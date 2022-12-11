Captain Anthony Stewart challenges Aberdeen to ‘hit the ground running’ on return from winter shutdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Captain Anthony Stewart challenges Aberdeen to ‘hit the ground running’ on return from winter shutdown

By Sean Wallace
December 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart in action against Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart in action against Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Captain Anthony Stewart has challenged Aberdeen to ‘hit the ground running’ on their return from the winter break.

After a five-week Premiership shutdown the Reds are back in action with a bumper Pittodrie double header.

Aberdeen host league leaders Celtic on Saturday before facing second-placed Rangers three days later.

Skipper Stewart accepts the Reds are entering a pivotal period in the bid to deliver success this season.

The Dons also go against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday, January 15.

Defender Stewart has urged the Reds to come back with a bang.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart arrives ahead of the 1-0 defeat of Dundee United.

He said: “We have to look to come back from the break and hit the ground running.

“We are in a good position in the league and also have the potential to finish third.

“There is also a semi-final to look forward to.

“We would have taken where we are at the start of the season.

“I think the break came at a good time for us.”

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart during the 1-0 defeat of Dundee United at Pittodrie.(Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

Understanding leadership qualities

Right-sided centre-back Stewart was signed on a two-year deal from League One Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

Within a week of his arrival manager Jim Goodwin appointed him club captain.

The 30-year-old replaced long-serving keeper Joe Lewis as club skipper.

It was the first time Stewart had been made permanent captain of a club.

However he understands what it takes to be a leader.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart in action against Dundee United.

He said: “I had been the captain on a few occasions in the past for games but never permanently.

“At Wycombe there was a group of seven or eight of us who were known as the Generals.

“It was our job to hold the changing room together.

“I understood what it took to be a leader.

“I am enjoying it at Aberdeen.”

Anthony Stewart and Jon Nouble in action during the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Aberdeen. Image: SNS

‘A big learning curve for me’

A product of the Wycombe Wanders youth academy, Stewart made 233 appearances for the club.

His final performance for Wycombe was in the 2-0 Championship play-off final loss to Sunderland at Wembley on May 21.

The defender has played in England for his entire career.

After more than a decade at Wycombe Wanderers, the defender decided to try something different at Aberdeen.

He admits Scottish football constituted a learning curve initially – but he is now in a good place to lead the Reds’ bid for success.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart in action against Annan Athletic.

Stewart said: “I always go on the pitch to do well.

“If I come off the pitch one day and I haven’t done well, then I know within myself that I need to do better.

“And what I need to improve on.

“The first half of the season has been a big learning curve for myself.

“Adjusting to playing in the Scottish Premiership against different players that I have not played against.

“I now have a good awareness of what I am up against.

“I feel I am in a good place going into the second half of the campaign.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Anthony Stewart at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Facing FIFA’s strongest player

The physicality of the Scottish game is no shock for Stewart who is well versed it tackling powerful attackers from his time at Wycombe.

Especially when coming up against the power and force of former teammate Adebayo Akinfenwa.

For six seasons he came up against Akinfenwa in training sessions with Wycombe.

The 40-year-old striker retired from football at the end of the last season after 22 years of action.

Akinfenwa was renowned as the strongest player in computer game FIFA.

The striker was the game’s strongest player from 2012-22 and never fell below a 96 strength rating from the 2012 edition.

Akinfenwa, who can reportedly bench press 28 stone, reached a high of 98 for strength in FIFA.

Stewart and Akinfenwa both played in Wycombe’s play-off final win at Wembley in 2020 to win promotion to the Championship.

A documentary about Akinfenwa, Beast Mode On, is currently on Amazon Prime.

Stewart said: “I had a look at his documentary and it was decent.

“He’s tried to tell everyone his story and fair play to him.

“For someone to have played at the level he has to be able to get on Amazon.

“I have spoken to him a few times, he calls me and I get in touch with him to see how he is doing on his journey.

“It’s nice to catch up with him.

“He might come up for a game to watch me, you never know.

“He is a man in demand but I don’t doubt he will come and watch me some day.”

 

