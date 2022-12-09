Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay reveals Liverpool injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay reveals Liverpool injury nightmare

By Sean Wallace
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:24 pm
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay has revealed a stress fracture in his back was discovered during his medical for Liverpool.

The 19-year-old completed a club record transfer from the Dons to the Premier League giants during the summer window.

Ramsay’s transfer could be worth up to £8 million to Aberdeen with the Dons having received an initial £4.5m.

However, the Pittodrie club could land a further £3.5m in additional add-ons.

Ramsay had to wait until last month to make his long-awaited Liverpool debut after suffering an unexpected injury set-back.

He eventually made his debut as a substitute in a 2-0 Champions League defeat of Napoli at Anfield on November 1.

Aberdonian Ramsay has since started for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and made his senior Scotland international debut.

Calvin Ramsay comes on for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make his Liverpool debut.

Speaking to the official Liverpool FC website, Ramsay said: “It was very frustrating because obviously I’d just signed for the club.

“I just wanted to come in and get to work and start training and playing.

“But I found out in my medical that I had a stress fracture in my back, and it wasn’t the best news.

“I was out for a couple of months with that, but I just worked hard in the gym every day and tried to get back as soon as I could.”

Bid to impress Liverpool boss Klopp

Ramsay is currently with Liverpool at a warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Liverpool play French club Lyon (Sunday) and Italian giants AC Milan (Friday December 16) in the United Arab Emirates.

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Ramsay hopes to get game time in the friendlies to impress manager Jurgen Klopp.

The target now for Ramsay is to make his Premier League debut.

Calvin Ramsay during a Liverpool training session at the AXA Training Centre, on October 3, 2022.

He said: “I just try to get the best out of myself, train hard every day and try to impress. That’s the main thing, impressing the manager.

“There’s a couple of friendlies as well, Lyon and AC Milan, so if I can get some minutes in them it’s all good for my fitness. I’m ready to kick on in the second half of the season.

“This will be good for all the boys to get some fitness after having a break – especially for me, missing pre-season.

Derby County’s Louie Sibley (left) and Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at Anfield,

“For me this is like my pre-season, so I’m enjoying it and it’s good weather. I just need to keep working hard.

“This is a good chance to show what I’ve got. Hopefully I can make my Premier League debut as well.”

Ramsay’s Champions League debut

Ramsay made his Liverpool debut when introduced as a substitute in the 87th minute against Serie A leaders Napoli.

His family were in the stadium to see the right-back make his bow for the six-time European champions.

Ramsay said: “It was an amazing moment.

“It’s what every youngster wants to do, play in the Champions League and at the highest level possible.

“I’m just lucky to have made my debut.

“My family being there as well was special, so I’m just delighted with that.”

Scotland debut a ‘dream come true’

Just eight days later after that debut, the Aberdeen-born and raised teen played the entirety of a Carabao Cup clash with Derby County.

The teams were tied 0-0 after 120 minutes with Liverpool winning the penalty shoot-out.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Calvin Ramsay
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay.

A breakthrough two weeks was completed when Ramsay made his Scotland debut in the 2-1 friendly loss away to Turkey on November 16.

He said: “I used to go to a few of the (Scotland) games when I was younger.

“So to actually be on the pitch and playing with the players, it was another dream come true.

“My family actually flew all the way over for it as well – they don’t really miss a game.

Scotland’s Calvin Ramsay, left, vies for the ball with Turkey’s Irfan Kahveci during an international friendly in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Image: Shutterstock

“Coming on at half-time, I didn’t really expect it. I thought I’d maybe get 10 minutes at the end.

“I enjoyed it and hopefully there are many more to come.”

Advice from Scotland captain

Liverpool left-back and Scotland captain Andy Robertson also played in that loss in Turkey.

Ramsay insists Robertson, who has won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, has been giving him valuable advice.

Ramsay said: “He’s been brilliant.

Turkey’s Eren Elmali, right, runs with the ball next to Scotland’s Calvin Ramsay. Image: Shutterstock

“Ever since I’ve come in he’s given me advice and little tips on how to improve and how the manager here wants to play.

“I try to take it all on board as best as I can.

“Hopefully he can keep giving me little pointers and I’ll take it on board and see where we go.”

