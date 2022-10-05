Sean Wallace: Is Bojan Miovksi Aberdeen’s biggest striker signing coup since Hans Gillhaus?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Is Bojan Miovksi Aberdeen’s biggest striker signing coup since Hans Gillhaus?

By Sean Wallace
October 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Raith Rovers on his Aberdeen debut.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Raith Rovers on his Aberdeen debut.

Landing Bojan Miovski could be Aberdeen’s biggest striker signing coup since European Cup winner Hans Gillhaus in 1989.

A bold statement, yes, but Miovski already looks to be the bargain of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season at just £535,000.

Miovski, like Gillhaus, has made an immediate scoring impact at Aberdeen and is an established international.

What makes Miovski a potential signing coup of the same magnitude of Gillhaus is the huge profit Aberdeen will surely bag when he ultimately leaves the Dons.

Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen did not make any profit on Dutch international Gillhaus when he left Pittodrie.

Gillhaus was snapped up by Alex Smith and Jocky Scott for £650,000 from PSV Eindhoven little more than a year after lifting the European Cup.

It was a statement signing by Aberdeen.

I would argue Miovski is also a statement signing.

Aberdeen swooped to secure the 23-year-old just months after he set up the winner to beat Euro 2020 champions Italy 1-0 in the World Cup play-off semi-finals.

Bojan Miovski scores from the spot to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

North Macedonia, and Miovski, would lose the play-off final 2-0 to Portugal this March.

But Miovski was one win away from starring at the World Cup in Qatar next month.

After lighting up Pittodrie, legend Gillhaus moved to Vitesse Arnhem for around £300,000.

Aberdeen got three seasons of a top class striker who would go on to play at the 1990 World Cup whilst at Pittodrie … but no profit.

The Dons will surely make multi-millions from Miovski if he continues his scoring form.

It is understood Miovski is already on the radar of a number of clubs.

The striker has already outlined his intentions by saying he aims to finish the season as the Premiership’s top scorer.

Miovski is level with Celtic’s Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi, a £4.6 million signing on seven Premiership goals.

Rangers’ £1.8m signing Antonio Colak tops the scoring table on eight.

Only five players have finished the season as the league’s top scorer whilst at Aberdeen.

They are Adam Rooney (2014-15), Charlie Nicholas (1988-89), Frank McDougall (84-85), Joe Harper (71-72) and Benny Yorston (29-30).

Miovski is a player on a mission and looks more than capable of being in the mix to finish scorer at the end of the campaign barring injury.

With eight goals in 10 games if Miovski continues to score at this rate he will smash the 20 goal mark.

That form brings a lot of attention from other clubs. Prolific goalscoring strikers are not easy to find nor do they come cheap.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates as he makes it 4-0 against Livingston.

What has been clear throughout his career is that if Miovski is played as a striker he will score regularly.

At the beginning of last season Miovski was played as a No.9 by then MTK Budapest manager Giovanni Costantino.

He responded by scoring in all five of the games he started in the opening stages of the Hungarian top flight campaign.

However Constantino left the club and his replacement played Miovski as a winger… and the goal spree dried up.

Aberdeen were extremely shrewd in securing Miovski on a long term contract until summer of 2026.

The Reds are firmly in the driving seat should there be any solid interest from clubs.

If the goals continue to come it would arguably take a new club record fee to land him – but let’s not be too hasty, he is not long in the Pittodrie door.

That club record stands at £4.5 million received from Liverpool this summer for Calvin Ramsay, which could rise to £8m with add-ons.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.

Aberdeen secured £2m for the sale of Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham in 2020.

Cosgrove, an unknown when he arrived for £40,000 from Carlisle, only had 18 months left on his Dons’ deal and had no international pedigree.

MTK Budapest rejected an offer of €1.2 million (£1.03m) from Rapid Vienna for the striker last summer.

He was valued at between €1.5m to €2m (£1.28m to £1.71m) in January this year when club’s enquired about him.

However MTK Budapest’s relegation prompted a summer sale of the club’s overseas talent.

Aberdeen sold a move to Miovski on the basis he would lead the line in an attacking team and his profile would rise in Europe.

The Reds are delivering on that and Miovski is responding with goals.

The winners are Aberdeen, Miovski and the club’s supporters.

Manager Jim Goodwin congratulates striker Bojan Miovski.

Welcome return of Connor Barron

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron will thankfully end an almost four month injury nightmare at the weekend.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle.

Barron was the Dons standout performer in the second half of last season having only made his first team breakthrough in January.

He brings a dynamic energy, game intelligence and drive to the midfield.

Midfielder Connor Barron has returned to trainng.

Barron has resumed full training and is expected to return for Saturday’s New Firm clash against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Suffering the injury will have been a huge blow to a young player whose career was on a rapid upwards trajectory.

His return will give boss Jim Goodwin more options in a strong midfield already populated by Ylber Ramadani and Ross McCrorie.

Teenage midfielder Connor Barron has yet to play this season due to injury.

Barron has a bright future ahead and the last few months have hopefully been only a blip.

Hopefully he will rapidly return to the high levels of performance shown in the second half of last season.

Saturday evening kick-off experiment

Aberdeen and Dundee United will experiment with Saturday evening football at the weekend.

At a time when clubs are being hit by the cost of living crisis any initiative to raise attendances, and funds, should be applauded.

Aberdeen fans celebrate during the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

Ultimately the later kick-off time will make little difference to the players.

It is whether the fans welcome it that will be the litmus test.

Judging by the thousands of Aberdeen fans set to descend on Tannadice the Red Army seem to be embracing it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
'Outstanding' Ross McCrorie can shine in any position, insists Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) on the ball against Motherwell earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
Stats confirm Aberdeen lead the Premiership for giving young players game time
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
No January sales - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says the club are in no…
Aberdeen left-back Hayden Coulson at full-time after the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should move to sign Hayden Coulson on a permanent contract
Hayden Coulson drives past Blair Alston of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson posting top attacking stats in Premiership, says boss Jim Goodwin
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Boss Jim Goodwin demands Aberdeen cut out vulnerability from set-pieces - despite height disadvantage
Aaron Reid in action for Turriff United.
Who is Aberdeen new boy Aaron Reid? Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson on the…
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 4-1 loss to Aberdeen.
Aberdeen fan view: Derek McInnes deserved warm reception on Pittodrie return

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks