Hayden Coulson determined to find a cure for Aberdeen’s travel sickness at Fir Park

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson is desperate to end his side’s miserable away record when they head to Motherwell today.

The Dons have won only two of their previous 23 away Premiership matches – and were thumped 4-0 by Dundee United when they were last on their travels.

By contrast, the Dons have been in fine form on their own patch this season with a 3-2 defeat by today’s opponents Motherwell their only league defeat at Pittodrie to date.

Coulson says the Dons are determined to address their poor away record, starting at Fir Park this afternoon.

The on-loan Middlesbrough left back said: “We definitely need to put the away form to bed.

“There is no specific problem but we need to nip it in the bud and crack on with the rest of the league.

“Motherwell haven’t had the greatest spell in the last month so it is definitely something we are looking to exploit and come away with three points.

“The away form is something we want to put behind us and then look ahead.”

The 24-year-old produced one of his best displays in a Dons shirt in the 4-1 victory against Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday, chipping in with a goal and an assist.

Coulson, who missed last Sunday’s 2-0 win against Hearts through illness, said: “I was just glad to get back going again.

“It was just a viral thing that had gone around. I had done Covid tests but it seemed just to be a sickness thing. It does take it out of you but I felt fine during the game.

“Stats-wise, the Partick game did look good and no disrespect to them but you can do that to teams who are in a lower league than we are. It was a good night for us.

“It is always nice to contribute with goals and assists.

“Playing in a higher role as a wing-back you are more involved in attacks. It was nice to get my name on the scoresheet. I like wing-back or left-back. I am just enjoying regular football at the moment.”

Coulson is trying not to give too much focus to the introduction of VAR (video assistant referees) to Scottish football this weekend.

He said: “Not too sure what my thoughts are on it. It can go for or against you.

“Everyone just needs to play their normal football as such and if a decision goes one way then it goes that way.”

Coulson, meanwhile, is pleased with how his loan spell at Pittodrie is progressing with a Hampden semi-final to look forward to against Rangers at Hampden on January 15.

He said: “I am here for the season and just taking it game by game, playing football and enjoying it.

“I am thoroughly enjoying it. I am more mature and I appreciate the size of this club I am at.

“Regular football is good and the gaffer is a top person and good around the lads.

“It is great to get to the semi-final. It is in the future and we have big league games coming up that we need to leave our mark on so our full focus is on that just now. That will change when we get to the semi-final.”