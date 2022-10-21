Richard Gordon: Hampden date highlights Aberdeen improvements under Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Gordon: Hampden date highlights Aberdeen improvements under Jim Goodwin

By Richard Gordon
October 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Aberdeen players celebrate Kevin Holt's own goal making it 2-0. Image: SNS Group
The Aberdeen players celebrate Kevin Holt's own goal making it 2-0. Image: SNS Group

The Dons are heading back to Hampden Park for the first time in two years; a just reward for what has been an adventurous and exciting start to the campaign.

After getting off to a flier against Partick Thistle, they were never in serious danger, and although the visitors did get a cheap goal, it was, overall, an accomplished display.

Having not seen the team in the flesh since the early part of the season, I was at Pittodrie in midweek, and last Sunday for the win over Hearts.

The 180 minutes I witnessed backed up much of what friends had told me. Aberdeen are a very different beast these days, a vibrant attacking force which is exciting to watch, but the defensive fragility of recent years remains in place.

That, of course, is much less of a concern if you’re scoring goals, and Jim Goodwin has certainly got that part of the equation correct, particularly at home.

The Aberdeen fans in good voice at Pittodrie for the cup win against Partick Thistle. 

The eight games at Pittodrie so far have produced 26 Dons goals; last season it took until January 22, and 15 matches played, before they hit that mark.

In the Premiership, it’s 17 goals in five outings. It wasn’t until February 9 that the Aberdeen fans saw that total reached last time out, with a dozen games ticked-off.

That is a remarkable turnaround. After too many seasons that lacked a spark, the fuse has been lit by the manager, and he has taken the shackles off.

It helps when you have the right players to carry out your tactics, and Jim looks to have signed well in that respect, as well as getting more out of the guys already in place.

Luis Duk Lopes was on target against Partick Thistle. Image: Shutterstock

Luis Lopes and Bojan Miovski will net plenty, Vicente Besuijen will also chip in significantly, and there is considerable back-up, both in terms of scoring and creating, in the shape of Kennedy, Watkins and Morris. The return of Connor Barron adds another dimension, and Leighton Clarkson will also have a big part to play.

Further attacking options are offered by the full-backs, or more likely, wing-backs, and ironically, that may well be the way ahead to make the side more solid in defence.

Jim admitted after the Partick game that he should have stuck with the back three which had helped secure the tie by half time. He made changes for the right reasons – Miovski was a booking away from missing the semi-final and Clarkson had a slight niggle – but it did have a bearing on the performance.

Ross McCrorie can play anywhere in the team, and he is probably the best defender in the squad, but the other full-back options, Richardson, Coulson and MacKenzie, are all better further up the pitch. Playing a three puts less onus on them defensively, and allows them more freedom to join in on the attacking side of the game.

It is going to be very interesting to see what Jim chooses to do.

Having addressed the lack of goals at Pittodrie, the manager now has to sort out the away form.

A similar approach on the road might well be the way ahead, and having steadied the ship following the Tannadice humiliation, Fir Park this afternoon would be a good place to start.

VAR won’t stop the debate

Scottish football has tiptoed into the brave new world of VAR, a long overdue addition to our game, and one which will go some way towards righting the wrongs of our match officials.

It will not do away with discussion and debate; how could it?

For a start, many of the calls being made by the VAR referee will be subjective, and we have all seen decisions made that have left us bewildered even after the footage has been reviewed.

VAR checks Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli’s goal during the Premier League match against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday April 9, 2022.

There should however be less ‘human error’ from now on.

Where VAR does work is with matters of fact. Is a player offside? Was that challenge committed inside or outside the penalty area? Was there a case of mistaken identity?

The remit is a fairly limited one, but it covers the main areas of concern, and its implementation has to be welcomed, even if the first major controversy is certain to be just around the corner.

