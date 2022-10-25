Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and Duk impress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s two-striker approach is a throwback – but the potent partnership forming up top for the Dons is already earning them points and plaudits.

It was nice to see both strikers, Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes, scoring in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Motherwell.

Watching footage of the game, I thought Miovski took his goal brilliantly, and you certainly wouldn’t have thought he was a boy with any doubts in his mind – having never scored an away Premiership goal – from the way he dinked it over Well keeper Liam Kelly.

It required a VAR review, of course, to prove Miovski had been onside when he received possession and for the Dons to be awarded the opener they deserved.

We’re going to have to get used to the idea there will also be reviews which Aberdeen come out on the wrong end of – and they won’t always be right. It will be another talking point to add to all of the other ones which we football lovers debate on a weekly basis.

But, back on the football itself, I’ve liked the look of North Macedonian Miovski from the start (which regular readers will know) and I think Aberdeen have definitely got a 20-goal striker there if they can keep giving him the service.

He’s been guilty of missing a few chances, including a sitter at Tannadice, but it is all part of being a centre-forward. His eight-goal league haul means he is only second to Rangers’ Antonio Colak in the golden boot race.

Duk just looks a real handful with his pace and aggressive style. He is a bit unorthodox, but just seems to suit the rough and tumble of our league.

The Cape Verde international took his header against Motherwell really well and was also unlucky in the first half to have a goal chalked off for offside.

His five league goals mean he, too, is one of the top-10 scorers in the Premiership.

Although he did not seem to be convinced by the idea at first, I’m glad Dons boss Jim Goodwin has moved to a back three and been able to find a way to accommodate both forwards in the team.

Hopefully Miovski and Duk can continue to build on their showings together over the last week in wins against Hearts (2-0), Partick Thistle (4-1 League Cup) and now the Steelmen.

I hear Reds fans online have been trying to work out when the last time two out-and-out Aberdeen strikers were in such a position, with both in the top-10 of the scoring charts. I don’t know the answer, although I believe in my first season at the club – in 1992/93 – myself, Mixu Paatelainen and Scott Booth were all over 20, with Eoin Jess was around the coveted mark, too.

As pointed out by someone, this only works if you include joint tallies as one position. If you don't, then I think we are at 98/99 – Jess/Winters (open that can of worms if you want), failing that, it looks like it is back to 92/93 – Shearer/Mixu. — The ABZ Football Podcast ⭐⭐ (@AbzPodcast) October 23, 2022

The move towards teams deploying one striker in recent years has made it more difficult for multiple players to hit the benchmark 20 goals, so it is refreshing to see Aberdeen feeling the benefit of taking what some consider a “brave” approach, especially in what was a tough away venue like Fir Park on Saturday.

Getting a much-needed away win – on a park which hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Dons in recent times – was a good win to end a good week for Jim Goodwin and his team.

They’re sitting third and it sets them up nicely for a challenging trip to Ibrox to face Rangers, who have been struggling and were booed off the park after their 1-1 draw with Livingston at the weekend.

Some might say it is a great time to get them, but, trust me, there is never a great time to get either Glasgow side in their own backyard.

Jim won’t read too much into Rangers’ recent results. He’ll be fully aware of the home side’s quality, and he’ll know going there thinking they’re coming up against a wounded animal could go both ways.

But Aberdeen and Rangers clashes are always fantastic games to play in, and the Dons players will be flying high – and some might be thinking about laying down a marker ahead of January’s League Cup semi-final between the sides.

Hopefully injuries don’t snuff out Caley Thistle’s Championship push

I was disappointed to hear Caley Thistle’s goalscorer against Raith Rovers on Saturday, Robbie Deas, has broken his leg and will miss a significant period of football.

Inverness have got a horrendous injury list at the moment and the loss of Deas – adding to existing absences like Shane Sutherland – is a massive blow.

Thank you for all the kind messages! Road to recovery already begun 🤞🏼 https://t.co/ISz4GtqDul — Robbie Deas (@Rob_Deasy) October 23, 2022

Caley Thistle are the Championship leaders, despite a loss against Hamilton (1-0 at home) and the 1-1 Caledonian Stadium draw with Raith over the past week, but the second tier remains very tight at the top.

It looks like a league which is going to go the whole way, and teams will need their entire squads to get over the line.

I hope Billy Dodds’ team, so impressive over the past couple of months, aren’t hamstrung by fitness problems in their bid.

I missed the Raith game on Saturday, as I was watching Buckie Thistle’s 3-1 Scottish Cup second round loss to Open Goal Broomhill at Victoria Park.

My old team were desperately unlucky, because they should have been two or three goals up within the first few minutes – only to then have Sam Pugh sent off for a stupid double booking.