kick to double Glasgow’s lead.

New signing Nadine Hanssen came on for her Aberdeen debut 20 minutes from time but it was the home side which scored again.

Emily Whelan put the game beyond the Dons in spectacular fashion 17 minutes from time when she collected Amy Muir’s throw-in before turning her marker and beating Meach with a powerful shot into the top corner.

Aberdeen responded with a Mya Christie effort which was saved but Glasgow added to their tally as Davidson volleyed home the fourth from a Whelan cross.

Meikayla Moore headed Hayley Lauder’s free kick home for her first goal for the club to compound a disappointing day for the Dons.

Caley Jags fight back at Ayr while Westdyke and Grampian Ladies win on the road

Caley Thistle Women came from 3-1 down to earn a point in a 3-3 draw at Ayr United. Rachel Scott scored a hat-trick for the home side.

In Scottish Women’s League One, Westdyke won 3-1 at Stenhousemuir Women thanks to goals from Bethany Cochrane, Chloe Ferries and Naomi Lind.

The win takes Westdyke above their hosts into third place in the division.

Grampian Ladies were also winners away from home as they beat bottom club Gleniffer Thistle 4-1 at Renfrew Sports Centre to move to within a point of fourth-placed Stenny.

