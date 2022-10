Aberdeen and Ross County matches among live games for December

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and Ross County matches will be shown live on Sky Sports this December.

The Dons’ home match against Celtic on Saturday December 17 will now kick off at 12.30pm.

Ross County’s meeting against Rangers in Dingwall has been moved to Friday December 23. It will also be shown live on television and kick off at 7.30pm.

The latest Premiership games chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports are as follows:

Thursday December 15 – Rangers v Hibernian, 8pm

Saturday December 17 – Aberdeen v Celtic, 12.30pm

Friday December 23 – Ross County v Rangers, 7.30pm

Wednesday December 28 – Hibernian v Celtic, 8pm

Monday January 2 – Rangers v Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm