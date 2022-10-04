No January sales – Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says the club are in no rush to sell any top stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he has no plans to sell any top stars even if “big clubs” come calling in January.

Goodwin accepts some of his players, including recent signings, could attract attention.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski has already netted eight goals since signing in the summer.

It is understood Miovski’s form at Aberdeen has already put the 23-year-old on the radar of a number of clubs.

Midfielder Connor Barron, 20, was reportedly tracked by Celtic, Premier League Brentford and Belgian club Genk last season.

Barron has been sidelined all season with a knee injury, but is set to return to action against Dundee United on Saturday.

Aberdeen have already opened up contract talks to secure Barron, contracted until summer 2024, on a longer deal.

Goodwin is building a squad to deliver success and wants to “get the best out of his players” before any move on.

He insists the Dons are in a strong position financially and do not have to sell.

Goodwin said: “We are not in any hurry to sell any of our players at the moment.

“We aim to make sure we get the best out of them while they are here at Aberdeen.

“Then, if the time comes (and) if we think it is a good deal for everyone, then that’s something we can look at.

“But at the moment we are not even thinking about that.

“We are not looking at trying to sell anyone at the moment.

“We want to try to build a really good competitive squad.”

Miovski’s profile rising rapidly

Summer signing Miovski has elevated himself into the starting line up for North Macedonia.

He started in the recent UEFA Nations League group games against Georgia (2-0 loss) and Bulgaria (1-0 loss) .

The striker was in demand prior to Aberdeen swooping to sign him in a £535,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

He penned a four-year deal with the Dons until summer 2026.

Last summer MTK Budaapst rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker.

It is understood Czech Republic club Slavia Prague were keen on signing Miovski in January this year.

However, they were quoted a price of between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m).

MTK Budapest’s relegation at the end of last season was the catalyst for a fire-sale of their overseas talent – and Aberdeen benefitted.

Goodwin accepts Miovski’s profile will sky-rocket if he continues to score regularly in the Scottish Premiership.

That was one of the selling points in negotiations to sign the striker.

He said: ” We sold the club to Bojan on the premise that, if he plays well for Aberdeen, it will raise his profile as a player.

“Not just here in Scotland – but across Europe as well.

“The North Macedonian manager has obviously been keeping tabs on him as he was in the squad during this international break.

“Bojan has done great, but we are not concerned (about interest from clubs) as we have all kinds of plans in place for losing players.

“It is too early at the moment anyway. Bojan is only just in the door.”

Major Euro forces watching Pittodrie

Clubs from the top leagues in Europe have been monitoring Aberdeen recently.

Teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay completed a club record transfer to Liverpool in the summer that could be worth up to £8 million for the Dons.

Aberdeen received an initial £4.5m from the Anfield club.

However, the Pittodrie club could yet pocket an additional £3.5m in add-ons should Ramsay reach certain milestones at Liverpool.

A host of English Premier League clubs had Ramsay watched while at Pittodrie, including Manchester United, Leeds United, Tottenham, Leicester City and Southampton.

Manchester United and Leicester City were understood to have given serious consideration to a January bid for Ramsay.

In January, Aberdeen rejected a £3.3m bid from Italian side Bologna for the teen.

Another Serie A club Sassuolo also sent a delegation of scouts to watch Ramsay.

German Bundesliga outfits Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim also tracked the Aberdeen Academy youth graduate.

Aberdeen also sold Scotland international midfielder Lewis Ferguson to Italian top-flight club Bologna in a £3m deal in the summer.

Ferguson featured as a second half substitute in Bologna’s 3-0 Serie A loss to Juventus on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s show of strength

Goodwin expects major European clubs to continue to monitor Aberdeen players.

However, he warns the Dons are operating from a position of financial strength which means they don’t have to sell.

Goodwin says this was shown by the hard-ball stance in negotiations with Liverpool for Ramsay.

Goodwin said: “When the players are doing well, not just Miovksi, then of course they attract the attention of some big clubs out there.

“But we are in a very good position financially here at Aberdeen that we are not in any rush to sell anyone.

“Any teams that have shown interest in the past in our players have found that out.

“Hence why we got such a great deal done for Calvin Ramsay.

“When other clubs who are maybe relying on that money a bit more would have to sell at a lot cheaper price.”