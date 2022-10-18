Willie Miller: Duk showing his quality but Aberdeen’s defensive concerns remain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re starting to see the best of Luis Lopes in an Aberdeen shirt.

The striker, known as Duk, scored the opener and created the second in Sunday’s win against Hearts at Pittodrie.

It has taken the 22-year-old some time to find his feet since arriving from Benfica in the summer.

But his display against the Jambos showed what he’s all about.

Duk’s got pace and he’s very direct which is something Jim Goodwin has wanted in his side this season.

Both Aberdeen and Hearts played with two strikers which isn’t something we see too often.

Duk had the freedom to roam around with Bojan Mivoski remaining central as more of a vocal point.

The Jambos struggled to pin Duk down and his pace and direct style is a concern for opposition defenders.

We’re starting to the see best of the Cape Verde international in a red shirt.

Aberdeen signed 11 new players in the summer and some of them were always going to take some time to settle in.

Sunday was Duk’s second start and after his display against Hearts I’d expect him to feature from the outset more regularly.

Two up front suits Duk

One of the reasons he hasn’t started more is because the Dons have mostly played with one striker this term.

But the switch to three at the back at the weekend allowed Goodwin to play Duk and Mivoski without being left short in midfield.

Duk had a major impact on the outcome of the game and made a hugely positive impression.

The majority of Aberdeen’s summer signings have made a positive impact since their arrival and long may that continue.

It was a very entertaining game of football, both managers and both sets of players served up an encounter which kept us on the edge of our seats.

Hearts had a depleted squad and played in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and as the game went on I felt they lost concentration which may have cost them.

Defensive flaws still a worry

The Edinburgh side also failed to take their chances and one continuing concern is the Dons’ defensive frailty.

Although the Reds kept a clean sheet against Hearts there were plenty of moments of alarm at the back.

The 3-5-2 system worked quite well for Aberdeen but they still offered up some glaring opportunities.

Alex Cochrane’s miss in the first half was a howler and you could tell instantly the player knew he had failed to capitalise on a great chance.

Stephen Humphrys should have scored when he latched onto Anthony Stewart’s poor back-pass in the second half.

Lawrence Shankland also had two very presentable openings. The striker’s lob in the first half forced Kelle Roos into a very good save to turn it over the bar.

The former Don’s second opening looked easier to knock into the net than wide of the post.

Those are four occasions when Aberdeen’s defence was exposed and you ignore that at your peril.

There is still work to be done, it was a new system and it needs to be given time to bed in.

Three at the back is a system that could suit all three centre-backs in the long term.

Stewart is asked to be the dominant centre-back in the middle of the pitch and then you have a right-footer in Ross McCrorie and a left-footer in Liam Scales who are comfortable at centre-back or full-back.

There is still work to be done defensively for Aberdeen because they were exposed, without getting punished, by Hearts.

On another day a couple of those chances are taken and it’s a different game.

Cup chance has to be grasped

Aberdeen have to make the most of their chance to reach the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

Championship leaders Partick Thistle are the visitors to Pittodrie in tomorrow’s last eight tie and it would be hugely disappointing if the Dons don’t progress.

The Jags have started the season well and have a very experienced manager in Ian McCall.

But the Reds are at home against lower league opposition with the prize of a trip to Hampden at stake – opportunities like this have to be taken.

For Jim Goodwin getting into a cup semi-final in his first full season in charge would be a good step.

If Aberdeen play on the front foot and show the same attacking intent they have in other games at Pittodrie they should get through.

Making progress in the cups is so important and it’s the best chance of winning some silverware for the Dons.

You can be up and down in the league but if you do well in the cups it gives both players and fans belief.

A trip to Hampden and the opportunity to see the Dons lift a trophy is always something the Red Army wants.

That’s why this game is so important because getting through keeps alive hopes of glory this season and gives the fans something to look forward to.

Euro woe for Scottish Clubs

The performance of Scottish clubs in the group stages of European competition has been hugely disappointing.

In 12 group games Celtic, Rangers and Hearts have earned just one win and one draw between them.

The displays from the Hoops have been OK at times, but they haven’t picked up results.

Apart from victory in Riga the Jambos have struggled in the Europa Conference League against quality opposition in Fiorentina and Istanbul Basaksehir.

For the Gers getting a 7-1 pounding at Ibrox isn’t good enough and the results don’t make for good reading.

To be fair Celtic and Rangers are in the Champions League, but their ambitions are to compete on this stage and improvements are required.

It’s the first time since 2004 that Hearts have played in the group stages in Europe, but it’s been a steep learning curve for Robbie Neilson’s men.

When you look back to the qualifying rounds and reflect on Dundee United getting beat 7-0 by AZ Alkmaar and Motherwell getting knocked out by Sligo Rovers it’s not a good look for Scottish football.

There’s been plenty to be negative about, but hopefully in the final two rounds of fixtures, Scotland’s European representatives can restore some pride with better results.