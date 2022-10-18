Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron eyes Hampden date with the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron eyes Hampden date with the Dons

By Paul Third
October 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:25 am
Connor Barron in hot pursuit of Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group
Connor Barron in hot pursuit of Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Group

Connor Barron is determined to put three months of injury woe behind him by helping Aberdeen reach the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

The midfielder made his return to first-team duty a week ago after missing three months due to a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

He followed his substitute appearance in the 4-0 defeat at Dundee United by starting Sunday’s 2-0 win against Hearts at Pittodrie.

The Scotland under-21 international was a regular member of Jim Goodwin’s starting 11 last season and is determined to play a major role in this campaign.

He said: “It’s been a long 12 weeks not playing but I’m delighted to be back out there. It wasn’t the greatest of games, it was one we had to dig deep and win our battles but we did that.

“The injury came at a bad time. I had just started the season when it happened up at Buckie in a friendly.

“I had a niggle before in my knee so I knew what to expect.

“I tried to force it too early and it didn’t work out so I’ve made sure I’ve worked hard to come back stronger and having 90 minutes under my belt will be a huge benefit.

“I want to play every game for this club and put in good performances to help the team win football matches.”

Hearts win vital after Dundee United defeat

Connor Barron was back in the starting line-up against Hearts. Image: SNS Group

Barron’s return to the starting 11 coincided with a return to winning ways for the Dons as they beat Hearts at Pittodrie.

The midfielder knows it was important to pick up all three points following the heavy defeat at Dundee United in their previous outing.

He said: “It was a massive team performance. We really dug deep to get the three points so it’s all positive.

“But you can’t dwell on winning or losing games as it can all turn quickly as we’ve seen in the past.

“We need to keep working hard in training and make sure we get things right week from week.

“The Dundee United game was disappointing and we all know we let the club, the gaffer and the fans who came along down.

“But it’s about how you react to defeats and we came together as a team and made sure we went into our preparation for Hearts with the right mentality.

“We changed shape and it worked but we’re a versatile team.

“We can play different players in different positions and if we need to play three, five or four at the back we can do that.”

More to come from Duk

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes (11) of Aberdeen celebrates his goal against Hearts. Image: SNS Group

Former Benfica striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes also started the game and scored one and set up the other for Vicente Besuijen before departing to a rousing reception.

Barron is not surprised to see Duk make a positive impression on the Aberdeen supporters.

He said: “Duk has been brilliant since he came in.

“He maybe lacked some fitness in the first couple of weeks but he has been coming off the bench and doing well, and he deserved his start.

“He responded by showing the fans what he can do. We all know how good a player he is and we’re pleased he showed that against Hearts.”

Barron craves League Cup semi-final date

Following the victory against the Jambos which takes the Dons up to fourth in the Premiership focus now turns to tomorrow’s League Cup semi-final against Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

Barron would love nothing more than to help the Dons earn a place in the last four of the competition and with it a semi-final tie at the National Stadium.

He said: “It’s a massive game against Partick Thistle and we’re not going to underestimate them at all. We take each game the same, even this one where there is a chance to play in the semi-final.

“Hopefully we can win it and take the fans with us to Hampden.”

