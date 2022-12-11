Captain Anthony Stewart challenges Aberdeen to ‘hit the ground running’ on return from winter shutdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Captain Anthony Stewart has challenged Aberdeen to ‘hit the ground running’ on their return from the winter break.

After a five-week Premiership shutdown the Reds are back in action with a bumper Pittodrie double header.

Aberdeen host league leaders Celtic on Saturday before facing second-placed Rangers three days later.

Skipper Stewart accepts the Reds are entering a pivotal period in the bid to deliver success this season.

The Dons also go against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday, January 15.

Defender Stewart has urged the Reds to come back with a bang.

He said: “We have to look to come back from the break and hit the ground running.

“We are in a good position in the league and also have the potential to finish third.

“There is also a semi-final to look forward to.

“We would have taken where we are at the start of the season.

“I think the break came at a good time for us.”

Understanding leadership qualities

Right-sided centre-back Stewart was signed on a two-year deal from League One Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

Within a week of his arrival manager Jim Goodwin appointed him club captain.

The 30-year-old replaced long-serving keeper Joe Lewis as club skipper.

It was the first time Stewart had been made permanent captain of a club.

However he understands what it takes to be a leader.

He said: “I had been the captain on a few occasions in the past for games but never permanently.

“At Wycombe there was a group of seven or eight of us who were known as the Generals.

“It was our job to hold the changing room together.

“I understood what it took to be a leader.

“I am enjoying it at Aberdeen.”

‘A big learning curve for me’

A product of the Wycombe Wanders youth academy, Stewart made 233 appearances for the club.

His final performance for Wycombe was in the 2-0 Championship play-off final loss to Sunderland at Wembley on May 21.

The defender has played in England for his entire career.

After more than a decade at Wycombe Wanderers, the defender decided to try something different at Aberdeen.

He admits Scottish football constituted a learning curve initially – but he is now in a good place to lead the Reds’ bid for success.

Stewart said: “I always go on the pitch to do well.

“If I come off the pitch one day and I haven’t done well, then I know within myself that I need to do better.

“And what I need to improve on.

“The first half of the season has been a big learning curve for myself.

“Adjusting to playing in the Scottish Premiership against different players that I have not played against.

“I now have a good awareness of what I am up against.

“I feel I am in a good place going into the second half of the campaign.”

Facing FIFA’s strongest player

The physicality of the Scottish game is no shock for Stewart who is well versed it tackling powerful attackers from his time at Wycombe.

Especially when coming up against the power and force of former teammate Adebayo Akinfenwa.

For six seasons he came up against Akinfenwa in training sessions with Wycombe.

The 40-year-old striker retired from football at the end of the last season after 22 years of action.

Akinfenwa was renowned as the strongest player in computer game FIFA.

The striker was the game’s strongest player from 2012-22 and never fell below a 96 strength rating from the 2012 edition.

End of a Era!!!!! Only right I announce @EASPORTSFIFA fifa23 strongest player or should I say players. Congrats Dike & Chory may the BeastMode force be with ya 😂💪🏿 ps I never shared my title, #JustSaying 😂 #Fifa23 pic.twitter.com/LSztWdYB9I — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) September 17, 2022

Akinfenwa, who can reportedly bench press 28 stone, reached a high of 98 for strength in FIFA.

Stewart and Akinfenwa both played in Wycombe’s play-off final win at Wembley in 2020 to win promotion to the Championship.

A documentary about Akinfenwa, Beast Mode On, is currently on Amazon Prime.

Stewart said: “I had a look at his documentary and it was decent.

“He’s tried to tell everyone his story and fair play to him.

“For someone to have played at the level he has to be able to get on Amazon.

“I have spoken to him a few times, he calls me and I get in touch with him to see how he is doing on his journey.

“It’s nice to catch up with him.

“He might come up for a game to watch me, you never know.

“He is a man in demand but I don’t doubt he will come and watch me some day.”