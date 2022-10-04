Willie Miller: Aberdeen should move to sign Hayden Coulson on a permanent contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen should explore the possibility of signing on-loan Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson on a permanent deal.

Coulson’s contract with Championship Middlesbrough expires next summer and he will be a free agent after that.

Since arriving at Pittodrie on a season-long loan, Coulson has certainly shown enough quality to whet the appetite as to the possibility of a permanent Dons contract.

He has been very impressive and has real drive and vision going forward.

Coulson is a player I would like to see spend more time at Aberdeen.

I don’t know the finances involved – and that could potentially be one aspect that could scupper any move.

A lot of money has been spent by Aberdeen and manager Jim Goodwin was well supported by the board of directors in the summer transfer window.

If there are any funds available, then I think the conversation should be had about securing Coulson long term.

However, it also depends on what Coulson’s expectations will be for his future. And if the left-back continues to play at this level, then other clubs will begin to look at him.

Then it might just be a bridge too far for Aberdeen to secure that deal.

Pittodrie becoming difficult place for Premiership visitors

Coulson impressed yet again in the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

There were more than 16,000 Aberdeen fans at Pittodrie to witness that victory.

I think the supporters can see the intent from the manager to play attacking football.

The players he brought in during the summer window will have certainly given supporters a sense of hope and excitement.

Aberdeen are getting into the rhythm where Pittodrie is now a difficult place for opposition teams to play at.

A lot of teams will now travel to the Granite City with a lot of trepidation and concern about how to stop the forward threat of Aberdeen.

There are many, many threats in the Aberdeen team.

The two full-backs Coulson and Jayden Richardson are dangerous going forward.

Veteran Jonny Hayes is probably playing some of the best football of his career.

He still has pace, power, is direct and causes defences a lot of issues.

Vicente Besuijen and Matty Kennedy also have that directness of play that gives defenders real problems.

I know when I played the last thing I wanted was any attacker to be direct and take me on with pace and power.

Those three – Besuijen, Hayes and Kennedy – have that.

Then there is the goal threat of Bojan Miovksi, who netted a brace against Kilmarnock.

With eight goals this season already, Miovski is delivering since signing in the summer.

Aberdeen also have plenty of options to come off the bench such as Luis “Duk” Lopes.

The Dons are motoring at Pittodrie and hopefully that continues, because the club need to bring European football back next season.

Normally it takes a new team put together time to gel.

However, full marks to Jim Goodwin for the job he has done in gelling the squad so quickly.

He has taken the players and rapidly moulded them into a team.

It is not the norm, for as many as 11 new players to come into a club, and click right away.

The manager’s approach to the game, in trying to play open, attractive football, is also working wonders.

It is a good time to be an Aberdeen fan.

Impressive return for Watkins

Welsh international Marley Watkins deserves special mention for his performance against Kilmarnock.

Watkins hasn’t had much game time this season so far and it was his first Premiership start of the season.

The 31-year-old was drafted into the starting XI due to the absence of Ross McCrorie in the midfield.

McCrorie dropped into centre-back against Kilmarnock as on-loan defender Liam Scales was suspended.

Watkins did very well deputising for McCrorie.

I thought Aberdeen would miss McCrorie in midfield, but they didn’t.

And that was down to how good attacker Watkins was.

Watkins came in and looked as though he had a number of games under his belt, even though he hadn’t.

It shows the strength in depth of Aberdeen that Watkins was able to slot into the team and perform well after so long out.

That squad depth was shown as the victory over Kilmarnock was secured without key players.

Scales and Leighton Clarkson were both suspended with Connor Barron and Callum Roberts both out injured.

Both Scales and Clarkson will return from suspension for the trip to Dundee United on Saturday.

Midfielder Connor Barron is also on track to return from long-term injury for the trip to Tannadice this weekend.

Barron has not played this season yet due to a knee injury.

Regardless of the strength in depth of the squad, there also has to be a pathway for young talent to emerge.

So it was also great to see teenage centre-back Jack Milne come on as a substitute.

Saturday night football experiment

The experiment with Saturday evening football this weekend is something that Aberdeen are right to try.

Aberdeen will face Dundee United at Tannadice in the New Firm derby at 6pm.

The match between the Dons and Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday November 12 will also be a 6pm kick-off.

The later time was at the request of both clubs. It is to trial different approaches in the bid to attract bigger crowds at matches.

Ultimately the clubs will have to canvas both sets of supporters to see how it sits with them in the aftermath of the game.

In these tough financial times, any kind of experiment to get more supporters through the door should be explored.

A later kick-off time will make no difference to the players or managers for these games.

It is about the fans and whether or not they embrace this new kick-off time.

If the attendance is increased and the feedback from supporters is positive, then why not introduce more Saturday evening games?

Clubs need all the extra revenue they can get in these challenging financial times.

If Saturday evening football is one way to achieve that then it should be embraced.

We just have to wait to see if the experiment is successful.