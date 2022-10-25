Bojan Miovski: Is Aberdeen striker’s off-the-shoulder style likely to make him repeat VAR beneficiary?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski: Is Aberdeen striker’s off-the-shoulder style likely to make him repeat VAR beneficiary?

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
October 25, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 6:52 pm
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.

Aberdeen played their first game of Scottish football’s new video assistant referee (VAR) era at the weekend – beating Motherwell 2-1 at Fir Park under the official-aiding technology’s watchful gaze.

Jim Goodwin’s Dons went in the game on a high after consecutive Pittodrie wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle.

In both matches they deployed a strike duo of Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes from the start and, while Duk had netted in both previous matches, Fir Park was the first time both he and top-scorer Miovski had both started and both scored in red.

The presence of VAR was crucial to Miovski’s early opener, with his superb dink over Well keeper Liam Kelly initially ruled out for offside before being given on review.

It wasn’t even close to be fair, but this moment – and the styles of the two strikers – led some Aberdeen fans to suggest the implementation of VAR could aid Goodwin’s frontmen and their goal tallies going forward this season.

They have a point… especially when it comes to North Macedonian forward Miovski.

Since he arrived at Aberdeen in the summer, Miovski’s graceful, intelligent runs off-the-shoulder of defenders have been the classy hallmark of his game

But playing right on the edge like this has seen him flagged for offside more times than any of his team-mates. Seven times to be precise:

Who has been ruled offside for Aberdeen in the 2022/23 Premiership?

From the footage available, five of those offside calls (made without the aid of technology) were correct – moments where Miovski’s team-mates couldn’t get the pass away quick enough and he strayed beyond the last defender.

But two (also made pre-VAR) – which came in the 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on August 20, and in the 5-0 victory over Livingston on August 27 – were borderline.

Bojan Miovski’s offsides in the league for Aberdeen this season.

And, with VAR now available to officials, borderline calls matter even more than before.

As has been witnessed in other countries, VAR means officials will now be able to allow play to continue to a conclusion – like a goal – before the flag is raised and play is pulled back for offside, with the decision hopefully then reviewed and goal given if the offside call is wrong.

There’s a strong possibility, against Saints, Miovski would have turned this pass from Jonny Hayes into the net had play not been stopped immediately:

Bojan Miovski (red arrow) makes a run against St Johnstone on August 20 which was ruled offside. Image: RedTV

And it is a similar story with this other pre-VAR call against Livingston:

Bojan Miovski (red arrow, far left) makes a run against Livingston on August 27 which was ruled offside. Image: RedTV

The footage on the Livi one isn’t the best, but – in the new VAR era – there would be a distinct possibility Miovski controls the through-ball he’s running for, finishes the chance and then whether he is on/offside (and, as a result, whether it is a legitimate goal) would be confirmed on review.

Neither of the borderline offside calls above cost Aberdeen victory, but the goal Miovski had ruled onside in the Dons’ first experience of VAR at Fir Park on Saturday – his ninth in all competitions – was crucial to their victory and demonstrated the technology’s value.

Again, the run against Well was nowhere near offside, but due to the way Miovski plays and moves on the pitch – just onside for large parts of the game – there will almost certainly be more moments (tighter moments) in the future where VAR plays a part in getting his name on the scoresheet.

Of course, it could work the other way, too, with goals chalked off – but, with Miovski’s talent and goal count already, he looks capable of getting it right more times than not and any further strikes which he racks up with assistance from VAR could have a big bearing on Aberdeen’s season.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell.

[[title]]

[[text]]
