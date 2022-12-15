Boss Jim Goodwin aims to end Aberdeen’s poor record against Celtic at Pittodrie this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Jim Goodwin aims to end Aberdeen’s poor record against Celtic at Pittodrie this weekend

By Sean Wallace
December 15, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to end the 'unacceptable' form against Celtic.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is determined to end the 'unacceptable' form against Celtic.

Jim Goodwin has described Aberdeen’s dismal form against Celtic during the last decade as “not good enough” – and is determined to fix it.

The Reds have won just four times in 42 competitive games against Premiership champions Celtic since 2012.

They have drawn a further four and lost a mammoth 34 times.

Goodwin reckons that return is unacceptable for a club of Aberdeen’s size and ambition.

Aberdeen have not beaten Celtic since a 1-0 triumph at Parkhead in May 2018.

The Dons’ last win against the Hoops at Pittodrie was in February 2016 (a 2-1 victory).

Goodwin aims to stop the rot against Celtic when facing the league leaders at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has led the club to third in the Premiership table.

He said: “The record against Celtic in the last ten years doesn’t make for good reading at all.

“I think it’s only a couple of wins in the last 40-odd league fixtures.

“That’s something that me and this new group of players want to put right.

“It’s not good enough for a club of this size, but at the same time it’s not a huge reflection on this current crop of players.

“We can only do what we can do.

“We have to believe we are capable of winning every game we go into and that will be our attitude.

“I think we have players here within our ranks who are capable of causing any team in this league problems.

“That has got to be our mindset and our focus going into it.”

Jota scores Celtic’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Aberdeen in August.

Respect for Celtic… but no fear

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 12 league visits to Aberdeen, winning 10 of those and drawing twice.

Aberdeen are in the midst of an 18-game winless run against Celtic, since that 1-0 league win at Parkhead in 2018.

They have drawn three times since then, losing 15.

Goodwin’s first attempt to end that wait for a win against Celtic came in the opening game of the season.

However a Dons squad reconstructed at a cost of more than £1.5 million in transfer fees during the summer lost 2-0 at Parkhead.

Saturday’s clash will offer an insight into how far Goodwin’s side have progressed since that league opener on August 1.

Goodwin said: “I thought in the first game of the season we went to Celtic Park and gave a relatively good account of ourselves.

“Albeit that we came away from the game without anything to show for it.

“We did get plenty of plaudits for our approach to the game and we tried to take the game to Celtic at times.

“They are a very good side and we respect them a lot because of what they have done up until now and last season.

“However at the same time we have to try and focus on what we are capable of doing to them as well.”

Aberdeen’s potent attacking threat

Free-scoring Celtic have scored 50 goals in 15 Premiership games to date, conceding just 13 times.

Goodwin will have his squad on red alert as to the attacking potency of Ange Postecoglou’s defending champions.

However with 22 goals scored in seven home Premiership games Goodwin is confident in his own side’s attacking threat.

The Reds are also on a five-game winning run at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United.

He said: “We know the threat that they carry.

“Celtic have great energy, great pace and creativity in their team.

“However I believe we have those attributes within our team as well.

“We have scored as many goals as the top teams in the league at home.

“That’s something we want to continue to do going into the second part of the season.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores a penalty to go 1-0 up against Dundee United. Image: SNS

‘We can cause Celtic problems’

Aberdeen host Celtic in the first game of a testing double header that will also see Rangers come to Pittodrie on Tuesday.

After a five-week winter lay-off Goodwin is determined to kick start the second half of the campaign with a bang.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani and Liam Scales celebrate at full time after beating Dundee United 1-0.

He said: “I think we have got a positive group.

“We respect the opposition and we know how good Celtic are and the quality that have within their ranks.

“But  I believe we have some very good players within our squad as well.

“If we approach the game in the right manner and impose ourselves on Celtic, we can cause them one or two problems as well.”

