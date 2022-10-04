Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie

By Duncan Shearer
October 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 7:01 am
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

The goals continue to flow for Aberdeen and Bojan Miovski at Pittodrie, but it is time for the Dons striker to take his impressive talents on the road.

Miovski scored another double for his side in their 4-1 win against Kilmarnock on Saturday to take his Premiership tally to seven in eight games for the Dons.

That’s a fine return – but I’m sure the fact all seven goals have come at home has not gone unnoticed by his manager.

Jim Goodwin will be hoping to see that trend come to an end soon and I’m sure Miovski is desperate to get off the mark at an away ground, too.

But there’s no doubt it will come. He’s too good a player not to be scoring.

He has a good touch, is lethal in front of goal and a very good penalty taker as well.

I like a lot of what he has offered so far and, if his team-mates can produce the service to him away from home which they have managed at Pittodrie, then, I’ll be amazed if he does not break the 20-goal barrier for the club this season.

There’s no better place for Miovski to break his duck than at Tannadice on Saturday when Aberdeen make the short trip to face Dundee United.

They should be making the trip full of confidence after their performance against Killie.

Goals no problem for Aberdeen at home

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.

With 15 goals scored in their four home games so far, the Dons have become really good value for money when it comes to entertainment at Pittodrie.

With more than 16,000 at the game on Saturday, I’m sure Jim was delighted to send the fans home with a smile on their faces.

The Dons have been hot and cold so far, but when they are hot they are a match for anyone as they are showing in front of their own fans.

They are creating chances, scoring goals and providing a lot of entertainment. If they can keep that level of intensity and excitement in their play then Pittodrie is going to have some healthy attendances this season.

The contrast between Aberdeen and Dundee United could not be starker with the Tangerines propping up the Premiership after a wretched start to the campaign.

United’s 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone in front of their own support on Saturday showed how devoid of confidence the team is at the moment.

That terrific Conference League first leg win against AZ Alkmaar back on August 4 seems like a lifetime ago, given how United have collapsed since then.

I’m sure a buoyant Aberdeen team coming to town when you have scored just once at home and conceded 15 is the last thing you want. And, knowing how much the Red Army love a trip to Tannadice, it should be a cracker.

I’m curious to see whether the 6pm kick-off is successful. It might be a good idea for the fans, but as a player I’m not sure I would enjoy it.

I was a creature of habit as a player and enjoyed my matchday routine, so I’m not sure if I’d have welcomed a 6pm kick-off.

Ross County still searching for a scoring formula

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

I wonder what Ross County manager Malky Mackay would give for some of those goals which are flowing for Aberdeen…

I watched his side draw a blank against Hibernian on Saturday and it was a game which epitomised the season so far for County.

Following an even first half, Hibs blew the Staggies away after the break without having to hit the heights in any sense.

Hibs were okay and my biggest concern was that okay was enough to comfortably win 2-0.

The Staggies, as has been the case for most of the season so far, are plugging away, but showing no real potency in the final third.

Malky is still looking for the right combination and formation to get the best out of his forward line and I hope for County’s sake they find a successful formula soon.

You can afford to be patient when your defence is solid, but when the goals are starting to leak at the back, then you can understand why Malky is feeling a little concerned.

It means the stage is set for a massive week for County.

They welcome Motherwell to Victoria Park tonight before travelling to Livingston on Saturday.

If there was a time to have a good week, this is it – as there is a real risk of County being cut adrift from the middle of the table if both games go against them.

The gap between the 10th-placed Staggies and St Johnstone in ninth increased to five points following the results at the weekend.

County don’t want it to grow any bigger.

Battle of the Jags should make for superb prime time viewing

Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle will go head-t0-head in a Friday night cracker this week. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle have a big week of their own to look forward to as they return to Caledonian Stadium buoyed by a terrific three-game winning streak on the road in the Championship.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Ayr United means Billy Dodds’ side have taken nine points out of nine from their last three away games at Somerset Park, Dundee and Raith Rovers.

Inverness have hit form at the right time as they move into contention near the top of the division and the stage is set for a Friday night thriller when Caley Jags welcome Partick Thistle to the Highlands.

Ian McCall’s side inflicted a heavy defeat on Inverness when the sides met at Firhill earlier in the season and have been impressive so far this season.

But a win for Inverness in front of their own fans would move them level with the Jags and put Doddsy and his players in a great position heading into the second quarter of the campaign.

