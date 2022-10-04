Willie Miller: Aberdeen should move to sign Hayden Coulson on a permanent contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen should move to sign Hayden Coulson on a permanent contract

By Willie Miller
October 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen left-back Hayden Coulson at full-time after the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen should explore the possibility of signing on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson on a permanent deal.

Coulson’s contract with Championship Middlesbrough expires next summer and he will be a free agent after that.

Since arriving at Pittodrie on a season-long loan, Coulson has certainly shown enough quality to whet the appetite as to the possibility of a permanent Dons contract.

He has been very impressive and has real drive and vision going forward.

Coulson is a player I would like to see spend more time at Aberdeen.

I don’t know the finances involved – and that could potentially be one aspect that could scupper any move.

A lot of money has been spent by Aberdeen and manager Jim Goodwin was well supported by the board of directors in the summer transfer window.

Hayden Coulson drives past Blair Alston of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

If there are any funds available, then I think the conversation should be had about securing Coulson long term.

However, it also depends on what Coulson’s expectations will be for his future. And if the left-back continues to play at this level, then other clubs will begin to look at him.

Then it might just be a bridge too far for Aberdeen to secure that deal.

Pittodrie becoming difficult place for Premiership visitors

Coulson impressed yet again in the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

There were more than 16,000 Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie to witness that victory.

I think the supporters can see the intent from the manager to play attacking football.

The players he brought in during the summer window will have certainly given supporters a sense of hope and excitement.

Aberdeen are getting into the rhythm where Pittodrie is now a difficult place for opposition teams to play at.

A lot of teams will now travel to the Granite City with a lot of trepidation and concern about how to stop the forward threat of Aberdeen.

There are many, many threats in the Aberdeen team.

The two full-backs Coulson and Jayden Richardson are dangerous going forward.

Hibernian’s Elie Youan and Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson challenge for the ball at Easter Road.

Veteran Jonny Hayes is probably playing some of the best football of his career.

He still has pace, power, is direct and causes defences a lot of issues.

Vicente Besuijen and Matty Kennedy also have that directness of play that gives defenders real problems.

I know when I played the last thing I wanted was any attacker to be direct and take me on with pace and power.

Those three – Besuijen, Hayes and Kennedy – have that.

Then there is the goal threat of Bojan Miovksi, who netted a brace against Kilmarnock.

Bojan Miovski scores from the spot to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

With eight goals this season already, Miovski is delivering since signing in the summer.

Aberdeen also have plenty of options to come off the bench such as Luis “Duk” Lopes.

The Dons are motoring at Pittodrie and hopefully that continues, because the club need to bring European football back next season.

Normally it takes a new team put together time to gel.

However, full marks to Jim Goodwin for the job he has done in gelling the squad so quickly.

He has taken the players and rapidly moulded them into a team.

It is not the norm, for as many as 11 new players to come into a club, and click right away.

The manager’s approach to the game, in trying to play open, attractive football, is also  working wonders.

It is a good time to be an Aberdeen fan.

Impressive return for Watkins

Welsh international Marley Watkins deserves special mention for his performance against Kilmarnock.

Watkins hasn’t had much game time this season so far and it was his first Premiership start of the season.

The 31-year-old was drafted into the starting XI due to the absence of Ross McCrorie in the midfield.

McCrorie dropped into centre-back against Kilmarnock as on-loan defender Liam Scales was suspended.

Kilmarnock’s Ben Chrisene and Aberdeen attacker Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie.

Watkins did very well deputising for McCrorie.

I thought Aberdeen would miss McCrorie in midfield, but they didn’t.

And that was down to how good attacker Watkins was.

Watkins came in and looked as though he had a number of games under his belt, even though he hadn’t.

It shows the strength in depth of Aberdeen that Watkins was able to slot into the team and perform well after so long out.

That squad depth was shown as the victory over Kilmarnock was secured without key players.

Scales and Leighton Clarkson were both suspended with Connor Barron and Callum Roberts both out injured.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales is sent off after receiving a second yellow card against Hibs.

Both Scales and Clarkson will return from suspension for the trip to Dundee United on Saturday.

Midfielder Connor Barron is also on track to return from long-term injury for the trip to Tannadice this weekend.

Barron has not played this season yet due to a knee injury.

Regardless of the strength in depth of the squad, there also has to be a pathway for young talent to emerge.

So it was also great to see teenage centre-back Jack Milne come on as a substitute.

Saturday night football experiment

The experiment with Saturday evening football this weekend is something that Aberdeen are right to try.

Aberdeen will face Dundee United at Tannadice in the New Firm derby at 6pm.

The match between the Dons and Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday November 12 will also be a 6pm kick-off.

The later time was at the request of both clubs. It is to trial different approaches in the bid to attract bigger crowds at matches.

Aberdeen fans celebrate during the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Ultimately the clubs will have to canvas both sets of supporters to see how it sits with them in the aftermath of the game.

In these tough financial times, any kind of experiment to get more supporters through the door should be explored.

A later kick-off time will make no difference to the players or managers for these games.

It is about the fans and whether or not they embrace this new kick-off time.

If the attendance is increased and the feedback from supporters is positive, then why not introduce more Saturday evening games?

An Aberdeen flag during the Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Clubs need all the extra revenue they can get in these challenging financial times.

If Saturday evening football is one way to achieve that then it should be embraced.

We just have to wait to see if the experiment is successful.

