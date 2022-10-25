Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and Duk impress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and Duk impress

By Duncan Shearer
October 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 25, 2022, 8:26 am
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.

Aberdeen’s two-striker approach is a throwback – but the potent partnership forming up top for the Dons is already earning them points and plaudits.

It was nice to see both strikers, Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes, scoring in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Motherwell.

Watching footage of the game, I thought Miovski took his goal brilliantly, and you certainly wouldn’t have thought he was a boy with any doubts in his mind – having never scored an away Premiership goal – from the way he dinked it over Well keeper Liam Kelly.

It required a VAR review, of course, to prove Miovski had been onside when he received possession and for the Dons to be awarded the opener they deserved.

We’re going to have to get used to the idea there will also be reviews which Aberdeen come out on the wrong end of – and they won’t always be right. It will be another talking point to add to all of the other ones which we football lovers debate on a weekly basis.

But, back on the football itself, I’ve liked the look of North Macedonian Miovski from the start (which regular readers will know) and I think Aberdeen have definitely got a 20-goal striker there if they can keep giving him the service.

He’s been guilty of missing a few chances, including a sitter at Tannadice, but it is all part of being a centre-forward. His eight-goal league haul means he is only second to Rangers’ Antonio Colak in the golden boot race.

Duk just looks a real handful with his pace and aggressive style. He is a bit unorthodox, but just seems to suit the rough and tumble of our league.

Motherwell’s Callum Slattery and Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes.

The Cape Verde international took his header against Motherwell really well and was also unlucky in the first half to have a goal chalked off for offside.

His five league goals mean he, too, is one of the top-10 scorers in the Premiership.

Although he did not seem to be convinced by the idea at first, I’m glad Dons boss Jim Goodwin has moved to a back three and been able to find a way to accommodate both forwards in the team.

Hopefully Miovski and Duk can continue to build on their showings together over the last week in wins against Hearts (2-0), Partick Thistle (4-1 League Cup) and now the Steelmen.

I hear Reds fans online have been trying to work out when the last time two out-and-out Aberdeen strikers were in such a position, with both in the top-10 of the scoring charts. I don’t know the answer, although I believe in my first season at the club – in 1992/93 – myself, Mixu Paatelainen and Scott Booth were all over 20, with Eoin Jess was around the coveted mark, too.

The move towards teams deploying one striker in recent years has made it more difficult for multiple players to hit the benchmark 20 goals, so it is refreshing to see Aberdeen feeling the benefit of taking what some consider a “brave” approach, especially in what was a tough away venue like Fir Park on Saturday.

Getting a much-needed away win – on a park which hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Dons in recent times – was a good win to end a good week for Jim Goodwin and his team.

They’re sitting third and it sets them up nicely for a challenging trip to Ibrox to face Rangers, who have been struggling and were booed off the park after their 1-1 draw with Livingston at the weekend.

Some might say it is a great time to get them, but, trust me, there is never a great time to get either Glasgow side in their own backyard.

Jim won’t read too much into Rangers’ recent results. He’ll be fully aware of the home side’s quality, and he’ll know going there thinking they’re coming up against a wounded animal could go both ways.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin celebrates his team’s second goal against Motherwell.

But Aberdeen and Rangers clashes are always fantastic games to play in, and the Dons players will be flying high – and some might be thinking about laying down a marker ahead of January’s League Cup semi-final between the sides.

Hopefully injuries don’t snuff out Caley Thistle’s Championship push

I was disappointed to hear Caley Thistle’s goalscorer against Raith Rovers on Saturday, Robbie Deas, has broken his leg and will miss a significant period of football.

Inverness have got a horrendous injury list at the moment and the loss of Deas – adding to existing absences like Shane Sutherland – is a massive blow.

Caley Thistle are the Championship leaders, despite a loss against Hamilton (1-0 at home) and the 1-1 Caledonian Stadium draw with Raith over the past week, but the second tier remains very tight at the top.

It looks like a league which is going to go the whole way, and teams will need their entire squads to get over the line.

I hope Billy Dodds’ team, so impressive over the past couple of months, aren’t hamstrung by fitness problems in their bid.

I missed the Raith game on Saturday, as I was watching Buckie Thistle’s 3-1 Scottish Cup second round loss to Open Goal Broomhill at Victoria Park.

My old team were desperately unlucky, because they should have been two or three goals up within the first few minutes – only to then have Sam Pugh sent off for a stupid double booking.

