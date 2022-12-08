Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine on ‘humbling’ experience coaching in Malawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine on ‘humbling’ experience coaching in Malawi

By Sean Wallace
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 5:56 pm
Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine coaching in Malawi. Image: Brian Irvine
Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine coaching in Malawi. Image: Brian Irvine

Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine has been left “humbled” by the experience of coaching poverty-hit children in Malawi.

The big hearted 57-year-old spent two weeks in the south-east African nation with charity TeamUp.

As well as coaching football, Pittodrie great Brian also helped local farmers in the bid to secure a better yield when planting crops.

Brian was based in Mitongwe, a rural community consisting of 17 villages populated with more than 2,400 children.

Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine spent two weeks coaching in Malawi. Image: Brian Irvine

According to UNICEF, most children in Malawi still suffer from multiple and overlapping deprivations.

Brian said: “The poverty is humbling, they have nothing.

“It was a completely different world.

“Yet they are still such happy people and were so kind to me.

“It was a privilege to be able to go out and help in a small way as part of a team.

“TeamUp help with Standing Together to try to make a difference.”

A tournament between eight villages

TeamUp provide sport programmes for children from underserved communities in a bid to foster their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Some of the children Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine coached in Malawi. Image: Brian Irvine

During his time in Malawi, the former Scotland international defender helped set up a football tournament.

A Scottish Cup and League Cup winner with the Dons, Brian also passed on his football knowledge to coaches.

He  explained: “I was coaching in Canada during this summer and Graham Roxburgh (TeamUp founder and executive director) is head of the ladies team at Trinity University in British Columbia.

“He spoke to me about Malawi.

“About a month ago, it took shape and I flew out on November 21.

“It was an amazing experience.

“I did the coaching at a place called Mitongwe.

Children being coached by Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine in Malawi. Image: Brian Irvine

“It was coach education and there were about 40 of the locals who were called assistant managers.

“They have teams of children and we helped organise an under-12, U14 and U16 tournament. It was just on sand in a bare field.

“The tournament was between eight different villages with a quarter, semi and final.

“The winners received money.

“TeamUp and Standing Together thought the best way to reward the children for doing well was by giving them money.

Football coaching in Malawi with Brian Irvine. Image: Brian Irvine

“For winning, they got 5,000 kwacha, the Malawi currency.

“There was a runner-up and third place.

“All eight teams received a meal and drink at lunch-time, so everyone got something.

“The winning team also received a trophy.”

‘It is going to last into the future’

TeamUp partners with Stand As One Ministry, who provide food, education and life skills to children of all ages from a number of villages and communities.

Brian said: “We had interpreters who could speak Malawi and English.

“It was a well set up programme, with passing, possession, shooting and defending.

“We gave them different drills to work on.

Pittodrie great Brian Irvine during his time coaching in Malawi. Image: Brian Irvine

“Not just for the time we were there, but also for the months ahead.

“They took notes down on how to do these drills for their children in the villages.

“It was coach education and overseeing the tournaments.

“You can feel it is stuff that is going to last into the future, that the kids will do those drills.

Children in Malawi during coaching sessions by legend Brian Irvine. Image: Brian Irvine

“We would show the coaches and then they would do what they saw us doing.

“Then the kids would take that on to the field.

“What I saw was really good and hopefully they will get better with different techniques and skills.

“The coaches will continue to show them that.

“I was part of a team with five other volunteers, all Canadian.”

A youngster in Malawi with goalkeeper gloves during a coaching session. Image:  Brian Irvine

Helping get a better yield on crops

With a population of 20 million, Malawi continues to have high poverty rates reaching 52% in 2018, according to UNICEF.

Almost 70% of children who live in rural areas such Mitongwe are multidimensionally poor, compared to 25% in urban areas.

Brian said: “On top of the coaching we also worked with another charity involved in helping people grow their crops better.

“They put their seeds in now and get one crop if they are lucky at the end of the season.

“We give them techniques to grow four or five different crops at the same time in the same field – to get a better yield from their crops.

Aberdeen legend Brian Irvine helping farmers in Malawi. Image: Brian Irvine

“They can all be harvested at different times.

“The dry season had just ended.

“There was good, heavy rain just before I left. ”

 

