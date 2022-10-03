Boss Jim Goodwin demands Aberdeen cut out vulnerability from set-pieces – despite height disadvantage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Jim Goodwin demands Aberdeen cut out vulnerability from set-pieces – despite height disadvantage

By Sean Wallace
October 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces

Boss Jim Goodwin has demanded Aberdeen eradicate a damaging vulnerability at set-piece deliveries.

Pittodrie gaffer Goodwin insists he is working hard with his squad during training to tighten up at defending dead-balls into the penalty area.

However, he has also urged players to do their jobs and take responsibility at corners, free-kicks and long throw-ins.

Goodwin was left frustrated when the Dons conceded from a corner in the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

It was a case of déjà vu as Goodwin accepts his side have been exploited at set-piece deliveries too often this season.

Goodwin aims to eradicate the weakness quickly.

Goodwin said: “Unfortunately we have a vulnerability at the moment from balls coming into the box at set-plays.

“We are conceding too many from that particular situation with balls or long throws into the box that we haven’t dealt with.

Kilmarnock’s Ash Taylor celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.

“It’s something we are working on and we need to get better at it.

“Players given jobs have to carry out those jobs and take more accountability and responsibility in those key moments.”

Players recognise dead-ball problem

Aberdeen have conceded four goals from set-pieces into the box this season – three from corners and one from a long throw-in.

The Dons had taken control of the game against Kilmarnock with two quickfire goals to go 2-0 up.

However, within three minutes of going two ahead, former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor was allowed the space to head in from a corner.

It was the second time in the last three matches the Reds have conceded from a dead-ball delivery into the box.

Aberdeen have conceded at four set pieces in the Premiership and a further two from penalties. Supplied by Opta

Leading 1-0 in Dingwall recently, Aberdeen were on course for a win at Ross County.

However, they conceded deep into injury time when the failure to clear a long throw-in allowed William Akio to score a last-gasp equaliser.

Goodwin says his players also recognise the immediate need to tighten up defending dead-ball deliveries.

He said: “I don’t mind losing a really good, well-worked goal if the opposition cut us open.

“But that goal against Kilmarnock was avoidable.

“As was the one up at Ross County from a long throw-in into the box.

“We have discussed this and in fairness to the players they recognise it.”

Aberdeen have conceded the second most goals, including penalties, from set-pieces in the Premiership. Supplied by Opta

‘I haven’t built a team of giants’

Goodwin rebuild his squad during the summer transfer window with more than £1.5 million spent in transfer fees.

The Dons boss says he didn’t build a “team of giants” as he focused on the technical ability of new additions.

Goodwin said: “We do have a lack of height in comparison to one or two teams out there.

“I haven’t built a team of giants.

“We have some very good technical footballers, but are not the biggest team in the world.

“That is probably why we are getting exploited at set-plays and aerially.

“I’m extremely disappointed to concede that goal. I thought it was soft.

“It was too easy and extremely frustrating.

“The reaction after conceding that goal, though, was excellent, as we went on to score a couple more.”

William Akio nets to secure Ross County a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in stoppage time.

Slow start problem seems to be fixed

One problem Goodwin and his squad appear to have eradicated is Aberdeen’s slow start to games.

The Reds were 2-0 up inside 23 minutes against Kilmanock.

At Hibs in the previous match, Aberdeen raced into a 1-0 lead after just four minutes via a Luis “Duk” Lopes header.

Ultimately the Reds would lose that game 3-1, having had Liam Scales sent off for  conceding a controversial penalty.

Goodwin said: “One thing we have been guilty of is we hadn’t quite started games as positively or competitively as I would like in terms of intensity.

“Sometimes it can take a little while to get going.

“I don’t think that was the case against Kilmarnock.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

“We started the game really well from the first whistle and deservedly got in front.

“It was important to set that early tone.”

Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.

Dons have beaten a team they should be beating – Goodwin

Aberdeen jumped back into the top six as a result of beating Kilmarnock, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes.

The Reds have now scored 15 goals in four Premiership games at Pittodrie.

Goodwin’s side have scored more home league goals than any other Premiership side so far this season.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen are just two points behind third-placed St Mirren.

Finishing third is Goodwin’s target in his first full season as Aberdeen manager.

He said: “It shows how competitive this league is going to be from top to bottom.

“We’ve beaten a team who, with the greatest of respect to Kilmarnock and to Derek and his players, we should be expecting to beat.

“If we want to have the ambitions of being third or fourth then we should be winning home games like that.

“However, it certainly wasn’t as easy as the scoreline suggested.

“The players had to work hard for it.”

