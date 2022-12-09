Securing signings in January will keep Aberdeen players ‘on their toes’ in bid to deliver success, says legend Brian Irvine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legend Brian Irvine believes Aberdeen’s hunt for January signings will add further pressure on players to deliver wins.

Former defender Irvine reckons the Dons are on track for a strong campaign in boss Jim Goodwin’s first full season at the helm.

The Reds went into the five-week winter break holding third spot in the Premiership.

Goodwin’s side will also face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday, January 15.

And Irvine reckons the bid to strengthen in the January transfer window shows there will be no signs of complacency.

Aberdeen are ready to step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons are keen on securing the attacking right-back.

Irvine said: “You must always look for improvement.

“It is the sign of a good team that you are looking to strengthen all the time, even when things are going well.

“Any signings added to the squad will put pressure on players.

“As a player that is good because it keeps you on your toes and you know you have to fight for your place.

“Jim Goodwin has built a squad that looks strong and competitive with everyone fighting for their place.”

‘You can’t relax and think you are doing well’

Dacres-Cogley has been on Goodwin’s radar for a while now and the Dons boss did consider making a move for him in the summer window.

The Dons ultimately signed right-back Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal for £300,000.

However, it is understood Goodwin remains keen on adding competition for that right-back berth.

With Dacres-Cogley’s contract at Tranmere set to expire in the summer, the Dons are ready to move for the defender when the transfer window opens next month.

Dacres-Cogley will be free to speak to any interested clubs from January 1.

Tranmere risk losing the right-back for nothing in the summer and could be tempted to cash in during the January window.

Irvine, 57, said: “A team becomes successful when everyone is on edge, knowing they have to play well to keep their place in the team.

“When no-one is guaranteed a place and players needs to be on top of their game to keep their spot.

“Taking in new signings only adds to that.

“That is the whole point of having a squad- so you can’t relax and think you are doing well.

“You have to know that if you have a bad game or two your place is in jeopardy.”

Aberdeen’s recruitment policy

Aberdeen boss Goodwin overhauled the squad in the summer with 11 new signings secured.

There was also an exodus from Pittodrie of players who had contributed to the Dons finishing a lowly 10th in the Premiership last season.

North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski was the marquee signing of the summer, costing £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski has netted 12 times in all competitions this season and is joint-leading scorer in the Premiership.

Irvine has been impressed with the transfer dealings of Goodwin, director of football Steven Gunn and head of recruitment Darren Mowbray.

Former Scotland international defender Irvine said: “The recruitment has been excellent.

“The manager, Steven Gunn and the recruitment team deserve praise for that.

“It is a global market more than ever now and hard to find the right player.

“It looks like the mix of new players has come together really well at Aberdeen.”

Tough, but exciting games on return

Aberdeen return to action after the winter break with a Pittodrie clash against Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday, December 17.

Just three days later they host second-placed Rangers in the Granite City.

Irvine reckons it is so far so good for the reconstructed Dons but says the Reds’ damaging away form must be addressed.

Aberdeen have been superb at Pittodrie and have won six of seven home Premiership fixtures this season, scoring 22 times.

In contrast, the Reds have won just twice in eight Premiership games on the road, scoring a measly seven goals.

Irvin, who won the Scottish Cup and League Cup with the Dons. said: “Sitting third in the league and a semi-final is a good return.

“Maybe one or two away performances will have disappointed the players, manager and supporters.

“When you take that out of the equation it has almost been the ideal start to the season.

“All credit to the manager and the team for how well they have done.

“So far so good and hopefully there will be more of the same after the winter break.

“Aberdeen come back from the break with two tough, but exciting games.

“I’m sure the fans will make it two sellouts against Celtic and Rangers.

“And hopefully it can be the start of a successful second half of the season.”