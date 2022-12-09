Aberdeen one of the most in-form sides in Britain at home – boss Jim Goodwin explains why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen one of the most in-form sides in Britain at home – boss Jim Goodwin explains why

By Sean Wallace
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Boss Jim Goodwin insists his rebuilt Aberdeen team have overcome the weight of expectation at Pittodrie which previously froze some players.

The Dons are one of the most in-form teams at home in Britain with five straight Premiership wins at Pittodrie.

Goodwin’s Reds are one of only eight teams in Britain boasting a run of five straight home league wins or more.

Premiership leaders Celtic, who Aberdeen face at Pittodrie on Saturday December 17, have won all seven of their home league fixtures.

Of the 158 clubs in the 10 top leagues across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, only six other teams boast home league form as impressive as Aberdeen.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, English Championship leaders Blackburn, Burnley (Championship) and English League One Walsall have all also won their previous five league games on home turf.

Welsh Premier League clubs The New Saints and Aberystwyth also boast five home league wins from the last five.

However, Goodwin has warned the Reds cannot rely on “Fortress Pittodrie” alone this season to deliver success.

He said: “The boys certainly enjoy playing at Pittodrie.

“That is a really good thing because some players in the past were overawed by the level of expectation from the home fans.

Aberdeen fans cheer on their team against Dundee United.

“However, that certainly can’t be labelled at this group.

“We have won six out of seven games at home in the league and nine out of 10 in all competitions.

“We are very comfortable playing at home in front of our own fans.

“This season we have scored plenty of goals at Pittodrie and have been entertaining.

“We have always carried an attacking threat at home.”

Aberdeen fans celebrate during the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

Test of home form against top two

Aberdeen have scored 22 times in the seven Premiership games at Pittodrie so far this season. Their tally for the 10 games in all competitions is 31 goals, while they have only conceded seven in those matches.

They signed off for the five-week winter break with a 1-0 home win over Dundee United.

The Reds’ impressive home form will be tested in a mouth-watering double-header in the resumption of action after the winter break.

Aberdeen will host the top two clubs in the country at Pittodrie.

Just three days after hosting Celtic, Goodwin’s Dons face second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday, December 20.

Goodwin said: “We come back into a very busy and competitive schedule right from the off.

“In the first two games, we have Celtic and Rangers back to back.

“However, we have had plenty of time to think about those fixtures and to prepare.”

Jayden Richardson in action for Aberdeen against Celtic earlier in the season.

Finding a fix for away form problem

The Granite City joy is in stark contrast to the Reds’ away form in the Premiership.

They have won just twice in eight league trips on the road, with a further draw.

A meagre seven goals have been scored away from home in the Premiership with 17 conceded.

Goodwin accepts Aberdeen must overcome their away day woes to bring success to the club.

The Dons face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday, January 15.

The away troubles are a damaging Achilles’ Heel boss Goodwin aims to fix.

He said: “We can’t rely on home form alone to take us where we need to get to.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after the 1-0 defeat of Dundee United.

“We have dropped too many away points and have been a bit too open and expansive on the road at times.

“We need to rectify that.”

