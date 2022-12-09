Securing signings in January will keep Aberdeen players ‘on their toes’ in bid to deliver success, says legend Brian Irvine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Securing signings in January will keep Aberdeen players ‘on their toes’ in bid to deliver success, says legend Brian Irvine

By Sean Wallace
December 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 8:08 am
Tranmere Rover's defender Josh Dacres-Cogley. Image: Philip Bryan/ProSports/Shutterstock
Tranmere Rover's defender Josh Dacres-Cogley. Image: Philip Bryan/ProSports/Shutterstock

Legend Brian Irvine believes Aberdeen’s hunt for January signings will add further pressure on players to deliver wins.

Former defender Irvine reckons the Dons are on track for a strong campaign in boss Jim Goodwin’s first full season at the helm.

The Reds went into the five-week winter break holding third spot in the Premiership.

Goodwin’s side will also face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday, January 15.

And Irvine reckons the bid to strengthen in the January transfer window shows there will be no signs of complacency.

Aberdeen are ready to step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons are keen on securing the attacking right-back.

Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley, left, and Crewe Alexandra’s Dan Agyei battle for the ball.

Irvine said: “You must always look for improvement.

“It is the sign of a good team that you are looking to strengthen all the time, even when things are going well.

“Any signings added to the squad will put pressure on players.

“As a player that is good because it keeps you on your toes and you know you have to fight for your place.

“Jim Goodwin has built a squad that looks strong and competitive with everyone fighting for their place.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

‘You can’t relax and think you are doing well’

Dacres-Cogley has been on Goodwin’s radar for a while now and the Dons boss did consider making a move for him in the summer window.

The Dons ultimately signed right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal for £300,000.

However, it is understood Goodwin remains keen on adding competition for that right-back berth.

With Dacres-Cogley’s contract at Tranmere set to expire in the summer, the Dons are ready to move for the defender when the transfer window opens next month.

Dacres-Cogley will be free to speak to any interested clubs from January 1.

Tranmere risk losing the right-back for nothing in the summer and could be tempted to cash in during the January window.

Hearts’ Stephen Kingsley and Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson during the 2-0 win.

Irvine, 57, said:  “A team becomes successful when everyone is on edge, knowing they have to play well to keep their place in the team.

“When no-one is guaranteed a place and players needs to be on top of their game to keep their spot.

“Taking in new signings only adds to that.

“That is the whole point of having a squad- so you can’t relax and think you are doing well.

“You have to know that if you have a bad game or two your place is in jeopardy.”

Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Brian Irvine celebrate after Aberdeen’s 1990 Scottish Cup win.

Aberdeen’s recruitment policy

Aberdeen boss Goodwin overhauled the squad in the summer with 11 new signings secured.

There was also an exodus from Pittodrie of players who had contributed to the Dons finishing a lowly 10th in the Premiership last season.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski was the marquee signing of the summer, costing £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski has netted 12 times in all competitions this season and is joint-leading scorer in the Premiership.

Irvine has been impressed with the transfer dealings of Goodwin, director of football Steven Gunn and head of recruitment Darren Mowbray.

Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United.

Former Scotland international defender Irvine said: “The recruitment has been excellent.

“The manager, Steven Gunn and the recruitment team deserve praise for that.

“It is a global market more than ever now and hard to find the right player.

“It looks like the mix of new players has come together really well at Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in the 1-0 defeat of Dundee United.

Tough, but exciting games on return

Aberdeen return to action after the winter break with a Pittodrie clash against Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday, December 17.

Just three days later they host second-placed Rangers in the Granite City.

Irvine reckons it is so far so good for the reconstructed Dons but says the Reds’ damaging away form must be addressed.

Aberdeen have been superb at Pittodrie and have won six of seven home Premiership fixtures this season, scoring 22 times.

In contrast, the Reds have won just twice in eight Premiership games on the road, scoring a measly seven goals.

Manager Jim Goodwin has led Aberdeen to third in the Premiership. Image: SNS Group

Irvin, who won the Scottish Cup and League Cup with the Dons. said: “Sitting third in the league and a semi-final is a good return.

“Maybe one or two away performances will have disappointed the players, manager and supporters.

“When you take that out of the equation it has almost been the ideal start to the season.

“All credit to the manager and the team for how well they have done.

“So far so good and hopefully there will be more of the same after the winter break.

“Aberdeen come back from the break with two tough, but exciting games.

“I’m sure the fans will make it two sellouts against Celtic and Rangers.

“And hopefully it can be the start of a successful second half of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented