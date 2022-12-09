Aberdeen one of the most in-form sides in Britain at home – boss Jim Goodwin explains why

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin insists his rebuilt Aberdeen team have overcome the weight of expectation at Pittodrie which previously froze some players.

The Dons are one of the most in-form teams at home in Britain with five straight Premiership wins at Pittodrie.

Goodwin’s Reds are one of only eight teams in Britain boasting a run of five straight home league wins or more.

Premiership leaders Celtic, who Aberdeen face at Pittodrie on Saturday December 17, have won all seven of their home league fixtures.

Of the 158 clubs in the 10 top leagues across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, only six other teams boast home league form as impressive as Aberdeen.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, English Championship leaders Blackburn, Burnley (Championship) and English League One Walsall have all also won their previous five league games on home turf.

Welsh Premier League clubs The New Saints and Aberystwyth also boast five home league wins from the last five.

However, Goodwin has warned the Reds cannot rely on “Fortress Pittodrie” alone this season to deliver success.

He said: “The boys certainly enjoy playing at Pittodrie.

“That is a really good thing because some players in the past were overawed by the level of expectation from the home fans.

“However, that certainly can’t be labelled at this group.

“We have won six out of seven games at home in the league and nine out of 10 in all competitions.

“We are very comfortable playing at home in front of our own fans.

“This season we have scored plenty of goals at Pittodrie and have been entertaining.

“We have always carried an attacking threat at home.”

Test of home form against top two

Aberdeen have scored 22 times in the seven Premiership games at Pittodrie so far this season. Their tally for the 10 games in all competitions is 31 goals, while they have only conceded seven in those matches.

They signed off for the five-week winter break with a 1-0 home win over Dundee United.

The Reds’ impressive home form will be tested in a mouth-watering double-header in the resumption of action after the winter break.

Aberdeen will host the top two clubs in the country at Pittodrie.

Just three days after hosting Celtic, Goodwin’s Dons face second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday, December 20.

Goodwin said: “We come back into a very busy and competitive schedule right from the off.

“In the first two games, we have Celtic and Rangers back to back.

“However, we have had plenty of time to think about those fixtures and to prepare.”

Finding a fix for away form problem

The Granite City joy is in stark contrast to the Reds’ away form in the Premiership.

They have won just twice in eight league trips on the road, with a further draw.

A meagre seven goals have been scored away from home in the Premiership with 17 conceded.

Goodwin accepts Aberdeen must overcome their away day woes to bring success to the club.

The Dons face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday, January 15.

The away troubles are a damaging Achilles’ Heel boss Goodwin aims to fix.

He said: “We can’t rely on home form alone to take us where we need to get to.

“We have dropped too many away points and have been a bit too open and expansive on the road at times.

“We need to rectify that.”