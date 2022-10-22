Hayden Coulson determined to find a cure for Aberdeen’s travel sickness at Fir Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hayden Coulson determined to find a cure for Aberdeen’s travel sickness at Fir Park

By Danny Law
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Hayden Coulson on the attack for Aberdeen against Partick Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.
Hayden Coulson on the attack for Aberdeen against Partick Thistle. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson is desperate to end his side’s miserable away record when they head to Motherwell today.

The Dons have won only two of their previous 23 away Premiership matches – and were thumped 4-0 by Dundee United when they were last on their travels.

By contrast, the Dons have been in fine form on their own patch this season with a 3-2 defeat by today’s opponents Motherwell their only league defeat at Pittodrie to date.

Coulson says the Dons are determined to address their poor away record, starting at Fir Park this afternoon.

Hayden Coulson celebrates after scoring against Partick Thistle. 

The on-loan Middlesbrough left back said: “We definitely need to put the away form to bed.

“There is no specific problem but we need to nip it in the bud and crack on with the rest of the league.

“Motherwell haven’t had the greatest spell in the last month so it is definitely something we are looking to exploit and come away with three points.

“The away form is something we want to put behind us and then look ahead.”

The 24-year-old produced one of his best displays in a Dons shirt in the 4-1 victory against Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday, chipping in with a goal and an assist.

Coulson, who missed last Sunday’s 2-0 win against Hearts through illness, said: “I was just glad to get back going again.

“It was just a viral thing that had gone around. I had done Covid tests but it seemed just to be a sickness thing. It does take it out of you but I felt fine during the game.

“Stats-wise, the Partick game did look good and no disrespect to them but you can do that to teams who are in a lower league than we are. It was a good night for us.

“It is always nice to contribute with goals and assists.

“Playing in a higher role as a wing-back you are more involved in attacks. It was nice to get my name on the scoresheet. I like wing-back or left-back. I am just enjoying regular football at the moment.”

Hadyen Coulson is hoping to play his part in another Aberdeen win this weekend. 

Coulson is trying not to give too much focus to the introduction of VAR (video assistant referees) to Scottish football this weekend.

He said: “Not too sure what my thoughts are on it. It can go for or against you.

“Everyone just needs to play their normal football as such and if a decision goes one way then it goes that way.”

Coulson, meanwhile, is pleased with how his loan spell at Pittodrie is progressing with a Hampden semi-final to look forward to against Rangers at Hampden on January 15.

He said: “I am here for the season and just taking it game by game, playing football and enjoying it.

“I am thoroughly enjoying it. I am more mature and I appreciate the size of this club I am at.

“Regular football is good and the gaffer is a top person and good around the lads.

“It is great to get to the semi-final. It is in the future and we have big league games coming up that we need to leave our mark on so our full focus is on that just now. That will change when we get to the semi-final.”

