Boss Jim Goodwin demands Aberdeen cut out vulnerability from set-pieces – despite height disadvantage

Boss Jim Goodwin has demanded Aberdeen eradicate a damaging vulnerability at set-piece deliveries.

Pittodrie gaffer Goodwin insists he is working hard with his squad during training to tighten up at defending dead-balls into the penalty area.

However, he has also urged players to do their jobs and take responsibility at corners, free-kicks and long throw-ins.

Goodwin was left frustrated when the Dons conceded from a corner in the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

It was a case of déjà vu as Goodwin accepts his side have been exploited at set-piece deliveries too often this season.

Goodwin aims to eradicate the weakness quickly.

Goodwin said: “Unfortunately we have a vulnerability at the moment from balls coming into the box at set-plays.

“We are conceding too many from that particular situation with balls or long throws into the box that we haven’t dealt with.

“It’s something we are working on and we need to get better at it.

“Players given jobs have to carry out those jobs and take more accountability and responsibility in those key moments.”

Players recognise dead-ball problem

Aberdeen have conceded four goals from set-pieces into the box this season – three from corners and one from a long throw-in.

The Dons had taken control of the game against Kilmarnock with two quickfire goals to go 2-0 up.

However, within three minutes of going two ahead, former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor was allowed the space to head in from a corner.

It was the second time in the last three matches the Reds have conceded from a dead-ball delivery into the box.

Leading 1-0 in Dingwall recently, Aberdeen were on course for a win at Ross County.

However, they conceded deep into injury time when the failure to clear a long throw-in allowed William Akio to score a last-gasp equaliser.

Goodwin says his players also recognise the immediate need to tighten up defending dead-ball deliveries.

He said: “I don’t mind losing a really good, well-worked goal if the opposition cut us open.

“But that goal against Kilmarnock was avoidable.

“As was the one up at Ross County from a long throw-in into the box.

“We have discussed this and in fairness to the players they recognise it.”

‘I haven’t built a team of giants’

Goodwin rebuild his squad during the summer transfer window with more than £1.5 million spent in transfer fees.

The Dons boss says he didn’t build a “team of giants” as he focused on the technical ability of new additions.

Goodwin said: “We do have a lack of height in comparison to one or two teams out there.

“I haven’t built a team of giants.

“We have some very good technical footballers, but are not the biggest team in the world.

“That is probably why we are getting exploited at set-plays and aerially.

“I’m extremely disappointed to concede that goal. I thought it was soft.

“It was too easy and extremely frustrating.

“The reaction after conceding that goal, though, was excellent, as we went on to score a couple more.”

Slow start problem seems to be fixed

One problem Goodwin and his squad appear to have eradicated is Aberdeen’s slow start to games.

The Reds were 2-0 up inside 23 minutes against Kilmanock.

At Hibs in the previous match, Aberdeen raced into a 1-0 lead after just four minutes via a Luis “Duk” Lopes header.

Ultimately the Reds would lose that game 3-1, having had Liam Scales sent off for conceding a controversial penalty.

Goodwin said: “One thing we have been guilty of is we hadn’t quite started games as positively or competitively as I would like in terms of intensity.

“Sometimes it can take a little while to get going.

“I don’t think that was the case against Kilmarnock.

“We started the game really well from the first whistle and deservedly got in front.

“It was important to set that early tone.”

Dons have beaten a team they should be beating – Goodwin

Aberdeen jumped back into the top six as a result of beating Kilmarnock, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes.

The Reds have now scored 15 goals in four Premiership games at Pittodrie.

Goodwin’s side have scored more home league goals than any other Premiership side so far this season.

Aberdeen are just two points behind third-placed St Mirren.

Finishing third is Goodwin’s target in his first full season as Aberdeen manager.

He said: “It shows how competitive this league is going to be from top to bottom.

“We’ve beaten a team who, with the greatest of respect to Kilmarnock and to Derek and his players, we should be expecting to beat.

“If we want to have the ambitions of being third or fourth then we should be winning home games like that.

“However, it certainly wasn’t as easy as the scoreline suggested.

“The players had to work hard for it.”